Devin Michael Caraccio, age 27, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Devin was born on August 5, 1995 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Philip Pickering and Kimberly Sue Tu. He graduated Valley High School in Des Moines. After high school, Devin attended Indian Hills Community College and received his Associate of Science in Nursing. He then attended William Penn University, obtaining his Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Devin furthered his education further at Graceland University, where he earned his Master of Science in Nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner. He was united in marriage to Lexi Jo Ranes on December 20, 2020, and to this union, one child was born, Luca, and one son on the way, Gianni.

CENTERVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO