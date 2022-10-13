Read full article on original website
Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
kchanews.com
Howard, Mitchell Counties Under Burn Bans
At least two north Iowa counties are under burn bans due to continued dry and windy conditions. Howard County’s burn ban went into effect at noon Friday, while Mitchell County’s burn ban started at 5 p.m. Friday. Both county-wide bans will remain in place until further notice. In...
KCRG.com
Omaha man arrested in Fayette County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office looked into a suspicious vehicle located at High and Dry Storage Units in Oelwein. After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an out of state warrant for a felony...
kchanews.com
EMS Advisory Council Hosts More Town Hall Meetings
The Floyd County EMS Advisory Council will host four more town hall meetings this week in advance of November’s vote on a resolution to declare emergency medical services (EMS) as essential. If the measure is approved, it would allow the County to use a combination of a property tax...
kchanews.com
Barn, Garage Destroyed by Late Night Fire Wednesday in Rockford
A small barn and an attached garage are total losses following a late night fire Wednesday in Floyd County. Rockford Fire Chief Cory Murray says they were called to a structure fire in the 400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest in Rockford shortly before midnight Wednesday. He says there were at least three vehicles inside the buildings and initial indication is that the fire may have been caused by the heat off the engine from a vehicle the owner had just driven home and parked in the garage.
cbs2iowa.com
Manchester man caught in grain bagger dies
MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man died in a farm accident Thursday at a farm three miles north of Hopkinton. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says at 11 a.m. Randall Wulfenkuhle, 68, was operating a grain bagger and while checking or adjusting the machine, his clothing got caught in a drive shaft.
kchanews.com
Iowa House, Senate Candidates Make Their Pitches in Charles City
Candidates for new Iowa House District 58 and Iowa Senate District 29 races met in a candidate forum Thursday night in Charles City. The question and answer session at the Charles City Senior Center was hosted by the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
kchanews.com
Friday marks the 40th annual Floyd County Ikes Chili Supper
Randy Vandeventer of the Floyd County Izaak Walton League stopped by the morning show to talk about the upcoming 40th Floyd County Ikes Chili Supper to be held THIS Friday, Oct. 21st at the Charles City High School Cafeteria, serving begins at 5pm. If you’d like to go for free, be listening all week at 8:35 for this week’s “Incredibly Obvious Quiz” brought to you by Quality Auto Service and Floyd County Ikes.
KIMT
Spring Valley man sentenced for Rochester garage burglary
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence is handed out nearly two years after a Rochester garage was burglarized. Brandon Harold Moore, 35 of Spring Valley, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 40 days already served. Moore entered a guilty plea to second-degree burglary on August 22.
kchanews.com
Case Against Former Clarksville Police Officer Continues Towards Trial
A former Clarksville Police officer will be formally arraigned on over 10 sex-related charges later this month. In September, a joint investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) led to the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Tobin. Authorities say that on March 4th, a minor under the age of 18 reported to the sheriff’s office the then-Clarksville police officer had showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos that were evidence in a pending criminal case. Those images included nude images of minors.
kjan.com
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
kchanews.com
Prosecuting Man Accused of North Iowa Murder 10 Years Ago Presents Significant Challenge
The trial of a man accused in the shooting death of a Nashua man 10 years ago is still over three months away. Trying the case after that much time has passed won’t be easy for the prosecution. Randy Patrie is charged with first-degree murder in the late-September/early-October 2012...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
(ABC 6 News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert to the public of a phone scam. The department said numerous residents received phone calls that showed up on their caller ID as coming from the Non-Emergency Dispatch Center (507-328- 6800) on Friday. Officials say these are...
KIMT
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
