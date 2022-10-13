ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Mount, Kepa stand out as Chelsea beats Villa 2-0 in EPL

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga were Chelsea’s stars as they helped to maintain Graham Potter’s unbeaten start in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. Mount bagged a brace at Villa Park in front of watching England manager...
Portugal's Diogo Jota to miss World Cup through injury

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Portugal forward Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup because of the injury he sustained against Manchester City, his Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday. Jota was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time of Liverpool’s 1-0 win on Sunday and has a...

