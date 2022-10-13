Read full article on original website
Beth Mead unlucky not to dethrone Alexia Putellas and win Ballon d’Or
The images of Alexia Putellas clutching the Ballon d’Or trophy for the second successive year, becoming the first female player to do so since the introduction of the women’s award in 2018, were poignant. Poignant first because Putellas was standing there with the ACL injury that crushed her...
Mount, Kepa stand out as Chelsea beats Villa 2-0 in EPL
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga were Chelsea’s stars as they helped to maintain Graham Potter’s unbeaten start in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. Mount bagged a brace at Villa Park in front of watching England manager...
France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation
France star N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of the World Cup after Chelsea said the midfielder would be out for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury
Portugal's Diogo Jota to miss World Cup through injury
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Portugal forward Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup because of the injury he sustained against Manchester City, his Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday. Jota was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time of Liverpool’s 1-0 win on Sunday and has a...
