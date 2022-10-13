Read full article on original website
Eater
This ‘East Meets West’ Berkeley Barbecue Spot Is Built on Nostalgia
Nostalgia first drew Tony Huang to open up his new restaurant, KaoKao Grill, in Berkeley. When his parents first immigrated from China and moved to Las Vegas, they “really wanted to integrate into America,” Huang recalls. “We didn’t really have a lot of money when they first came here and so it was a lot of working long hours throughout the week to put food on the table,” he says. Every Thursday was barbecue night, he remembers — his family’s way of bonding by inviting aunts and uncles for a weekly get-together in front of their Chinatown apartment complex: They’d roll out a tiny Weber grill and, while the kids played kickball, char siu or marinated chicken sizzled on the barbecue.
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
48hills.org
‘We Were Hyphy’ goes dumb on the Bay’s immortal musical movement
In the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s, the Bay Area felt like a different planet. Before the arrival of gentrified tech money, before social media, before it was standard to simply Google a word to find out its definition, you simply had to be present as a participant to know what it was like here. And for those who lived the life during that time, there is no shortage of stories to be shared.
San Francisco Mexican restaurant Padrecito closes abruptly
One Cole Valley resident managed to get a cocktail named after herself at Padrecito.
San Francisco's forgotten sourdough company and the mystery of its lost starter
The bakery owner's grandniece went on a quest to figure out what happened to the famous sourdough starter.
SF unveils new ‘San FranDISCO’ roller rink in Civic Center
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A new pop-up roller rink, called San FranDISCO, made its big debut in San Francisco’s Civic Center Saturday. Mayor London Breed announced the opening of the new 5,000-square-foot roller rink, on Fulton Plaza. The pop-up rink will showcase the best of roller skating culture, featuring music from live deejays, disco balls […]
7 Gorgeous Places To See Fall Foliage In the Bay Area
Fall foliage is truly a sight to behold. Familiar shades of green give way to red, orange, yellow, and brown during an incredible seasonal display. We might not have the vast color-changing forests that the East Coast loves to brag about, but here are a few excellent local spots to enjoy this seasonal show. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is one of the best and most convenient places to catch fall colors in SF. This sprawling green space contains 8,000+ plants across 55 acres with several areas that truly shine in Autumn. The Moon Viewing Garden is the best place to catch a glimpse of these golden leaves, but every corner of this little oasis is worth a visit. Admission is free for SF residents. Location: 1199 9th Avenue The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is one of the most tranquil and picturesque areas in San Francisco and is host to a dazzling display of fall color. Take time to stroll along the numerous koi ponds, visit the newly-restored pagoda, and grab a drink at their traditional tea house. Admission is free to SF residents.
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
Stolen French bulldog puppy retrieved by Daly City police
Numerous French bulldogs have been stolen across the San Francisco Bay Area this year. But for one fortunate Frenchie, police found the puppy and returned it safely to the rightful owner.
Eater
The Tijuana-Style Taco Pop-Up That’s Earned a Cult Following in the East Bay
The first thing you’ll notice driving past Tacos Mi Reynita: there’s a line, and it’s always long. That’s how it’s been since day one for this popular East Oakland pop-up that emerged onto the taco scene a year and a half ago. The reason? Despite...
Daily Californian
Journey to San Francisco for some good treats
Berkeley has some amazing food, but sometimes it can be refreshing to try something new! San Francisco is full of amazing finds and the options are endless. The city is known for their food and you’ll find out why if you get the chance to go. Here are a few places that I’ve been to in San Francisco that were delicious and perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.
City View Restaurant Moving to New Space
The Financial District dim sum restaurant is moving from its current location at 662 Commercial Street just up the block to 33 Walter U. Lum Place.
Celebration of Life to honor Richmond Rotarian, dentist Dr. Dan Tanita
A community gathering “Celebrating the Life & Legacy of Daniel S. Tanita” will be held Sat., Oct. 22 starting at 1 p.m. at Peres Elementary School, 717 5th St. in Richmond. Dr. Tanita, a longtime dentist before his retirement, passed away last month. The celebration of Dr. Tanita—who...
7x7.com
5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area
You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
Eater
This Historic Bay Area Restaurant Is Hosting Its Third Annual Ube Baking Competition
Bay Area ube fanatics and Halloween enthusiasts rejoice: an annual baking competition returns to one of the Bay’s oldest restaurants this weekend. That’s thanks to 7 Mile House’s owner Vanessa Garcia, the eighth owner of the Brisbane shop and restaurant that was built way back in 1889 (before that, it was a toll gate). Garcia is proud of her Filipino heritage, so when she started the Ube BakeOff in 2019, it was as a way to celebrate October’s Filipino Heritage Month. Now the contest is in its third year, running from October 12 to 17, with customers flocking to the historic restaurant to sample ube treats. “Even before the ube craze we decided to hold a contest where we ask home bakers to compete,” Garcia says, “We’re just really happy we can help people with the 7 Mile audience. And the bakers are really good.”
Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say
WARNING: Video could be hard to watch for some viewers. An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland. The incident was caught on camera.
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
KTVU FOX 2
Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident
BURLINGAME, Calif. - A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago. Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.
