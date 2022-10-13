ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Take a penalty, enter the ‘Doghouse’; New name for Blues opponent’s penalty box

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Virgp_0iXb9wXF00

ST. LOUIS – The road team’s penalty box at the Enterprise Center is now called the Purina Doghouse.

The announcement was made ahead of the Blues’ first 2022-2023 regular-season game.

Trending – 4 possible heirs at catcher as Yadier Molina retires

Every time a Blues opponent gets sent to the penalty box, a $100 donation will be given from Purina to local service and support dog training organizations. This donation will be given up to $15,000. In order to reach the donation cap, Blues opponents would have to be sent to the penalty box 150 times this season.

The Blues first regular-season game is at home on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Illinois mask recommendations now include vaccinated individuals

CORRECTION: The headline has been updated to more accurately reflect the change in the order. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC […]
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy