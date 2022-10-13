ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan Chase reportedly cuts ties with Kanye West

By Chris Morris
Fortune
 5 days ago
JPMorgan Chase has reportedly ended its relationship with Kanye West and his Yeezy brand.

The news came via a tweet by conservative commentator Candace Owens, who has been seen with West recently while he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt. It has not been independently verified.

Owens’ tweet included a picture of a letter from the bank, saying Yeezy has until Nov. 21 to find a new financial home. The date of the correspondence was not shown, however. While Owens implied the action was instigated by the bank after a recent anti-Semitic rant by West, the rapper had, weeks earlier, publicly discussed ending his relationship with JPMorgan.

West, appearing on CNBC last month, said “I’m moving my money over from JPMorgan to Bank of America, possibly, because I go and move $140 million over to JPMorgan and [CEO] Jamie Dimon never calls me.“

West, legally known as “Ye,” has a history of stirring up controversy for publicity’s sake. Most recently he has garnered attention after being locked out of Instagram and Twitter for anti-Semitic posts, saying he would go “Death Con 3” on Jewish people.

JPMorgan declined to comment to Fortune on the relationship between the two companies.

Fortune was not able to reach West for comment.

West has been severing many corporate relationships this fall. In the same CNBC interview, he lambasted Adidas, which has since walked back its relationship with West. And he ended a partnership with the Gap last month, saying he plans to open his own stores.

West’s feuds go beyond the corporate world. Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs posted a video on Instagram saying he didn’t support the White Lives Matter shirt West wore, urging people not to buy it. West responded by posting a screenshot of a text conversation with Diddy and suggested he was controlled by Jewish people.

Elon Musk, who has renewed his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, greeted West upon his return to the platform after the short suspension, tweeting, “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend.”

JAPerkins
4d ago

Candace Owens is a horrible human being. She can clearly see that Kanye West is having difficulty with his mental health. She is using that to compromise him to advance her own agenda. Where is his support, because clearly, she ain't it

