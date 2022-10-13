ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

clarksvillenow.com

Curbside recycling rolling across Clarksville with Recyclops

Recycling has been available in Clarksville for a while, with drop-off locations around the county. But it hasn’t always been convenient, requiring residents to sort every item and haul it every week or so in the trunk or back seat. But curbside pickup from Recyclops? That’s so much easier....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

WKY Gas Prices Slightly Slimmed In Last Week

After three-plus weeks of increasing gas prices in west central Kentucky, gas prices are opening up a bit lower than last. Per the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, the regional average has fallen five cents per gallon — going from $3.45 to $3.40. This time last year, however,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Clarksville police reopen road after working situation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022

Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Can’t throw these things away in Clarksville!

Have you ever broken the law by throwing something away? Here are five common things people throw out, even though you shouldn’t. 1. Batteries. Most states still let you toss standard alkaline batteries, like double-A’s. California is an exception. Other types can have things like mercury in them, so they’re illegal to throw out. Drop them at a place like Staples instead.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire

An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Linda Sayre, 69, of Cadiz

There will be no services for 69 year old Linda Suzan Sayre of Cadiz, Kentucky. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Pennyrile Outage to Affect Todd County Customers Wednesday

Pennyrile Electric has announced a scheduled outage in the Allensville community of Todd County on Wednesday. The utility said the outage will affect 307 members around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning and last about two hours. Pennyrile Electric said the outage is required for a line relocation due to a...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

VIDEO – Ham Festival Day 2 #7

Saturday was a spectacular day in downtown Cadiz for the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival. Check out this video showing the food, fun, and festivity of this year’s event.
CADIZ, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Drop-off sites to open for Operation Christmas Child in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN – More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide since 1993. Anyone can pack a shoebox. In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Fire damages large home in Trenton

Fire that began with a floor furnace damaged a large home on US 41 on the north side of Trenton Sunday morning. Trenton Fire Chief Jonathan Stahl says the occupant of the two-story home was able to get out safely. Firefighters from Trenton, Elkton, Guthrie and Fairview departments were on...
TRENTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County FFA Hosting Halloween Ag Adventures

The Christian County FFA Chapter is inviting the community to enjoy a fun night of activities Tuesday, October 18, at the Christian County Agriculture Expo Center. Christian County FFA member Linsley Cansler says there will be a fun night of activities for anyone to enjoy. FFA member Caleb Moss says...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN

