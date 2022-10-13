ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founder of Newport Buzz facing charges in two alleged domestic incidents

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
 5 days ago
NEWPORT — A local media personality was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection to two alleged domestic violence incidents over the summer.

Christian Winthrop, 50, who runs the Newport Buzz website, faces two charges each of domestic simple assault and domestic disorderly conduct stemming from alleged incidents on July 17 and Sept. 4.

According to the largely redacted arrest warrant and affidavit narrative obtained by The Daily News, the victim is a Newport woman who police said had bruises on her face and wrist.

Newport Detective Jason Roche investigated the incidents and determined there was “enough probable cause to believe Winthrop did commit the crimes” of domestic simple assault and domestic disorderly conduct.

Online court documents indicate Winthrop entered pleas of not guilty and was ordered not to have contact with the victim. Winthrop, though his attorney Kevin Hagan, denied the allegations.

“My client is innocent of these charges, and he looks forward to proving that in a court of law," Hagan wrote in a statement to The Daily News.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 2, according to court records.

Newport Buzz, which describes itself as "edgy, irreverent and relevant," was founded in 2011 and has gained a strong following on social media over the past decade, with 95,000 followers on Facebook, more than 40,000 on Instagram and an additional 8,000 on Twitter.

