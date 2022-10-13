ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Frederick man arrested on rape charges in Baltimore County, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick man was arrested last week and charged with rape, Baltimore County police said. Christopher Hutchinson, 30, faces charges rape, assault and sexual offenses. According to Maryland court records, Hutchinson attacked a woman on July 24. Police said Hutchinson met the victim just before the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County man pleads guilty to Morgan State University student murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Towson man plead guilty to first degree murder Monday morning. According to a news release, 22-year-old Kevin Sharp plead guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for the killing of Morgan State University student, Barry Ransom. On October 15, 2021, Baltimore County Police were...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 2 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified two people killed in Baltimore last week:. 27-year-old Gregory James Carroll was killed on October 13, 2022, in the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue. 38-year-old Arthur Comegys was killed on October 15, 2022, in the unit block of South Monastery Avenue. So far...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Charges filed in Hagerstown arson fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Hagerstown house fire was ruled arson, Tuesday. According to fire officials, on October 14, 2022, firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire at a one story single-family residence just after noon near Nursery Road. 28 firefighters from the Halfway Volunteer fire company...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? | Help police identify robbery suspect

The Baltimore Police Department is asking for your help identifying a robbery suspect. Police believe the suspect is relative to an ongoing Southwest District robbery investigation. Anyone knowing the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2488, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in a Frederick apartment, police say

FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot Saturday in an apartment in Frederick, the town's police department said. Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at 90 Waverly Drive. When officers arrived, police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken...
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BPD investigating several homicides, shootings after weekend violence

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating several shootings and homicides from over the weekend. Two people were shot at Latrobe Homes Friday night. According to the victims two men, ages 27 an 42 were shot on Harford Court. No word on what led up to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Burning body found in abandoned lot in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A burning body was found Sunday in an abandoned lot in East Baltimore, city police said. Police said the body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 20th Street in the city's East Baltimore Midway section. When officers arrived, police said Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

In grim October for Baltimore, 13 killed - 8 dead in the past week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — They're victims in a long list of gun violence incidents over the last week in Baltimore. On the city’s Southwest side a 53-year-old man was found shot multiple times near 26th and Wilkens, just miles away and less than three hours apart another man was shot in the St. Joseph’s section, he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in hand near Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday morning near the Horseshoe Casino in South Baltimore, city police said. Around 10:30 a.m., the 30-year-old victim admitted himself to a hospital. He had been shot in the hand, police said. Detectives believe the man was shot during an argument in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Protecting children with sensory challenges during Halloween

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Participating in Halloween activities can be fun and exciting for everyone, though some children experience sensory challenges. Parents and neighbors might want to consider keeping the fright and sounds to a minimum. Psychologist and Behavior Analyst at Kennedy Krieger Institute Dr. Matt Edelstein shares how to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Bel Air home goes up in flames Saturday night

Bel Air, Md. (WBFF) — The Bel Air Fire Company says a home went up into flames last night in Harford County. The fire company said a neighbor discovered the fire at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Unit block of West Riding Drive. The fire was come from the...
BEL AIR, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Glen Burnie elementary school dismissing early due to HVAC issue

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Hilltop Elementary School in Glen Burnie is dismissing early due to an HVAC issue at the school. A spokesperson for the county school system said the problem is leading to extremely warm classrooms. Students will be dismissed at 10 a.m. Students are being told...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle fire near Ft. McHenry Tunnel Saturday evening

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Department battles flames from a vehicle on the northbound lane near the Ft. McHenry Tunnel, says authorities. Three of the four traffic lanes are now closed, according to Maryland Transit Authority. Fire trucks can be seen in the area. Stay with FOX45 News...
BALTIMORE, MD

