Port of Cleveland board approves $3.75 million design contract to make lakefront CHEERS project ‘shovel-ready’

Summit Metro Parks to share Gorge Metro Park dam removal project update Oct. 31
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Community members are invited to attend an update meeting about the removal of the Gorge Metro Park dam on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium 2345 4th St., Cuyahoga Falls. Summit Metro Parks, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other...
Strongsville to pay Fabrizi Trucking & Paving $3.1 million to build sanitary sewers on Albion & Webster roads
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay Fabrizi Trucking & Paving Co. Inc. of Middleburg Heights $3.1 million to build sanitary sewers along certain sections of Albion and Webster roads. City Council accepted Fabrizi’s price -- the lowest of four bids submitted -- Monday night (Oct. 17). Other bids for...
Great Lakes Experience open at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Great Lakes Experience was formally unveiled Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Calling Great Lakes Brewing Co. “pioneers,” Cleveland Cavaliers CEO Nic Barlage ushered in the concessions area, which covers 1,500 square feet. The deal to bring in the brewery – the state’s first...
Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of Clevelanders was recently invited to take a tour of the Matthew 25 Sculpture Collection, which began a few years ago with just one: Homeless Jesus, a life-sized sculpture portraying Jesus sleeping on a park bench. The sculpture, by artist Timothy Schmalz, made a strong...
Cleveland Resilience Project Approves Design Contract
A waterfront project dubbed the Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) has won a key approval to move the design stage forward, reports Steven Litt on Cleveland.com. The multi-agency project would use clean dredged sediment to build a new island in Lake Erie north of the city’s shoreline. “In all, the CHEERS project could create 70 to 80 acres of new land along the shoreline, vastly benefiting communities on Cleveland’s East Side that have been walled off from the shoreline for decades.” The plan is meant to protect the Interstate 90 Shoreway from flooding and storm damage and make the coastline more resilient.
Cleveland Heights enacts ‘Lead Safe’ ordinance for rental properties, to take effect in June
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It took five council readings and over a year for the city to become the first suburb in Cuyahoga County to enact its own “Lead Safe” ordinance, further protecting the health of local renters and their children. Council passed the measure Monday (Oct. 10)...
Avon, along with Crushers and YMCA, requests $1 million in ARPA funds for recreation improvements
AVON, Ohio -- The city has put in a request to the federal government for $1 million in Lorain County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for recreation improvements. Mayor Bryan Jensen said Lake Erie Crushers baseball team co-owner Tom Kramig is joining in on the request, as is French Creek YMCA Executive Director Eric Stinehelfer.
Levy for street repairs up for renewal in Avon on November 8
AVON, Ohio – A levy for street maintenance and repairs in Avon is up for renewal on the ballot this November. The levy will renew at 1.9 mills for another five years to fill the budget shortfall in the service department/streets. The levy was previously passed by voters on May 8, 2018 and will expire this year with 2023 as the last collection year. The 2018 levy passed with overwhelming approval.
Solon council OKs contract with liquidators to auction items at city-owned house
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized Mayor Ed Kraus to enter into a contract with Great Finds Estate Liquidations of Strongsville to dispose of or auction items remaining at a city-owned house at 34245 Bainbridge Road. The house is one of several properties the city has acquired along Bainbridge...
Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
VIDEO: First flakes hit NE Ohio
It may only be October, but the flakes were flying Monday night.
Video: Graupel seen coming down in Northeast Ohio
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — graupel was spotted coming down in Northeast Ohio on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, these soft pellets are “snowflakes that accumulate water droplets on their surface.” They’re commonly found in rain showers this time of year when temperatures aloft are below […]
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
Avon officials make tough decision to raze Buck Hardware building: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was a sad day Friday (Oct. 14) as passersby watched the iconic building at 37079 Detroit Road -- once home to Buck Hardware & Supply -- turn to rubble. It all happened very fast. The city posted on its Facebook page at 10:26 a.m. Friday that the building near...
City Council approves site plan for Solon Community Living project
SOLON, Ohio -- Seven years ago, with the needs of their children in mind, Ara and Leslie Bagdasarian founded Solon Community Living as a nonprofit to create a community-accessible and sustainable housing option for adults who have developmental disabilities. On Monday (Oct. 17), the Bagdasarians took a major step toward...
Lake-effect snow expected overnight in Geauga, Ashtabula counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s only mid-October, but portions of the snow belt could get their first good dose of snow early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued an alert late Monday night warning of “lake-enhanced precipitation” in Geauga and Ashtabula counties. What is starting out as rain is expected to change over to snow as temperatures drop to the mid-30s.
‘Outstanding job’: E. Cleveland paramedic lauded for off-duty rescue
Jonathan Isaac was out to dinner with his family when he stepped up to rescue a woman who began choking. He didn't think much of it. The 25-year-old East Cleveland paramedic told FOX 8 "it's built into your nature."
Voters asked to approve Rocky River Schools levy Nov. 8
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Voters are being asked to approve a 4.9-mill Rocky River City School District new-money levy Nov. 8. Of that amount, 4.65 mills would be used for current operating expenses and 0.25 mills for permanent improvements, according to Superintendent Michael Shoaf. “This combined issue is to maintain...
Elyria man has sticker shock after opening his recent electric bill
A man in Elyria is experiencing sticker shock after he got in the mail a whopper of an electricity bill.
