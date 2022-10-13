Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Costa Rica's Galo tests positive for prohibited substance ahead of World Cup
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Costa Rica midfielder Orlando Galo has tested positive for a prohibited substance following a random test carried out in September, the country's football federation (FCRF) said on Tuesday.
Lafarge pleads guilty to U.S. charge of supporting Islamic State, to pay $778 million
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French cement maker Lafarge pleaded guilty in U.S. court on Tuesday to a charge that it made payments to groups designated as terrorists by the United States, including Islamic State, so the company could keep operating in Syria.
Citrus County Chronicle
China defends right to protect consulate after assault claim
LONDON (AP) — China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation
France star N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of the World Cup after Chelsea said the midfielder would be out for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury
Citrus County Chronicle
Ethiopia says 3 Tigray towns taken amid resumed fighting
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian authorities say they have taken control of three towns in Tigray, the embattled northern region that has seen a resurgence of fighting since August. The Government Communication Service in a statement Tuesday said the towns of Shire, in the region's northwest, and Alamata...
Citrus County Chronicle
German cybersecurity chief out amid reports of Russia ties
BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday. The ministry said that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency following the allegations, which “damaged the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hong Kong seizes drugs hidden in electrical transformers
HONG KONG (AP) — A multimillion-dollar stash of methamphetamine hidden in electrical transformers being sent from Mexico to Australia has been intercepted at Hong Kong's airport, authorities said Tuesday. The 76 kilograms (168 pounds) of crystal meth was found Friday in false compartments in the three transformers, a Hong...
Citrus County Chronicle
Russia says doping case against Nichushkin dropped
MOSCOW (AP) — A years-old doping case against Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been dropped by the International Ice Hockey Federation, the Russian Hockey Federation said on Tuesday. The RHF said “the IIHF informed Nichushkin that all charges against the player have been dropped" and it would not...
Citrus County Chronicle
Suspected serial killer appears in court in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African women’s rights groups and sex workers demonstrated outside a Johannesburg court on Tuesday as a 21-year-old man appeared in connection with the discovery of six decomposed bodies believed to be those of sex workers. The man appeared in the dock with his face...
Citrus County Chronicle
North Korea fires artillery shells near border with S. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired artillery shells near its sea border with South Korea late Tuesday, a day after the South began annual military drills to better deal with North Korean provocations. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement early Wednesday that North...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tusk requests investigation of Russia role in Polish scandal
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leader of Poland’s largest opposition party on Tuesday called on the country’s ruling party to fully clarify the facts surrounding an eight-year-old scandal involving the illegal recordings of top politicians and coal imports from Russia. Donald Tusk said it has long been...
Citrus County Chronicle
French strike pits workers vs. government as inflation bites
PARIS (AP) — Industries across France went on strike Tuesday to push for pay hikes that keep up with rising inflation, ramping up the clash between workers and the government after weeks of walkouts that hobbled oil refineries and sparked gasoline shortages around the country. “It's time to go...
Citrus County Chronicle
Antwerp player suspended for smoking on bench before game
BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan has been suspended until further notice by Royal Antwerp after he was caught smoking an electronic cigarette on the bench. The Belgian club also cited Nainggolan's performances and how his behavior can negatively affect the squad.
Comments / 0