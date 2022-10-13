Read full article on original website
Governor’s leadership on Wildlife Migration results in partnership with USDA
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon’s leadership in protecting private agricultural lands and migratory big game populations was recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today with the signing of the Wyoming Wildlife Habitat Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Under the MOU, Wyoming and the USDA agreed to...
GR Washington Elementary Principal recognized at the national level
Green River, Wyoming – Washington Elementary in Green River makes headlines again this fall, but this time for the prestigious award their Principal Anna Marie Covey won. Mrs. Covey was notified in January that she had won the National Distinguished Principal for the State of Wyoming. The application process and nomination were supported by the Wyoming Association of Elementary and Middle Schools. Mrs. Covey traveled to Washington D.C. in October to be recognized among other principals who had won the same award throughout the nation.
