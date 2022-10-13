Read full article on original website
Related
Nassir Little chooses security over uncertainty in signing 4-year, $28 million extension with Portland Trail Blazers
Nassir Little could have waited to see how he played this season before negotiating a new contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. But after three seasons filled with injuries, and once again being relegated to a bench role this season, the first-round pick of the 2019 NBA Draft chose security over uncertainty.
Trail Blazers sign 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to two-way contract: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to get taller. The Blazers have signed 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to a two-way contract, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. This move comes days after the Blazers signed 7-foot center Olivier Sarr to a two-way deal following a preseason in...
Sports on TV, October 17-23: MLB postseason, NFL, NBA, NHL, EPL, MLS Cup and NWSL playoffs, college football and more
TBS — ALDS Game 5: Cleveland at New York, 910-AM NFL. FS2 — Women’s U-17 World Cup: United States vs. Morocco. FS1 — NLCS Game 1: Philadelphia at San Diego, 910-AM FS2 — Women’s U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Mexico. 7:30 a.m. FS2 —...
NBA 2022-23 season preview: Golden State Warriors look to defend title, amid tons of contenders
Golden State coach Steve Kerr went into last season uncertain if his club would be good enough to contend for another NBA championship. He got his answer. He’s getting another ring. And now, the Warriors will try to do it all again. The NBA’s 77th season starts Tuesday night,...
Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart brings versatility to starting lineup: ‘I can do whatever need be’
Josh Hart has never doubted that he should be a starter in the NBA. Not while he played with New Orleans. Not during his time with the LA Lakers. And certainly not now with the Portland Trail Blazers. Nevertheless, Hart entered training camp in a three-man competition with Nassir Little...
DraftKings promo code for SNF: $1,250 in bonuses for Cowboys vs. Eagles
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s Week 6 of the NFL season, and new customers can sign up with a DraftKings promo code for over $1,250 in bonuses...
Marsh Madness! Phillies beat Atlanta 8-3 in Game 4, into NLCS
Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto lined an inside-the-park home run that sent the Philadelphia Phillies bolting headfirst into the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2010 with an 8-3 win over Atlanta in Game 4 Saturday. Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an...
Lung issues force Buffalo Bills’ Jordan Poyer to take long road to Kansas City
Prevented from flying because of the aftereffects of a collapsed lung, Bills safety Jordan Poyer and the team came up with the next best alternative for him to get to Kansas City for a game against the Chiefs. Driving. The team rented a luxury van, which included room for sleeping,...
Roosevelt’s Terrence Hill announces move to AZ Compass Prep in Arizona
One of Portland’s most dynamic basketball players is heading south to continue his high school career. Earlier this month, Roosevelt junior Terrence Hill Jr. announced that he was transferring to AZ Compass Prep. The Chandler, Arizona-based school has a national reputation for its basketball program.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0