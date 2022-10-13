ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Port of Cleveland board approves $3.75 million design contract to make lakefront CHEERS project ‘shovel-ready’

By Steven Litt, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Cleveland Resilience Project Approves Design Contract

A waterfront project dubbed the Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) has won a key approval to move the design stage forward, reports Steven Litt on Cleveland.com. The multi-agency project would use clean dredged sediment to build a new island in Lake Erie north of the city’s shoreline. “In all, the CHEERS project could create 70 to 80 acres of new land along the shoreline, vastly benefiting communities on Cleveland’s East Side that have been walled off from the shoreline for decades.” The plan is meant to protect the Interstate 90 Shoreway from flooding and storm damage and make the coastline more resilient.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Levy for street repairs up for renewal in Avon on November 8

AVON, Ohio – A levy for street maintenance and repairs in Avon is up for renewal on the ballot this November. The levy will renew at 1.9 mills for another five years to fill the budget shortfall in the service department/streets. The levy was previously passed by voters on May 8, 2018 and will expire this year with 2023 as the last collection year. The 2018 levy passed with overwhelming approval.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: Graupel seen coming down in Northeast Ohio

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year again — graupel was spotted coming down in Northeast Ohio on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, these soft pellets are “snowflakes that accumulate water droplets on their surface.” They’re commonly found in rain showers this time of year when temperatures aloft are below […]
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

City Council approves site plan for Solon Community Living project

SOLON, Ohio -- Seven years ago, with the needs of their children in mind, Ara and Leslie Bagdasarian founded Solon Community Living as a nonprofit to create a community-accessible and sustainable housing option for adults who have developmental disabilities. On Monday (Oct. 17), the Bagdasarians took a major step toward...
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake-effect snow expected overnight in Geauga, Ashtabula counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s only mid-October, but portions of the snow belt could get their first good dose of snow early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued an alert late Monday night warning of “lake-enhanced precipitation” in Geauga and Ashtabula counties. What is starting out as rain is expected to change over to snow as temperatures drop to the mid-30s.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Voters asked to approve Rocky River Schools levy Nov. 8

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Voters are being asked to approve a 4.9-mill Rocky River City School District new-money levy Nov. 8. Of that amount, 4.65 mills would be used for current operating expenses and 0.25 mills for permanent improvements, according to Superintendent Michael Shoaf. “This combined issue is to maintain...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy