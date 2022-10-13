Read full article on original website
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
KELOLAND TV
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
dakotanewsnow.com
Castlewood ‘Chase the Ace’ fundraiser nears $310,000 with two cards left
Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota.
siouxfalls.business
With touch of humor, Sanford’s Paul Hanson takes on chamber chairmanship in latest leadership role
Paul Hanson figures this is as good a time as any to just laugh. So when it became time for the president of Sanford Health Sioux Falls to assume his term as chair of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce – which he’ll do officially at the organization’s annual meeting this week – Hanson eschewed a standard keynote speaker in favor of a comedian.
KELOLAND TV
Cold temps approaching record lows in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the forecast shows, KELOLAND is in for a very cold night. Warm weather is certainly on pause across KELOLAND as temperatures are forecast to take a big tumble the next couple of days. Here are the record lows tonight for a few select...
Journey coming to South Dakota
Legendary rock band Journey's 50th Anniversary tour will be making a stop in Sioux Falls next spring.
KELOLAND TV
How much out-of-state hunters spend in SD during pheasant season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season. Hunters from across the U.S. flew into Sioux Falls Friday ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. They acknowledged that inflation has made the sport more expensive for them, but they say the opportunity to hunt in a pheasant hotspot is worth the added investment.
KELOLAND TV
Pheasant hunters get a taste of South Dakota hospitality at the airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of out-of-state hunters landed at the Sioux Falls Airport Friday and were showered with some free gifts. “Very popular, we are handing out beer samples,” Lindsay Perout of Severance Brewery said. If you’re here to shoot pheasants, might as well shoot a...
South Dakota nursing home permanently closes
The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result.
KELOLAND TV
Jamie Smith joins Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary to talk hot button issues
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a packed room at the Holiday Inn City Centre as the Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary hosted gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith for a conversation. The event was intended to be a debate between all three gubernatorial candidates but only Jamie Smith accepted the...
Meteor appears to pass by camera on Oglala reservation
"They asked me to go back over the footage," said Christine Anderson, an IT technician with the OSTDOC. She found it at the 3:04 a.m. timeline.
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
dakotanewsnow.com
“Rake the Town” takes place October 27-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Center for Active Generations is holding their annual “Rake the Town” event later this month. Volunteers go out to rake the yards of people, who can’t do it themselves. Rebecca Behnke joined Dakota News Now, to give us the details.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls missing teen found safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE. Sioux Falls Police say Joseph Mersha has been found safe. No other details have been made available. Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Joseph Mersha, 17, was last seen around 1:45 Monday afternoon,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Specialty local beer raises funds and awareness domestic violence cause
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and Covert Artisan Ales in Sioux Falls has created a specialty beer to raise money and awareness for the cause. One dollar from each can sold will be donated to the Compass Center, and a portion of...
dakotanewsnow.com
5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of the 5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids takes place Sunday from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Severance Brewing. Rudy Navarrete will be providing his signature Tex-Mex cooking as people donate new brand-name shoes to the boys and girls club. All food proceeds also go towards the cause.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbits give Bison taste of their own medicine in third straight Dakota Marker win
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Marker will continue to reside in Brookings after South Dakota State staged one of the most dramatic comebacks in program history at North Dakota State yesterday. And in many ways the Jackrabbits did it by giving the Bison a taste of their...
dakotanewsnow.com
Another chilly day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a very cold start to our morning, we’re going to end up with another chilly day, very similar to what we had yesterday. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will be stuck in the 40s around the region. We may see a few upper 30s in the northeast and there might be a couple of low 50s out west. The wind should be lighter across the region today.
dakotanewsnow.com
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a painting business in Tea was engulfed in flames. Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and by the time first responders arrived, the building was not salvageable, so they looked to protect surrounding buildings from the flames.
KELOLAND TV
Record Challenging Cold Tonight; Warmer Later On – Storm Center PM Update: Monday, October 17
Despite a good amount of sunshine today, temperatures have struggled to get much above the 40s in many East River locations. A few locations even struggled to get out of the 30s!. A red flag warning will remain in effect for the Sioux Falls area and points south/east through Monday...
