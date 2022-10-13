ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After devastating fire, Hades Motorsports has new facility in Port St. Lucie

By Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 5 days ago
PORT ST. LUCIE — A large fire that tore through Hades Motorsports last week may have knocked the business down, but not out.

“We knew that we had to get back up, get back and running and do exactly what we know how to do best, which is put amazing, safe, high performance race cars out there,” Julee Dovey, Hades Motorsports’ office manager, said this week.

A fire Oct. 6 ripped through the roof of the business in the 700 block of Southwest Grove Avenue, and photos from Port St. Lucie police depict the charred interior. Three people were taken to a hospital.

Dovey said the business, owned by her brother-in-law Glenn Brown, has a new location at 1774 S.E. South Niemeyer Circle, which is nearly 5 miles to the east.

“The car community in the entire state of Florida, not just local, has completely stepped up and they have Glenn's back 100 percent,” Dovey said. “They have donated tools that he can use to complete jobs and get new jobs in and keep things rolling.”

Dovey said Hades Motorsports, which opened about two years ago, specializes in muscle cars and “high performance builds.”

“Ever since Glenn was a young kid, he's had his head under cars, and he's always been curious about how they work and how the system comes together and how you can get them to go faster,” Dovey said.

St. Lucie County Fire District Fire Marshal Capt. Wayne Boyer said Thursday the fire was accidental. He said work was being done on a vehicle’s fuel system in the facility.

"During the replacement of a fuel system, a spark was created from the tools which started the fire,” Boyer said.

Dovey said Hades has five employees, including Brown.

Brown has a strong following, and Dovey said the business was “booked out for several weeks.”

Asked to describe the damage, she said, “The only thing literally out of the entire building that was left was a piggy bank that my niece gave to her dad, Glenn, and it had a couple of coins in it.”

“For us, it was a sign from God that God's got us,” Dovey said.

Dovey said Brown met her sister, Ashlee, at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy where they bonded over her souped-up Chevrolet Camaro with custom paint.

“They literally fell in love under the hood of that car,” Dovey said.

She said they graduated high school in June 2005 and married in July.

Dovey said Hades Motorsports was set to host an event with awards and more than 300 cars.

It can’t be hosted in the parking lot as originally planned, so Treasure Coast High School has offered its parking lot, Dovey said.

The event begins Sunday at 5 p.m. with $5 admission proceeds going to Hades Motorsports, Dovey said.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

