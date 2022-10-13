I’m now two weeks into the month-and-a-half long journey that the Team USA Scholarship has afforded me and wow, a lot has happened since my last blog. We’ve spent a good many days at a variety of tracks with the Ammonite Motorsport crew, with a race meeting at Castle Combe, testing at Pembrey Circuit and then at Snetterton Circuit. I couldn’t be happier with how well everyone has gelled together. Andy Low and the whole team have been incredibly professional and yet made us feel like family.

