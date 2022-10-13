Read full article on original website
Suspect in Killeen Cedarview Drive shooting identified
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $200,000 for a 28-year-old Killeen man held following a shooting and short standoff in Killeen last Wednesday. Dylan Mitchell Montoy remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – where he was transferred following his initial stay in the Killeen city facility.
Killeen Police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run that happened earlier this month. According to police, the 38-year-old victim, identified as Kevin Roderick Gordon II, was crossing the street near the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street on Oct. 3 when a SUV going northbound struck him.
Two suspects indicted in Lampasas robbery spree
LAMPASAS, Texas — Two people have been indicted in a string of robberies which took place in Lampasas during February 2022. The Lampasas Police Department has identified 20-year-old Cameron Bain and 21-year-old Miguel Zepeda as suspects in the case, and both men were indicted by the Lampasas County Grand Jury on Oct. 12.
Killeen ISD students arrested, to be charged with Terroristic Threat
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen Independent School District students have been arrested after they allegedly threatened area schools. The district tells FOX 44 News that it received anonymous tips around 11:30 p.m. Sunday about a potential Instagram threat against three campuses. Killeen ISD Police and school safety worked overnight to determine the threat was not credible, and had a list of potential suspects by morning.
Students arrested after Instagram threat against Killeen ISD campuses
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A student who attends Patterson Middle School and second student who attends Chaparral High School will be charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, after the Killeen Independent School District learned of a “potential Instagram threat” against three of its campuses. The...
DPS: 3 transported to the hospital following Bell County crash
Three people were transported to local hospitals, including an elderly man with incapacitating injuries, following a Bell County crash over the weekend.
Remains found in Williamson County those of missing Houston-area man, investigators say
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified and reportedly belong to a missing man from Houston. The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, reported missing on March 5.
Investigators release photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s tattoos
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office released photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s tattoos in an effort to help area residents identify the fugitive. Hogan has been on the lam since Sept. 26 when he escaped while under the supervision of a community service manager...
Texas teenage murder victim identified
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The victim in Killeen’s 16th murder of 2022 has been identified. On October 14, police identified the victim has been identified as 14-year-old Davarian James Lawrence. Officers originally responded to a call on Sunday around 6:10 a.m. regarding a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers […]
Affidavit: McGregor shooter's 8-year-old son saw three killings, video captured two more
An 8-year-old boy and his two younger siblings were in the McGregor home where their father shot and killed their mother and two teenage half-siblings the night of Sept. 28, according to affidavits filed this week. Surveillance video shows the man fatally shoot a neighbor the next morning as she...
Human remains found in Williamson County identified as missing person
The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near State Highway 45 and MoPac Expressway, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Killeen police release name of murdered man
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has released the name of a murder victim. The victim has been identified as Davarian James Lawrence, according to the department. The case is currently being investigated by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit. The department has given no further...
Records: McGregor boy, 8, witnessed father murder three family members
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez’s 8-year-old son witnessed his father shoot and kill Monica Delgado Aviles and her two teenage children on Sept. 28 and told investigators Jaimes-Hernandez was still holding the silver pistol when the boy woke up the next morning, according to arrest records made public Friday.
Over 1000 grams of meth, other drugs seized in Rockdale drug bust
ROCKDALE, Texas — A joint operation in Rockdale seized over 1000 grams of drugs and numerous weapons on Thursday, Oct. 17. The operation was a collaboration between the Williamson County Sheriff's Department, the Milam County Sheriff's Department, and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Woman accused of orchestrating drive-by shooting that killed Waco man charged with murder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman who authorities say helped orchestrate a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a Waco man in November 2020 was jailed Wednesday on a murder charge. Margaret Stewart, 30, was named in a sealed indictment Sept. 29 in the shooting death of Bryan Johnson,...
Video appears to show Texas teacher tossing student into the wall
A Round Rock administrator is no longer working at a school for special education students after a surveillance video showed him grabbing a 14-year-old student, and then tossing him into a room where he hit his head on the wall.
Fire leaves one family without a home in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — One family is without a home Monday following a fire in Killeen. The fire reportedly happened in the 600 block of Murphy Street around 4:19 a.m., the City of Killeen said on its website. When crews with the Killeen Fire Department arrived, they found a single-family...
Police in Central Texas searching for suspects of multiple burglaries
Copperas Cove police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspects of multiple burglaries. "If you don't know who they are, please help us by sharing this post."
Fire at Temple family farm possibly caused by cigarette, officials say
Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees' cars.
Cause of Sunbright Recycling fire undetermined
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators at the Waco Fire Department say they cannot determine the cause of the Sunbright Recycling fire. This is according to the latest report on the fire which took place on October 11. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers,...
