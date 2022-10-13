This story was produced by WYPR. Gov. Larry Hogan has announced he will use $15 million in federal money to help state contractors hire workers for government construction projects. Under the program known as “Jobs That Build,” companies that have, or are seeking, contracts for state infrastructure projects can receive up to $10,000 per employee to be used for housing, transportation or childcare costs — or signing and retention bonuses. Hogan said during a Friday morning news conference the program would help jump start the workforce pipeline for state and local infrastructure projects.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO