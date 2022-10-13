Read full article on original website
COTA to name final turn ‘The Andretti’
Circuit of the Americas will rename its final turn ‘The Andretti’ at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix. The track is recognizing the incredible career of Mario Andretti, who also drove the first ever lap of COTA when it opened in 2012. The 82-year-old – who last weekend drove a modern McLaren F1 car at Laguna Seca – will be honored with a naming ceremony on Thursday, October 20 in Austin, ahead of the race weekend getting underway.
Armstrong aiming for full-time IndyCar campaign in 2023
With four wins and eight Formula 2 podiums to his credit, Marcus Armstrong is ready to take the next step in his open-wheel career. If his plans come to fruition, he’ll be on the NTT IndyCar Series grid next season as a contender for Rookie of the Year honors.
Verstappen surprised Ferrari couldn’t take title fight further
Max Verstappen was surprised the drivers’ championship ended up being decided so early given the strength of the Ferrari car this year, and hopes for a closer battle in 2023. Verstappen wrapped up his second drivers’ title at the Japanese Grand Prix, with four rounds to spare, despite being...
Last-lap victory for Wold among Saturday highlights at Fall Historics
Another day of perfect weather provided the ideal setting for close and competitive racing Saturday at the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Fall Historics where five more feature race winners took to the top step of victory lane at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Clear and sunny skies returned to Road Atlanta...
Fall Historics wraps with repeat and first-time feature race winners
Historic Sportscar Racing’s Fall Historics concluded Sunday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta where one driver stepped up for his first feature race victory of the weekend and two others turned in repeats of Saturday’s winning performances on the 2.54-mile road course just north of Atlanta. Simon Foweather scored...
INSIGHT: Kurt Busch details the factors that went into his ‘unselfish’ decision
Kurt Busch believes his decision to step away from full-time NASCAR racing next season is an “unselfish” act with respect to the future of 23XI Racing. Busch has not raced since July after suffering a concussion in a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. Saturday morning at his home track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Busch announced he was still not 100% with his health or cleared to race, and that he will not compete full-time in 2023.
Bell, innocent bystander at Vegas, back behind the playoff 8-ball
Christopher Bell is once again in a NASCAR Cup Series playoff hole, but this time not of his own doing after getting caught in the Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson mess at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell was collected on the frontstretch on lap 95 when Wallace spun Kyle Larson...
OPINION: Despite the travails of 2022, there's still plenty to come from Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton is on target to be outscored by his Formula 1 teammate for only the third time in 16 seasons. It’s not a foregone conclusion, with George Russell 37 points ahead with four races (and a sprint at Interlagos) remaining, but with a maximum of 112 points to play for and the Mercedes not strong enough to allow heavy scoring, it’s likely that their relative positions will remain the same.
Mazda MX-5 Cup: Road Atlanta - race highlights
RACER.com teamed up with the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup series to offer livestream coverage of each 2022 race. In case you missed the live action of the season finale rounds at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, watch highlights of them below:. Round 13:. Round 14:. For more information on Mazda MX-5...
Pierson signs with HMD/DCR for Indy Lights
Teenage LMP2 driver Josh Pierson will join the ranks of HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing’s expansive eight-car Indy Lights team next year. The American will face a steep learning curve as he attempts to turn his sports car experience and fourth-place run in the 2021 USF2000 championship into a successful debut at the top of IndyCar’s open-wheel ladder.
Corvette to continue dual IMSA/WEC campaigns
Corvette Racing will continue with its split strategy of fielding one factory entry in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA’s World Endurance Championship. On the home front, GTD Pro is where Corvette Racing’s Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor will pursue their third championship as teammates. Fellow champion...
Lindh returning to Indy Lights with HMD
One of Sweden’s strongest young drivers is making a return to Indy Lights as Rasmus Lindh has signed to drive for HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing. A runner-up in USF2000 in 2018 and in Indy Pro 2000 the following year, Lindh moved to Indy Lights late in the 2021 season with Juncos Racing before spending most of 2022 competing in IMSA and searching for sponsorship.
Elliott Budzinski blog: history, culture and motorsport
I’m now two weeks into the month-and-a-half long journey that the Team USA Scholarship has afforded me and wow, a lot has happened since my last blog. We’ve spent a good many days at a variety of tracks with the Ammonite Motorsport crew, with a race meeting at Castle Combe, testing at Pembrey Circuit and then at Snetterton Circuit. I couldn’t be happier with how well everyone has gelled together. Andy Low and the whole team have been incredibly professional and yet made us feel like family.
Marco Andretti to return for Indy 500 in 2023
Reigning SRX champion Marco Andretti will return for his 18th attempt to win the Indianapolis 500. The pole sitter for the 2020 Indy 500 will drive for the only NTT IndyCar Series team he’s known as the No. 98 Andretti Autosport Honda is set to join the four full-time Andretti entries with the support from the same firm that adorned the entry in May.
'It hurts to lose like that' - Chastain feels the sting of old tires at Vegas
Despite understanding his tire disadvantage against Joey Logano, losing the South Point 400 didn’t feel any better for Ross Chastain. He lost the lead to Logano with three laps to go. The No. 22’s fresher tires prevailed as the Penske driver charged through the field to lock in his Championship 4 spot. Chastain, who led a race-high 86 laps, finished second.
