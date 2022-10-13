Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
SWAC suspends 11 Southern football players for pre-game scuffle against Prairie View
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Eleven Southern University football players will miss Saturday’s homecoming football game after being suspended by the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The suspension are stemming from a pre-game scuffle that took place before the Southern University and Prairie View football game on October 8. Southern...
theadvocate.com
Eleven Southern players suspended, school fined for pregame fight at Prairie View
Eleven Southern University football players will serve one-game suspensions and the school has been fined $7,500 for its role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, the Southwestern Athletic Conference office announced Monday. Prairie View will suspend 10 players for one game and pay a $10,000 fine, larger...
brproud.com
Southern wide receiver named SWAC newcomer of the week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the third week in a row, a Southern University football player is taking home conference player of the week honors. The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Southern University wide receiver August Pitre III as its newcomer of the week. Pitre played a pivotal...
theadvocate.com
Do you know who BR's last unbeatens are? Plaquemine, West Feliciana see more than records
And now there are only two — as in two District 6-4A football teams that remain unbeaten in the Baton Rouge area: Plaquemine and West Feliciana. “From the beginning we’ve known this group was capable of doing special things,” West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller said. “Even though there is a big game to look forward to, there are still two other weeks left to focus on before that.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly cites LSU's OL situation as 'unusual' for him, the program and college football
LSU has had a long and storied college football history. But on Saturday night in a 45-35 win at Florida, the Tigers did something they had never done before by starting 2 true freshman at the offensive tackle positions. Will Campbell and Emery Jones were the freshmen who got the...
theadvocate.com
Friday night sweep for Feliciana football teams. West Feliciana remains undefeated
It was a clean sweep on Friday night as each of the four high school football teams of the Feliciana parishes secured important wins over tough competition. Silliman scored an important victory in their penultimate game of the 2022 regular season, defeating Cathedral High School 35-25. The Wildcats sit at 5-4 on the season with their final game of the year on the horizon. Their final opponent is the 8-1 Copiah Academy of Gallman, Mississippi. It will be a tough task, but an upset win over Copiah in the final game of the regular season would be nothing less than the perfect end to the fall campaign.
brproud.com
Jackson Martingayle leads LSU runners at Arturo Barrios Invitational
BATON ROUGE, La. – Jackson Martingayle, a two-time Southeastern Conference Runner of the Week this season, led LSU’s effort Saturday at the Arturo Barrios Cross Country Invitational in Bryan-College Station, Texas, recording a time of 24:22.0 in the men’s 8K race. Martingayle placed 26th in a field...
brproud.com
LSU Swimming and Diving pick up four wins in Denver
DENVER, Colo. – The LSU swimming and diving team picked up four wins in a tri-team meet with the University of Denver and Air Force Academy Saturday inside the El Pomar Natatorium. The men defeated Denver by a score of 223-77 and Air Force by a score of 225-75....
andthevalleyshook.com
5-Star Kailin Chio Commits to LSU
LSU gymnastics lands another major recruit in the class of 2024. LSU already had a stacked 2024 class with 5-stars Kaliya Lincoln and Konnor McClain and 4-star Lexi Zeiss, but the addition of 5-star Kailin Chio has shot this class to the top of College Gym News’ early rankings.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly explains why Kayshon Boutte was named captain for Florida game: 'You saw the way he played'
Brian Kelly paid a visit to “SEC This Morning” with Peter Burns and Chris Doering to recap LSU’s win at Florida on Saturday. Kelly discussed the practice week leading up to the game, and how Kayshon Boutte was named a captain. “First of all, you have to...
brproud.com
LSU Soccer battles to 0-0 draw in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – LSU Soccer (8-3-4, 3-2-2 SEC) battled No. 16 Tennessee (9-3-2, 5-1-1 SEC) to a 0-0 draw Friday night in Regal Soccer Stadium. Freshman Sage Glover took the first shot on goal of the match in the 57th minute for the Tigers. Tennessee’s Jaida Thomas, Taylor Huff and Mackenzie George took shots on target in the 72nd and 75th minutes.
Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
6 adults, 3 minors arrested following fight at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Monday (October 17) fight between children at a local middle school escalated after parents and other families members became involved, eventually leading to a total of nine arrests. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and EBR Schools confirmed Monday that three youths began fighting […]
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
His friends say there was never a dull moment. Javonte's memory will live on forever in them.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish school board invites families to fall festival
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Public School Board’s fall festival is coming up!. The STEAM Express will host the Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church. Food, hayrides, games, and more will be available for families to enjoy. Kids can also participate in a trunk-or-treat.
6 adults, 3 students charged after fight at Westdale Middle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six adults and three students are facing charges after a fight at a Baton Rouge middle school on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened at Westdale Middle School on Claycut Road. Deputies said there was a...
New seafood restaurant coming to Northside of Lafayette
A new restaurant is soon coming to Lafayette and will be serving up seafood and soul food.
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
brproud.com
Pointe Coupee, surrounding parishes under freeze watch starting Tuesday
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Parish and surrounding areas are under a freeze watch. The freeze watch will begin Tuesday night and is expected to last until Wednesday morning. The temperature could be 32 degrees or below. Pointe Coupee Parish OSHEP says the freezing temperature could damage crops and unprotected outdoor plumbing.
