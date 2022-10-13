Green River, Wyoming – Washington Elementary in Green River makes headlines again this fall, but this time for the prestigious award their Principal Anna Marie Covey won. Mrs. Covey was notified in January that she had won the National Distinguished Principal for the State of Wyoming. The application process and nomination were supported by the Wyoming Association of Elementary and Middle Schools. Mrs. Covey traveled to Washington D.C. in October to be recognized among other principals who had won the same award throughout the nation.

