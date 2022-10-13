Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Related
parentherald.com
Hundreds of Protesters Shut Down Dearborn School Board Meeting, Angry Over LGBTQ Books
Hundreds of protesters arrived and shut down a Michigan school board meeting Monday night, angry and opposing against certain LGBTQ books that were said to be too sexually explicit for kids. The Dearborn Public School District was supposed to hold a meeting with an agenda on district funding, retirements, special...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Dearborn school board meeting about book bans draws hundreds
The removal of at least six books from Dearborn school libraries was the focus for hundreds who attended Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Many supported banning the books under review, which include titles such as “This Book is Gay” by Jono Dawson. Supporters of the book removals say they contain sexual themes that are inappropriate for kids. The full list of books under review by the district’s new Book Reconsideration Committee are:
ClickOnDetroit.com
Texting service gives Macomb County crime victims assistance, resources
Crime victims of Macomb County can learn their rights with a texting program that’ll give assistance and resources when needed. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is one of the first in Michigan to allow crime victims to send text messages to the Crime Victim Advocate Unit. Victims can...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jewish advocacy groups in Metro Detroit report increase in antisemitic behavior
Jewish advocacy groups in Metro Detroit are reporting an increase in antisemitic behavior across Oakland County. A 14-year-old from Oxford Township was arrested for threatening to “kill all Jews” on social media. Asher Lopatin of the Jewish Relation Council says he’s deeply concerned. “I hope that we...
Where To Go: Michigan’s Top 10 Colleges To Attend in 2023
Choosing a college is one of the biggest decisions a young adult can make. While every school has their individual merits and specialties, we can all agree that some degrees hold more weight that others when it comes to applying for jobs after you graduate. That choice can be hard,...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan GOP front and center as Arab Americans push for removal of LGBTQ books in Dearborn schools
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Dearborn parents and residents sounded off on LGBTQ+ books in school libraries during a school board meeting, high profile republicans sat front and center. Their presence was a nod to the unexpected alliance of sorts between conservatives and many in the Arab American community as their interests overlap on this issue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor organizations hosting actor-author redefining masculinity
ANN ARBOR – Author and filmmaker Justin Baldoni will join several Ann Arbor organizations to discuss and challenge traditional gender roles on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Baldoni will virtually speak to audiences at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School Amphitheater, 915 E. Washington St., at 6:30 p.m. He will...
Michigan parents outraged after chaotic school board meeting ends abruptly: 'It's about protecting children'
Michigan parents are speaking out after a Dearborn school board meeting ended in chaos shortly after parents sounded the alarm on explicit books in the library
ClickOnDetroit.com
Light up downtown Ypsilanti during this year’s YpsiGlow
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Downtown Ypsilanti is where the wild things will glow during the annual YpsiGLOW celebration. On Friday, Oct. 28, community members, musicians, performers and partiers will light up North Washington Street between 7-10 p.m. The free event sees hundreds flock to Ypsilanti to do some late-night shopping...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tour Ann Arbor’s Kempf House Museum this weekend
ANN ARBOR – The Kempf House Museum will be holding an open house on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Located at 312 S. Division St., the home was built in 1853 and belonged to the German-American Kempf family for decades. Reuben and Pauline Kempf lived in the home between 1890-1953 and were music teachers in town.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events
ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
Household hazardous waste drop-off draws tons of items
Carol Schrauben of Northville spend two hours on Saturday inching along in a lineup of cars to unload a variety of electronics at a household hazardous waste (HHW) disposal event in Taylor. "I have handheld electronics, hard drives, cassette player, Roku fire sticks, calculators, net gear and electric cords, computer...
wdet.org
Dearborn bridal boutique owner uses her Lebanese American identity to connect with community
Hana Abboud has a unique eye for dresses worn by modest brides across cultures and religions. She is the owner of L’Amour Bridal in Dearborn. This week she’s going to New York Bridal Week for the 12th time. Abboud says she has loved bridal fashion since she was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Local man transformed Detroit neighborhood lots into a park, now hosts community events
DETROIT – A Detroit man transformed a corner lot in the Brightmoor neighborhood into a park that now hosts events for the community. The “Friends of Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” took place over the weekend at the corner of Burgess and Acacia Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Denovo Fertility wins $25,000 Ann Arbor SPARK Entrepreneur Boot Camp celebration prize
Denovo Fertility, an online platform that considers an individual’s in-depth personal history and journey from a biochemistry perspective to increase fertility and fecundity, was the Best of Boot Camp winner and received a $25,000 prize at the 2022 Entrepreneur Boot Camp Celebration. The a2Tech360 event was hosted by Ann...
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
Avalon International Breads opening inside 2 Meijer neighborhood markets
A new dining option is opening at two Meijer small format neighborhood stores. Meijer announced that Avalon International Breads will open inside its Rivertown Market in Detroit and Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak. A November opening at both locations is expected. ...
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Comments / 2