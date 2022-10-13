Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Blake Pietila named CCHA Goaltender of the Week
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior Blake Pietila has been named the CCHA Goaltender of the Week the league announced on Monday (Oct. 17). Pietila backstopped Tech to a nonconference series sweep at Alaska over the weekend. The Howell, Michigan native broke Michigan Tech’s record with his 11th career shutout Thursday in a 2-0 victory, stopping 33 shots. In Friday’s 6-2 win, Pietila made 23 saves. He ranks sixth in the nation with a .952 save percentage and ninth with a 1.35 goals-against average.
