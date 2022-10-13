Read full article on original website
Your iPhone Lock Screen has a hidden rule that you need to know
IPHONE'S new Lock Screen tool has a hidden rule that many users are unaware of. Earlier in September, Apple released its newest operating system: the iOS 16. And one of the most talked-about features of iOS 16 is the new iPhone Lock Screen. The tool lets iPhone users customize their...
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks like a much more appealing Android phone
A stunning new concept video has just given us our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S23
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
Samsung Galaxy Watch owners just got a useful free Tizen upgrade
Software update brings new watch faces and more to the Tizen smartwatch
Samsung One UI 5 takes inspiration from iPhone, but with one cool extra feature
Samsung One UI 5 will roll out in the coming weeks, bringing all new features with it
You told us: You think the Tensor G2 is fine but could be better
Most of you think the Pixel 7 processor has room for improvement. Google’s Pixel 7 series is powered by the Tensor G2 processor, and it doesn’t seem like a massive upgrade over the original Tensor chipset when looking at the CPU and GPU. We compared the Tensor G2...
Google Pixel 7 — 11 features to enable and disable right away
Want to get the most out of your Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro? Then you'll want to enable and disable these features.
iPhone 14 Pro has 50% faster download speeds vs iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22
Ookla released its fall report for US mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds with T-Mobile continuing its lead over the competition. An interesting finding included in the latest study is the increased cellular performance with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Shortly after the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro...
Tested: Has Apple shrugged off its reputation for poor battery life?
Better efficiency through careful optimization. Apple has often ridden a fine line balancing powerhouse and “optimal” specs for years now, and nowhere has it been more apparent than in battery sizes. However, as you can guess, high-end computing and small battery sizes do not correlate to excellent battery life, and the iPhone has cultivated a bit of a reputation for delivering sub-par longevity.
Samsung teases new features inbound for Good Lock on One UI 5 (Android 13)
Samsung detailed upcoming updates to Good Lock tailored for One UI 5. Among stepping back and updating older features, Good Lock will soon offer users the chance to alter detailed camera settings and to also share their specific Good Lock settings with people they know.
Samsung Galaxy S23 spec sheet leaks: Like what you see?
Specs of the Samsung Galaxy S23 have leaked. The phone is expected to get an SoC, software, and battery upgrade. Other hardware could remain the same as the Galaxy S22. Yet another leak claims to give away the complete specs of the standard Samsung Galaxy S23. The latest information comes from regular tipster Yogesh Brar. His tweet contains all the information about the upcoming Samsung flagship’s display, cameras, charging speed, software, chipset, and more.
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
It's nice to see smart home stuff get better. Welcome to the 454th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Google has officially committed to yearly updates for Wear OS. This is kind of a big deal, especially for app developers looking for more consistent support from Google. This could wind up being a big deal down the line, but it starts with the commitments.
When even Zuckerberg is making fun of iMessage, you know you have a problem
Mark Zuckerberg has taken a shot at Apple's iMessage. Mark Zuckerberg is going after Apple’s iMessage. In an Instagram post, the Meta CEO positions WhatsApp as a more secure solution. WhatsApp is looking to expand its user base in the US. Over the years, Apple has been gaining more...
How to turn location off on BeReal
BeReal is really convenient for those who don’t want to check social media all the time. It’s almost therapeutic for Instagram addicts who are used to checking others’ Instagram stories and posts every five seconds. It’s also great because it dissuades you from posting new content all the time. That said, certain information on the limited posts can “give you away,” so to speak. One of those things would be your location. Let’s review how to turn off location on BeReal.
Google Tensor G2: All the details on the Pixel 7's custom chipset
The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are official and are already among the best smartphones we've ever tested. That's partly thanks to Google's custom silicon that does the heavy lifting inside, the Google Tensor G2. It's the second-generation chip to be made by Google. While it only offers choice upgrades compared to the first Tensor chip that launched with the Google Pixel 6 series, it offers improvements in all the right areas.
Google Meet can now auto-frame you when you can't frame yourself
Google is committed to adding features to Meet as it slowly merges the platform with its one-on-one video calling app, Google Duo. After all, it's one of the most widely used videoconferencing apps out there both for work and school purposes. For one, Meet has given multiple co-hosts new features to make calls easier. Now, it wants to keep you center-stage at all times with a new auto-framing feature for calls in order to make you more visible to other attendants.
Everything New In Google Camera 8.7 On The Pixel 7 Series
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Google’s latest phones, and they ship with the Google Camera version 8.7. Many of you are probably wondering what’s changed in this app, well, that’s what we’re here to talk about. Google Camera 8.7 from the Pixel 7...
