ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Southern wide receiver named SWAC newcomer of the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the third week in a row, a Southern University football player is taking home conference player of the week honors. The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Southern University wide receiver August Pitre III as its newcomer of the week. Pitre played a pivotal...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Do you know who BR's last unbeatens are? Plaquemine, West Feliciana see more than records

And now there are only two — as in two District 6-4A football teams that remain unbeaten in the Baton Rouge area: Plaquemine and West Feliciana. “From the beginning we’ve known this group was capable of doing special things,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “Even though there is a big game to look forward to, there are still two other weeks left to focus on before that.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

Friday night sweep for Feliciana football teams. West Feliciana remains undefeated

It was a clean sweep on Friday night as each of the four high school football teams of the Feliciana parishes secured important wins over tough competition. Silliman scored an important victory in their penultimate game of the 2022 regular season, defeating Cathedral High School 35-25. The Wildcats sit at 5-4 on the season with their final game of the year on the horizon. Their final opponent is the 8-1 Copiah Academy of Gallman, Mississippi. It will be a tough task, but an upset win over Copiah in the final game of the regular season would be nothing less than the perfect end to the fall campaign.
JACKSON, LA
brproud.com

Jackson Martingayle leads LSU runners at Arturo Barrios Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – Jackson Martingayle, a two-time Southeastern Conference Runner of the Week this season, led LSU’s effort Saturday at the Arturo Barrios Cross Country Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas, recording a time of 24:22.0 in the men’s 8K race. Martingayle placed 26th in a field...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Swimming and Diving pick up four wins in Denver

DENVER, Colo. – The LSU swimming and diving team picked up four wins in a tri-team meet with the University of Denver and Air Force Academy Saturday inside the El Pomar Natatorium. The men defeated Denver by a score of 223-77 and Air Force by a score of 225-75....
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU

LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Soccer battles to 0-0 draw in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – LSU Soccer (8-3-4, 3-2-2 SEC) battled No. 16 Tennessee (9-3-2, 5-1-1 SEC) to a 0-0 draw Friday night in Regal Soccer Stadium. Freshman Sage Glover took the first shot on goal of the match in the 57th minute for the Tigers. Tennessee’s Jaida Thomas, Taylor Huff and Mackenzie George took shots on target in the 72nd and 75th minutes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish school board invites families to fall festival

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Public School Board’s fall festival is coming up!. The STEAM Express will host the Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church. Food, hayrides, games, and more will be available for families to enjoy. Kids can also participate in a trunk-or-treat.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee, surrounding parishes under freeze watch starting Tuesday

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Parish and surrounding areas are under a freeze watch. The freeze watch will begin Tuesday night and is expected to last until Wednesday morning. The temperature could be 32 degrees or below. Pointe Coupee Parish OSHEP says the freezing temperature could damage crops and unprotected outdoor plumbing.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy