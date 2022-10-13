Read full article on original website
wymt.com
7C Ministries provides chuck wagon cooking to flood victims of Isom, KY
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last few months, we have shared the stories of various ministries and even a cowboy who has traveled to the mountains to help people following the historic flood, but one Alabama-based group is a little bit of both of those things. 7C Ministries...
WTVQ
KSP launches seat belt usage program in 5 rural counties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police has launched a program with five rural counties to increase seat belt usage. The five counties selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety project are Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon. They were chosen based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
wymt.com
How to keep mums alive through fall
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lonnie Maggard, a local farmer said it is best to move mums inside overnight as freezing temperatures approach. “If it drops down into the twenties, my advice is to set them on the inside of the building or into your little garage, and as the temperature warms back up set them outside and they’ll live right on,” he said.
wymt.com
Mountain Top 10 - October 17, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the final polls of the season sees a few shakeups.
wymt.com
Menifee County family raises safety concerns over ambulance transport
MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Menifee County family is sharing their story after what they call a “traumatic experience.”. They tell WKYT their loved one was on their way to Morehead in an ambulance, when the hospital transport took a scary turn. Marthann Begley says she was taking...
wymt.com
Flood survivor at Perry County Park ‘fighting tooth and nail’ for help with trailer issues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A chilly breeze sweeps through Perry County Park as the daily temperatures continue to drop. Almost three months since the flood, survivors are still adjusting to new circumstances. “It’s just not home, you know, it’s temporary,” flood survivor Michelle Reed said. “It’s living somewhere that’s meant...
wymt.com
PHOTOS: Snowflakes fly in Eastern Kentucky for the first time this season
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Many Eastern Kentuckians woke up to the first flakes of the season Tuesday morning. A light dusting of snow was reported in grassy areas around Whitley, Knox and Laurel Counties. You can see viewer pictures from across the region in the gallery above. You can submit...
wymt.com
Kentucky man killed at Smithfield Foods plant in Middlesboro
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man has died following a work place accident Monday. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele said he was called to the plant before noon. Steele said Mark Allen Tapp, 61, of Middlesboro, was working on a machine when his garment got too close....
wymt.com
‘We can be ourselves’: Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is back in action after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Thousands of people gathered at the Pikeville City Park to celebrate the LGBTQ Plus community. They showed their support and had fun with music, food and more. Volunteer organizer Emma Lowe said...
wymt.com
Laurel Co. Public Schools police department sworn in
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the district began planning its police department when Kentucky House Bill 63, passed earlier this year, required school resource officers at each school campus. ”It was quite a task, this was not built into the budget,”...
wymt.com
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 1620 Distilling Company held its grand opening in Prestonsburg on Saturday. The business welcomed folks in to taste locally-made bourbons, whiskey, and wines. A family-owned and operated business, the Turners said the “1620″ in the company’s name has a rich history. “My...
wymt.com
2nd annual KSP Cruising With Cruisers Car Show held in Whitesburg
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Vehicles representing decades of evolution took over Whitesburg today. “This is mine and my Papaw’s ‘66 C-10,” participant Addy Scott said pointing at their award-winning red truck. Some of the vehicles are generational projects, others are representations of perseverance. “The flood got into...
wymt.com
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
wymt.com
Golden Alert canceled for Breathitt County man
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Charles Lee Fugate was found and is safe with his family. We have a Golden Alert to pass along. Breathitt County Emergency Management issued the alert Saturday night. Charles Lee Fugate, from Jackson, was last seen driving a 2016 charcoal grey Ford Fusion with...
wymt.com
Southern Ky. high school student arrested for bringing unloaded gun in school, officials say
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky school district is investigating after a student reportedly brought a gun into a high school. Whitley County School District officials said a 17-year-old student was arrested Monday morning for bringing an unloaded handgun into Whitley County High School. Officials said another student...
Death toll in Eastern Kentucky flooding goes to 43, two more dead; one still missing
Two more people were reported to have died related to the eastern Kentucky flooding back in July according to an update from Gov. Andy Beshear, bringing the death toll to 43, with one person still missing. “The deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from the flooding. “These losses...
wymt.com
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
wymt.com
Kentucky court operations resuming in county after flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky county’s court operations that have been closed since historic flooding in July will resume this month. The Knott County Office of Circuit Court Clerk will reopen Oct. 31 in the county Judicial Center. Circuit and district court proceedings will be conducted remotely due...
wymt.com
Freeze Warning goes into effect tonight, record lows possible
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A frigid start to the work week is on tap across the mountains. We are tracking record low temperatures and possibly a snow flurry or two. A stray shower or two is possible, especially early on Monday, but most of us will stay dry. We will start to dry out and clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler in the mid-50s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph at times.
Eastern Kentucky flood victims brace for winter
It is a race against the clock with many displaced people desperately hoping to get back into their homes before winter.
