850wftl.com
DeSantis hands out $5k bonuses to “make sure Florida remains a law and order state’
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis handed out the first $5,000 bonus checks to new law enforcement officers in Cape Coral. DeSantis is handing out cash in an effort to help recruit and retain officers, but also to boost morale and ensure cops know the state supports them after the push to defund the police in blue cities.
fox35orlando.com
Parkland shooting verdict: Florida leaders react to jury recommending life in prison for Nikolas Cruz
PARKLAND, Fla. - After a Florida jury rejected the death penalty and recommended life in prison without parole for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, state leaders and lawmakers are speaking out. Charlie Crist, candidate for governor of Florida, released the following statement. "There are crimes for which the only just...
Autopsy ‘Undetermined’ on Florida Mother’s Cause and Manner of Death as Ex-Boyfriend Heads to Trial in Her Disappearance
The cause and manner of death of Florida mother Cassie Carli, 37, are “undetermined,” a county coroner told Law&Crime on Monday. Speaking to Law&Crime in a brief phone interview, St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell declined to answer more questions about the autopsy because of the ongoing case.
FHP confirms driver dead in I-95 crash in St. Augustine
ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that the driver of a pickup truck is dead from the I-95 accident that Action News Jax first alerted earlier. The FHP report stated that for an unknown reason, the pickup truck drifted across the southbound lanes and...
850wftl.com
The South Florida Morning Show "Rapid Fire" 10-17-22
Today in Rapid Fire News we chime in with Karen and talk about Governor Ron Desantis is upset about the Verdict in the Parkland School Shooting case. A Palm Beach State college student was arrested for making threats. Charlie Crist asking President Joe Biden to come to Florida to help him campaign. 2 people hit the Mega Millions Jackpot one in Florida and the other in California.
Student arrested after bringing loaded gun to school, sheriff's office says
St. Lucie County deputies on Wednesday arrested a 17-year-old student after authorities said he brought a loaded gun to Fort Pierce Westwood Academy.
Click10.com
Man accused of killing 2 in southwest Miami-Dade after months-long feud
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Homestead man Sunday afternoon after they accused him of shooting and killing two men in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade the evening prior. Police also detained a 15-year-old boy for questioning. Bryan Ariel Aviles, 27, is accused of shooting and...
WINKNEWS.com
Michigan man dies from bacteria while helping in Ian recovery
Hospitals reported a spike in injuries after Ian as people started to clean up storm debris. Cuts, along with broken bones and sprains, are the most common thing they’re treating. But in one instance, a dangerous bacteria found in salt or brackish water, took the life of a man...
KRMG
Florida man arrested after missing ex-wife’s remains found in burn pile
Florida man arrested after missing ex-wife’s remains found in burn pile Katie Baunach was last seen dropping her two children off at a friend’s house on September 29 around 9 p.m. She was reported missing a day later. (NCD)
850wftl.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in hurricane ravaged Fort Myers
(FORT MYERS, FLA) — Was it a God thing? One of the winning tickets from the Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Fort Myers weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated the area. Ticket holders in California and Florida matched all six numbers on Friday night, winning $494 million. The Powerball...
wflx.com
Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Florida's governor on Thursday said Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves to die, shortly after a Broward County jury recommended life in prison for the man who killed 14 children and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. "I just don't think anything else is appropriate...
Florida sheriff says to shoot looters until they look like 'grated cheese'
A Florida sheriff is dealing with people who are looting in the wake of Hurricane Ian by telling residents to shoot them until they look like “grated cheese.”
Florida woman wins $4 million from 7-Eleven MEGA MILLIONS ticket
A Florida woman is now a multi-millionaire after buying a winning Megaplier ticket from a 7-Eleven.
Two Florida Men Arrested After Traveling To Fort Myers Beach To Loot
Two Florida men went to Fort Myers Beach, but not to help with the cleanup efforts following the devastation in the area from Hurricane Ian. No. They went with the intention of looting. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54 drove to Fort Myers
This Is Florida's Most Haunted House
House Beautiful spotted the creepiest haunted homes across the country.
850wftl.com
Get out the sweaters! Cold front on the way!
(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — Bust out the sweaters and boots because a cold front is expected to move across Florida by mid-week. Wednesday morning expect rainfall followed by afternoon clearing and much cooler, dryer weather. Weather experts say we’ll have highs in the low-mid 70s with less humidity....
travelawaits.com
Florida’s New High-Speed Train Will Test 110 Mph Speeds This Month — Here’s Where It’s Happening
Florida’s new high-speed train will begin speed testing this month ahead of opening to Orlando in 2023. Brightline will test trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour the week of October 17, 2022. People in Martin and St. Lucie counties should be alert to follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.
850wftl.com
Debating once again, Kemp and Abrams paint drastically different pictures of Georgia
(WASHINGTON) — Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams faced off on Monday, laying out drastically different views of the state ahead of their rematch at the polls. The debate, hosted by the Atlanta Press Club, allowed both candidates to detail their platforms, which focused...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
flkeysnews.com
Causes of death in Hurricane Ian: Many drownings but also post-storm suicides, accidents
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest storms in Florida’s history, with over 115 fatalities confirmed by state and county authorities. But the hurricane’s magnitude is also reflected in the geographic area in which those deaths occurred, spanning the peninsula from north of Daytona Beach to the Lower Keys.
