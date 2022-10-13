Read full article on original website
CDC expands use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters, doses arriving in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The CDC has expanded the use of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in younger children, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Monday. Health officials said boosters are now authorized for kids as young as five. The Pfizer-BioNTech updated booster is...
Not so corny: a Texas maze grown for Texas' unpredictable weather
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — It's that time of year! Fall means pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open for business. Some farms are adapting to our Texas weather with "a-maize-ing" ways of dealing with the drought. Traditionally, you may think of a maze cut through a cornfield, but have...
Frost/Freeze possible tonight
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Clouds will clear out Monday across much of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle. While this allows for highs to reach into the 60s today, clear skies and calm winds are a perfect recipe for very cold temperatures by Tuesday morning. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect...
Texas schools distribute DNA test kits to parents for kids to be identified in emergencies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new policy is taking effect at all primary public schools across Texas, after a state law was passed in 2021. Districts are required by the Texas Education Agency to distribute DNA test kits to all parents to use on their kids in case they need to identify their child in an emergency situation.
Texas Gubernatorial candidates: One-on-one interviews ahead of Midterm elections
As the midterm elections heat up, News 4 San Antonio sat down with the candidates running for Governor of Texas; incumbent Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke. Each candidate agreed to a one-on-one interview. Interview with Governor Greg Abbott:
