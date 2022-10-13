Take a penalty, enter the ‘Doghouse’; New name for Blues opponent’s penalty box
ST. LOUIS – The road team’s penalty box at the Enterprise Center is now called the Purina Doghouse.
The announcement was made ahead of the Blues' first 2022-2023 regular-season game.
Every time a Blues opponent gets sent to the penalty box, a $100 donation will be given from Purina to local service and support dog training organizations. This donation will be given up to $15,000. In order to reach the donation cap, Blues opponents would have to be sent to the penalty box 150 times this season.
The Blues first regular-season game is at home on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
