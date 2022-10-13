Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Folks took time off work to see a grain elevator moved in 1989
PELLA, Iowa — The oversized load sign on the front of the moving truck really wasn't necessary. A towering grain elevator rolling down the road in Pella speaks for itself. The sight of it was so unusual, folks even took time off work to line the streets like it was a holiday parade.
kniakrls.com
City of Pella Seeking Court Order to Demolish Remaining Buildings Destroyed in Fire
The Pella City Council will consider filing a citation in Marion County District Court for those who own 813.5 Washington Street at their meeting Tuesday. A resolution is on the agenda for legal action as it relates to bringing the destroyed structure to compliance in Pella City Code Chapter 145. The previous A.G. Law building was damaged beyond repair in a fire on January 15th of this year. The City of Pella has filed two separate letters to the property owner – Andrew G. Aeilts with A.G. Residential L.L.C., ordering him to have the property conform to city code, but have yet to receive a response.
KCRG.com
Break-in at Iowa high school leaves classrooms vandalized; student arrested
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - Early Monday morning, a break-in occurred at Columbus High School that left extensive vandalism in 6 classrooms and 3 other common and office areas. The damage included several broken windows, one entrance area, trophy cases, network cables, and other items scattered around the rooms. According...
Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway
(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
kniakrls.com
Opening of Five Lake Red Rock Recreation Areas Delayed in 2023 for Infrastructure
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, announces delayed openings of the Howell Station, North Overlook and Whitebreast campgrounds and the Fifield and North Overlook recreation areas at Lake Red Rock. Those sites will delay opening until June 1 for the 2023 recreation season. The delays are needed...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Dekalb County Sunday
(DEKALB COUNTY, MO) – An Ottumwa, Iowa resident was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Dekalb County Sunday. At 11:18 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 34-year-old Kelsey L. Bibby who was wanted on an Adair County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
UPDATE: Fairfield police locate man who was earlier reported missing
Clifford "Brian" Stains has been found alive, officials said in an update posted just before 8:00 a.m. They thanked the public and the many agencies who worked hard to locate Stains.
ottumwaradio.com
Devin Caraccio
Devin Michael Caraccio, age 27, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Devin was born on August 5, 1995 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Philip Pickering and Kimberly Sue Tu. He graduated Valley High School in Des Moines. After high school, Devin attended Indian Hills Community College and received his Associate of Science in Nursing. He then attended William Penn University, obtaining his Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Devin furthered his education further at Graceland University, where he earned his Master of Science in Nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner. He was united in marriage to Lexi Jo Ranes on December 20, 2020, and to this union, one child was born, Luca, and one son on the way, Gianni.
nemonews.net
Knox County Pharmacy Closing the Doors on October 24
Edina, Missouri – Friday, October 14, 2022 – Customers and staff at the Knox County Pharmacy are reeling after learning the pharmacy is slated to be closed in just over one week. The news spread across social media and by word-of-mouth throughout the community earlier this week. The...
ottumwaradio.com
Larry Eldridge
Larry Gene Eldridge, 85, of Sigourney, IA passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Manor House in Sigourney, IA. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Sigourney Christian Church with Pastor Dino Weingarten and Phil Buschmann officiating. Cremation will take place following the service. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Sigourney Christian Church and will last until the time of service. Memorial contributions in Larry’s honor may be directed to the Sigourney Christian Church, Heartland Humane Society, or to Essence of Life Hospice. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/16/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 28 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ASSISTANCE CALLS, TWO MEET SUBJECTS, TWO EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO FOLLOW UPS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE, ONE INFORMATIONAL CALL, ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ONE VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE HORSE, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE DOMESTIC AND ONE OTHER CALL.
kciiradio.com
Therapist Arrested for Fraudulent Practices in Washington County
The Washington Police Department arrested forty-two-year-old John Paul Nganga on a Washington County Warrant for Fraudulent Practices Second Degree, a Class D Felony. In June of 2022, the Washington Police Department was contacted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department concerning a therapist who had submitted fraudulent bills through the Grace C. Mae Advocacy Center.
ottumwaradio.com
Dorothy Oden
Dorothy Ann Oden, age 88, of Exline, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Dorothy was born on October 8, 1934 in Exline, Iowa, the daughter of Clifford and Velma Fern (Cook) Stull. On February 10, 1951, Dorothy was united in marriage to Kendell Oden. To this union, they were blessed with their daughter, Karen.
khqa.com
Keokuk man facing felony drug charge
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man was arrested on a felony drug charge. Kalief Farrell, 37, was arrested on Monday in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with delivery of controlled substances— Marijuana, which is a Class D Felony. Farrell's arrest...
Comments / 0