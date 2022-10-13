ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

High School Football PRO

New Madrid, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sikeston High School football team will have a game with Central High School - New Madrid County on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

People flock to see low river levels in Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Perryville Man Killed In Traffic Accident

(Perryville) A Perryville man was killed last night in a traffic accident on Route N in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 39 year old Christopher Boland was driving north when his truck ran off the road on a curve and overturned. The patrol says he wasn’t wearing a...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KMOV

Man killed in accident in Ste. Genevieve County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man died in a car accident that occurred in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday evening. Police say Christopher Boland, 39, of Perryville, was driving northbound on Route N south of Kramer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His 2004 Ford F250 went off the side of the road and overturned; Boland was ejected. The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

Pastor Dies While Attending Convention in Altenburg

I have known some details of the story I will write today, and I have wanted to tell it for a while. Today is a good occasion to tell it. I do not often write a story that starts with a date of death, but in this case, that is about the only date I have for today’s main character, who died on October 14, 1892. I find the story of Theodor Buszin fascinating. This story centers around a gravestone found in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Altenburg marking the grave of a pastor who never served a church in Perry County, but died here.
ALTENBURG, MO
kbsi23.com

2 killed in crash near Poplar Bluff

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were killed in a crash on Oct. 13 just west of Poplar Bluff. James D. Fuller, 26, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2016 Ford Mustang on County Road 441 when he crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Toyota Sienna driven by James. S. Osborn, 67, also of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
westkentuckystar.com

One dead, one injured in falls from cliffs in Shawnee Forest

One person died and another was injured in separate falls from cliffs in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest over the weekend. A female fell Saturday in rural Union County from the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower. That person later died, according to reports. No further information has been released, as the investigation is still in its early stages.
UNION COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Bloomsdale Woman Injured In Accident

(Bloomsdale) A Bloomsdale woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a four wheeling accident on Three Oaks Drive in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 33 year old Tara Hardin was driving south when her Kawasaki Prairie ran into a ditch and overturned. Hardin was thrown from the vehicle...
BLOOMSDALE, MO
terriertimesnews.com

Carbondale Community High School – Dress Code

Here at Carbondale Community High School (CCHS), students have a specific dress code that has to be followed in the school. Students aren’t allowed to wear crop tops, durags, head scarfs, hats, and pajamas. I got the opportunity to interview some of my classmates on this new school year dress code rules. I asked four individual seniors some questions due to the dress code rules. Here’s what Madison Joyce, Patricia Langguth, Knowledge Gayles, and Janelle Thompson said.
CARBONDALE, IL
wfcnnews.com

One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe

JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Car overturns on Jackson Boulevard

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – At least one car was involved in a crash on Jackson Boulevard, just beyond the high school, Friday afternoon. A reporter currently is en route and Fox23 will have updates as the day progresses. Stay tuned to our Facebook and Twitter feeds. Emergency crews arrived...
JACKSON, MO

