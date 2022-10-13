ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Broncos QB Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson has added hamstring to his list of injuries. A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver quarterback said he tweaked his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
DENVER, CO
Late turnover, Hopkins 4th field goal gives Chargers OT win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert didn't throw a touchdown pass for the first time in 27 games. For once, it didn't matter thanks to the Los Angeles Chargers special teams. Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, as the Chargers rallied...
DENVER, CO
Bears waive backup receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears waived receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Tuesday. Smith-Marsette got his first significant playing time in the offense in Chicago's 29-22 loss at Minnesota two weeks ago and committed two costly mistakes.
CHICAGO, IL
Tiziani an agent, a caddie, a player in Champions playoffs

Mario Tiziani wrapped up a 2-under 70 on the PGA Tour Champions that kept him out of the top 10 by one shot, and then he changed hats from player to agent as one of his top clients, brother-in-law Steve Stricker, won the Constellation Furyk & Friends. It was the...
Yanks' Cole available in 'pen for ALDS Game 5, could close

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole could make his first career relief appearance in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland, possibly as a closer. New York manager Aaron Boone switched starting pitchers after Monday night's rainout and said Nestor Cortes will take the mound on three days' rest in place of Jameson Taillon.
NEW YORK STATE
Hawks commit to Hunter with $95 million, 4-year extension

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have committed to De'Andre Hunter as one of the key players on a team looking to return to championship contention, signing the small forward to a $95 million, four-year extension. The new deal begins with the 2023-24 season. Hunter could have become a...
ATLANTA, GA

