Bridgeport, WV

WDTV

5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Documents obtained by 5 News through a public records request provide new details of a West Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct by one of its officers. 5 News made the request after asking what disciplinary action was taken against Bridgeport-based trooper Anthony Trupo. Trupo...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Groundbreaking ceremony set for Menards in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After several years of delays due to COVID and supply chain issues, the long-promised Menards is about to become reality. Although a permit has yet to be filed, plenty of activity has taken place in recent days to let you know it is going to happen.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 dead after I-79 crash in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died from her injuries in a fatal crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer on I-79 last week. According to the West Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 near the 87-mile marker of I-79 in Lewis County. Troopers say the driver of […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon-Upshur High School undergoes active shooter training

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Staff at Buckhannon-Upshur High School got to experience first-hand what it would be like to have an active shooter in the building. They went through a training exercise Monday with first responders. Upshur County schools are still feeling the effects of a recent scare. Back in...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Kathryn Engebretson

Kathryn Engebretson, 83, of Monongah, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on February 19, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Sloan. Kathryn is survived by her husband, Charles Engebretson; children, Charles Leroy Engebretson II and his wife Selena, and Jean Engebretson; and her brother, Frank Sloan and his wife Cookie.
MONONGAH, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Oct. 17

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses organizing accounts. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Suds Run Rd. in Mount Clare Sunday night. Crews were dispatched to the crash around 10:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw...
MOUNT CLARE, WV
WDTV

Hazel House of Hope back on track after May storm damage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hazel House of Hope is getting back on its feet after being heavily damaged by a storm earlier this year. After a storm back in may that took the roof off and caused $2 million in damage, Hazel House of Hope in Morgantown looks to be back on track with renovations.
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death

On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Bank problem leads to felony charge for Fairmont resident

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Frustration over a bank account in Fairmont has landed a resident in jail facing felony charges. According to police, on Tuesday Tracy Lawson, 60, was arguing with employees at the Truist Bank over a discrepancy when employees heard him say “he would rob the place to get his money.”
FAIRMONT, WV

