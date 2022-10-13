Read full article on original website
Call for unconscious woman in West Virginia driveway leads to drug charges
A woman has been charged after deputies found methamphetamine and other drugs in her vehicle while responding to a call of an unconscious person in a vehicle in Clarksburg.
UPDATE: Search continues for a prisoner who ran from police in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF): A search is underway right now in the Glen Dale and Moundsville areas for a prisoner who ran from police. Two prisoners got away, but one man is already back in custody. Police are now searching the riverfront area for the second man. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is using their […]
WDTV
5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Documents obtained by 5 News through a public records request provide new details of a West Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct by one of its officers. 5 News made the request after asking what disciplinary action was taken against Bridgeport-based trooper Anthony Trupo. Trupo...
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office warns of impersonation scam in West Virginia
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office warned over the weekend that it has received multiple reports that someone is calling citizens pretending to be Sgt. William Tennant.
West Virginia man charged for allegedly murdering his son in Fairmont
A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont.
WDTV
Groundbreaking ceremony set for Menards in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After several years of delays due to COVID and supply chain issues, the long-promised Menards is about to become reality. Although a permit has yet to be filed, plenty of activity has taken place in recent days to let you know it is going to happen.
2 dead after I-79 crash in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died from her injuries in a fatal crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer on I-79 last week. According to the West Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 near the 87-mile marker of I-79 in Lewis County. Troopers say the driver of […]
WVNews
West Virginia State Police: Pennsylvanian killed in Preston County crash
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian was killed in a crash Friday in Preston County, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy. The two-vehicle wreck occurred on W.Va. 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road, according to State Police.
Passenger in I-79 collision with UPS truck dies from injuries
Another person has died as a result of a head-on collision on Thursday in Lewis County.
WDTV
Buckhannon-Upshur High School undergoes active shooter training
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Staff at Buckhannon-Upshur High School got to experience first-hand what it would be like to have an active shooter in the building. They went through a training exercise Monday with first responders. Upshur County schools are still feeling the effects of a recent scare. Back in...
WDTV
Kathryn Engebretson
Kathryn Engebretson, 83, of Monongah, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on February 19, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Sloan. Kathryn is survived by her husband, Charles Engebretson; children, Charles Leroy Engebretson II and his wife Selena, and Jean Engebretson; and her brother, Frank Sloan and his wife Cookie.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Oct. 17
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses organizing accounts. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Harrison Co.
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on Suds Run Rd. in Mount Clare Sunday night. Crews were dispatched to the crash around 10:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw...
West Virginia woman’s murder conviction reversed
A woman who was convicted of second-degree murder for the 2019 killing of her husband could face a new trial after her conviction and sentencing were reversed in the West Virginia Supreme Court on Monday.
WDTV
Hazel House of Hope back on track after May storm damage
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hazel House of Hope is getting back on its feet after being heavily damaged by a storm earlier this year. After a storm back in may that took the roof off and caused $2 million in damage, Hazel House of Hope in Morgantown looks to be back on track with renovations.
connect-bridgeport.com
Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death
On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
10 best Italian restaurants near Clarksburg, West Virginia, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, these are the best Italian restaurants in the Clarksburg area.
West Virginia man threatens to ‘rob this place and get my money’ after bank issue, police say
A man has been charged after allegedly threatening to rob a bank in Fairmont.
Motorcyclist killed in Preston County collision
One person was killed in a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Friday night on WV Route 26.
wajr.com
Bank problem leads to felony charge for Fairmont resident
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Frustration over a bank account in Fairmont has landed a resident in jail facing felony charges. According to police, on Tuesday Tracy Lawson, 60, was arguing with employees at the Truist Bank over a discrepancy when employees heard him say “he would rob the place to get his money.”
