Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Digihost Risks Nasdaq Delisting as Stock Plunges 84% This Year
By trading below $1 for a prolonged period, Houston-based Bitcoin miner Digihost violated Nasdaq’s listing compliance. Last Monday, Digihost (NASDAQ: DGHI), the Houston-based crypto mining outfit, received a deficiency notice from Nasdaq after its stock price traded below $1 for a prolonged period, violating the exchange’s listing compliance.
decrypt.co
DeFi 'Should Be the Foundation’ of Every Financial Product: Compound’s Robert Leshner
While centralized crypto lenders were collapsing, DeFi worked as it should, making it the “end state for markets,” Robert Leshner argues. During the recent Terra meltdown and resulting crypto crisis, DeFi continued to chug along without a "hiccup," Compound's co-founder says. This distinction should be key in helping...
Europe's STOXX 600 extends winning streak to fourth day; Avanza surges
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, building on the previous session's rally that was driven by Britain's reversal of its fiscal plan, with investors keeping a watch on earnings to gauge the economic outlook.
decrypt.co
Australian Regulator Cracks Down on Firm's Bitcoin, Ethereum, Filecoin Funds
ASIC blocked client access to three different crypto funds, alleging Holon hadn’t properly considered its target markets. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has issued a stop order preventing Web3-focused investment manager Holon from offering three crypto funds to retail investors. ASIC said it made the interim orders...
Why SoFi Stock Is Rising Today
Solid earnings from banks are boosting investor sentiment in the market.
Comments / 0