The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest
Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
New Madrid, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Drought gives visitors rare chance to reach historic landmark on foot
Thousands in Missouri traveled to the Mississippi River Sunday as receding water levels made it easier for people to explore the major waterway’s many natural wonders. As the water levels of the Mississippi River continued to fall due to a prolonged drought, visitors flocked to the river to see what the receding shoreline revealed.
KFVS12
Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville
The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
KFVS12
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
mymoinfo.com
Perryville Man Killed In Traffic Accident
(Perryville) A Perryville man was killed last night in a traffic accident on Route N in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 39 year old Christopher Boland was driving north when his truck ran off the road on a curve and overturned. The patrol says he wasn’t wearing a...
KMOV
Man killed in accident in Ste. Genevieve County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man died in a car accident that occurred in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday evening. Police say Christopher Boland, 39, of Perryville, was driving northbound on Route N south of Kramer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His 2004 Ford F250 went off the side of the road and overturned; Boland was ejected. The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m.
lutheranmuseum.com
Pastor Dies While Attending Convention in Altenburg
I have known some details of the story I will write today, and I have wanted to tell it for a while. Today is a good occasion to tell it. I do not often write a story that starts with a date of death, but in this case, that is about the only date I have for today’s main character, who died on October 14, 1892. I find the story of Theodor Buszin fascinating. This story centers around a gravestone found in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Altenburg marking the grave of a pastor who never served a church in Perry County, but died here.
kbsi23.com
2 killed in crash near Poplar Bluff
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were killed in a crash on Oct. 13 just west of Poplar Bluff. James D. Fuller, 26, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2016 Ford Mustang on County Road 441 when he crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Toyota Sienna driven by James. S. Osborn, 67, also of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver killed by metal through windshield identified
81-year-old Kathleen Bailey of Belleville, Illinois was westbound on Interstate 64 at Vandeventer last Tuesday when the metal went through the driver’s side windshield.
westkentuckystar.com
One dead, one injured in falls from cliffs in Shawnee Forest
One person died and another was injured in separate falls from cliffs in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest over the weekend. A female fell Saturday in rural Union County from the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower. That person later died, according to reports. No further information has been released, as the investigation is still in its early stages.
mymoinfo.com
Bloomsdale Woman Injured In Accident
(Bloomsdale) A Bloomsdale woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a four wheeling accident on Three Oaks Drive in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 33 year old Tara Hardin was driving south when her Kawasaki Prairie ran into a ditch and overturned. Hardin was thrown from the vehicle...
KFVS12
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held at site of new $150M plant in Tiptonville
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Sinova Global will break ground at the site of their new $150 million facility in Tiptonville, Tennessee on Monday, October 17. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter Lake County Mayor Danny Cook,...
terriertimesnews.com
Carbondale Community High School – Dress Code
Here at Carbondale Community High School (CCHS), students have a specific dress code that has to be followed in the school. Students aren’t allowed to wear crop tops, durags, head scarfs, hats, and pajamas. I got the opportunity to interview some of my classmates on this new school year dress code rules. I asked four individual seniors some questions due to the dress code rules. Here’s what Madison Joyce, Patricia Langguth, Knowledge Gayles, and Janelle Thompson said.
KFVS12
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Perryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday night, October 16. Emergency crews were called to the crash at 7:25 p.m. on Route N, just south of Kramer Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 39-year-old...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police investigating homicide as ‘very fragile situation’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police responded to a deadly shooting on Bellevue and Fountain street Saturday evening. The victim, 22-year-old Nathan Hinojosa of Cape Girardeau, was found lying in the road with gunshot wounds. Cape Girardeau police are not commenting on specifics on the homicide case.
KFVS12
Victim in Cape Girardeau shooting identified by coroner, suspect arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain Streets at 5:52 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. When officers arrived, they found a person laying on the...
wfcnnews.com
One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe
JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missori
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
kbsi23.com
Car overturns on Jackson Boulevard
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – At least one car was involved in a crash on Jackson Boulevard, just beyond the high school, Friday afternoon. A reporter currently is en route and Fox23 will have updates as the day progresses. Stay tuned to our Facebook and Twitter feeds. Emergency crews arrived...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois man arrested on drug trafficking charge in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Marion, Illinois, man has been arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky, on a drug trafficking charge, the sheriff's office says. In a news release sent Monday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the man was arrested last Thursday after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop.
