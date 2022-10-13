ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Dearborn school board meeting about book bans draws hundreds

The removal of at least six books from Dearborn school libraries was the focus for hundreds who attended Thursday’s Board of Education meeting. Many supported banning the books under review, which include titles such as “This Book is Gay” by Jono Dawson. Supporters of the book removals say they contain sexual themes that are inappropriate for kids. The full list of books under review by the district’s new Book Reconsideration Committee are:
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor organizations hosting actor-author redefining masculinity

ANN ARBOR – Author and filmmaker Justin Baldoni will join several Ann Arbor organizations to discuss and challenge traditional gender roles on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Baldoni will virtually speak to audiences at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School Amphitheater, 915 E. Washington St., at 6:30 p.m. He will...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Light up downtown Ypsilanti during this year’s YpsiGlow

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Downtown Ypsilanti is where the wild things will glow during the annual YpsiGLOW celebration. On Friday, Oct. 28, community members, musicians, performers and partiers will light up North Washington Street between 7-10 p.m. The free event sees hundreds flock to Ypsilanti to do some late-night shopping...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tour Ann Arbor’s Kempf House Museum this weekend

ANN ARBOR – The Kempf House Museum will be holding an open house on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Located at 312 S. Division St., the home was built in 1853 and belonged to the German-American Kempf family for decades. Reuben and Pauline Kempf lived in the home between 1890-1953 and were music teachers in town.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events

ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI

