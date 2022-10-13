ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

Woman shot by girlfriend’s son, EBRSO says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting early on Monday, October 17. “While enroute, EBRSO Communications advised that a female victim was shot by her girlfriend’s 17-year-old son,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Man killed in hit and run in Assumption Parish, state police searching for suspected vehicle

BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – A White Castle man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning. Troopers from the Louisiana State Police responded to LA-998 in Assumption Parish around 8 a.m. about a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. Through an investigation, troopers learned that 54-year-old David Gilbert was walking east in the westbound lane of LA-998 when he was struck by a vehicle heading west.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man arrested after accidental shooting hurts 5-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE - A 5-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon when she was hurt in an accidental shooting. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the child was shot around 1:30 p.m. on N 49th Street, just off Gus Young Avenue. Police arrested 24-year-old Antoine Muse for negligent injuring and illegal use of a weapon.
BATON ROUGE, LA

