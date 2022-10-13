ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First-In-The-Nation Digital Ad Tax Struck Down By Maryland Judge

A first-in-the-nation tax in Maryland is no more after less than two years in practice. The digital advertising tax was struck down Monday in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court after Judge Alison Asti sided with subsidiaries of Comcast and Verizon, finding that the policy violated the First Amendment, the Internet Tax Freedom Act, and the Dormant Commerce Clause.
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Hogan Sets Aside $15 Million To Recruit And Retain Workers For Maryland Infrastructure Projects

This story was produced by WYPR. Gov. Larry Hogan has announced he will use $15 million in federal money to help state contractors hire workers for government construction projects. Under the program known as “Jobs That Build,” companies that have, or are seeking, contracts for state infrastructure projects can receive up to $10,000 per employee to be used for housing, transportation or childcare costs — or signing and retention bonuses. Hogan said during a Friday morning news conference the program would help jump start the workforce pipeline for state and local infrastructure projects.
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Initiative 82

D.C. residents are now starting to get their mail ballots, and as they do, they’ll notice the usual races on the front side — mayor, attorney general, a few seats on the D.C. Council, and so on. But flip the ballot over and they will be presented not with a choice between candidates, but rather a choice between policies.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price

The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist’s 2022 Guide To Local Halloween Costume Ideas

It’s that time of year again. Invites for Halloween-related events that you don’t really want to go to but will end up attending anyway are rolling in, and you haven’t the slightest clue what to wear. We’ve compiled our annual “last-minute” list of locally-minded costume ideas a little early, because it’s never too early to start planning.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

‘We Need To Fight For Our Rights’: Why Voting Matters To These Members Of Maryland’s Immigrant Community

Midterm elections are just around the corner, and voters in Maryland will decide on a new governor, a referendum on cannabis legalization, and a number of races throughout the state. In Prince George’s County, 24% of the population was born outside of the U.S., and the number is even higher, 33%, in Montgomery County. Some immigrants say now is the time for their voices to be heard.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES’ DAY: Monday is Indigenous People’s Day, but a true celebration of Indigenous communities requires year-round education and effort. Tune into this webinar hosted by the National Museum of the American Indian to hear how young Indigneous scholars and activists are centering and uplifting native voices in K-12 classrooms across the country (Virtual; 1 p.m.; FREE). Or join a walking tour of D.C. to learn about local Indigenous populations from a history professor (Thompson Boat Center; 1 p.m.; FREE).
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Metro Will Ramp Up Ticketing For Fare Evasion Next Month, Test New Faregates

Metro is rolling out a multi-faceted plan to address a $40 million fare evasion problem. Beginning this month, Metro will start posting reminders on digital screens in stations, and Metro Transit Police officers will hand out fliers reminding riders to pay their fares. Metro will have more police out on the system and install cameras and monitors to deter gate-jumping.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

New Car Seat Safety Law Takes Effect Saturday In Maryland

The new car seat safety law requires that children under the age of two must be placed in rear-facing car seats unless the child meets or exceeds weight and height guidelines. Maryland would be joining 16 other states, including Virginia and D.C., in requiring this safety measure. The shift comes...
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Maryland To Debut New (227) Area Code in 2023

Maryland is in its (227) era. The state’s Public Service Commission announced on Wednesday that amid a dwindling supply of (240) and (301) phone numbers, (227) will become the new area code for some geographic areas, including Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. The decision comes after the commission voted in August to approve a request from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the entity that allocates telephone numbering resources.
MARYLAND STATE
