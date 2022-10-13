Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Curbside recycling rolling across Clarksville with Recyclops
Recycling has been available in Clarksville for a while, with drop-off locations around the county. But it hasn’t always been convenient, requiring residents to sort every item and haul it every week or so in the trunk or back seat. But curbside pickup from Recyclops? That’s so much easier....
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Riverside Drive reopened, CPD reaches peaceful resolution with person on bridge
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Motorists are asked to avoid Riverside Drive as Clarksville Police work to resolve a situation involving a person having a mental health crisis. The Clarksville Police Department said they are attempting to negotiate with an individual who is experiencing a mental health crisis on...
wkdzradio.com
WKY Gas Prices Slightly Slimmed In Last Week
After three-plus weeks of increasing gas prices in west central Kentucky, gas prices are opening up a bit lower than last. Per the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, the regional average has fallen five cents per gallon — going from $3.45 to $3.40. This time last year, however,...
WSMV
Clarksville police reopen road after working situation
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
Nashville Parent
Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022
Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
rewind943.com
Can’t throw these things away in Clarksville!
Have you ever broken the law by throwing something away? Here are five common things people throw out, even though you shouldn’t. 1. Batteries. Most states still let you toss standard alkaline batteries, like double-A’s. California is an exception. Other types can have things like mercury in them, so they’re illegal to throw out. Drop them at a place like Staples instead.
wkdzradio.com
RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire
An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
wkdzradio.com
Linda Sayre, 69, of Cadiz
There will be no services for 69 year old Linda Suzan Sayre of Cadiz, Kentucky. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Pennyrile Outage to Affect Todd County Customers Wednesday
Pennyrile Electric has announced a scheduled outage in the Allensville community of Todd County on Wednesday. The utility said the outage will affect 307 members around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning and last about two hours. Pennyrile Electric said the outage is required for a line relocation due to a...
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Ham Festival Day 2 #7
Saturday was a spectacular day in downtown Cadiz for the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival. Check out this video showing the food, fun, and festivity of this year’s event.
clarksvillenow.com
Will there be relief for home buyers? Factors driving housing prices in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several factors have impacted the housing market, leaving many to wonder if the cost will soon be too high. According to an article from House Method, millions of Americans are being priced out of their homes, with 70% of Americans currently unable to afford to buy a home in their state.
clarksvillenow.com
Drop-off sites to open for Operation Christmas Child in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide since 1993. Anyone can pack a shoebox. In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.
whopam.com
Fire damages large home in Trenton
Fire that began with a floor furnace damaged a large home on US 41 on the north side of Trenton Sunday morning. Trenton Fire Chief Jonathan Stahl says the occupant of the two-story home was able to get out safely. Firefighters from Trenton, Elkton, Guthrie and Fairview departments were on...
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in Nashville
Officials say witnesses reported the Lincoln Navigator showed no signs of braking and was going well over 100 miles per hour when it struck the rear of the semi-truck.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County FFA Hosting Halloween Ag Adventures
The Christian County FFA Chapter is inviting the community to enjoy a fun night of activities Tuesday, October 18, at the Christian County Agriculture Expo Center. Christian County FFA member Linsley Cansler says there will be a fun night of activities for anyone to enjoy. FFA member Caleb Moss says...
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS: 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival, Day 2
The 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival was certainly one of the busier weekends in recent memory. Food, fun and festivities were aplenty in downtown Cadiz and the West Cadiz Park. 2022 Trigg County Ham Festival.
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
williamsonherald.com
Visitors to Williamson can leave their cars behind and hit the highlights with Franklin Hop tour
A new vintage trolley hop-on, hop-off tour that will allow guests to experience Franklin and Leiper's Fork at their own pace, without a car, has launched from Gray Line Tennessee. The Franklin Hop will take guests on an entertaining 90-minute loop, with expert guides pointing out over 50 points of...
clarksvillenow.com
School zones in Clarksville getting more dangerous with more walkers, more distractions
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Early one recent afternoon, James Metcalf, a senior at Northwest High School, was trying to cross the street to get home. “There were a lot of people getting out of school and trying to get home (that day),” he said. The area...
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
