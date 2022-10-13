ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
850wftl.com

The South Florida Morning Show "Rapid Fire" 10-17-22

Today in Rapid Fire News we chime in with Karen and talk about Governor Ron Desantis is upset about the Verdict in the Parkland School Shooting case. A Palm Beach State college student was arrested for making threats. Charlie Crist asking President Joe Biden to come to Florida to help him campaign. 2 people hit the Mega Millions Jackpot one in Florida and the other in California.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Man accused of killing 2 in southwest Miami-Dade after months-long feud

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Homestead man Sunday afternoon after they accused him of shooting and killing two men in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade the evening prior. Police also detained a 15-year-old boy for questioning. Bryan Ariel Aviles, 27, is accused of shooting and...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Michigan man dies from bacteria while helping in Ian recovery

Hospitals reported a spike in injuries after Ian as people started to clean up storm debris. Cuts, along with broken bones and sprains, are the most common thing they’re treating. But in one instance, a dangerous bacteria found in salt or brackish water, took the life of a man...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in hurricane ravaged Fort Myers

(FORT MYERS, FLA) — Was it a God thing? One of the winning tickets from the Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Fort Myers weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated the area. Ticket holders in California and Florida matched all six numbers on Friday night, winning $494 million. The Powerball...
FORT MYERS, FL
850wftl.com

Get out the sweaters! Cold front on the way!

(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — Bust out the sweaters and boots because a cold front is expected to move across Florida by mid-week. Wednesday morning expect rainfall followed by afternoon clearing and much cooler, dryer weather. Weather experts say we’ll have highs in the low-mid 70s with less humidity....
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy