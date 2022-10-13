Small plane makes crash landing in Geauga County

MIDDLEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A small plane made a crash landing in Middlefield Township early Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol , the pilot reported engine failure and had to make an emergency landing shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Old State Road.

Troopers from the patrol’s Chardon Post got the call just before 6 a.m. and responded to the crash site near the intersection of state Route 608 and Nauvoo Road in the township. The plane, a 1976 Cessna 310R, ended up in a nearby farm field.

Cessna crash in Middlefield, Ohio 10/13/2022 ( picture courtesy: Steven Hershberger)

The pilot, 66-year-old Michael Davey of Newbury, was uninjured. He took off from Morristown, New Jersey, earlier in the day and was enroute to Cleveland, according to the patrol.

Troopers’ initial investigation suggests that the plane’s mechanical failure forced Davey to make an emergency landing. Davey was in contact with Cleveland air traffic control before landing. He was unable to reach the nearest airport in Geauga County, according to the report.

The crash disabled the plane and destroyed several fences on the farm property, according to the report.

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to launch an independent investigation, according to the patrol.

Middlefield Fire Department and the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

