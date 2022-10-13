Read full article on original website
Trains canceled and schools affected as nationwide strikes hit France
CNN — Only about half the trains on regional and intercity lines were running Tuesday in France and Eurostar canceled some services between London and Paris, as a strike by energy workers spilled over into other sectors of the economy. One in two trains were canceled on some suburban...
New UK finance minister rips up Truss' economic plan in stunning policy reversal
CNN — Britain's new finance minister announced a comprehensive retreat on the UK government's tax-and-spending plans on Monday in a frantic effort to calm jittery markets and restore the government's credibility. Just four days into the job, Jeremy Hunt said he would reverse "almost all" tax measures announced three...
Amazon workers in New York City win partial revival of COVID-19 safety lawsuit
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) must face a claim that it failed to protect New York City warehouse workers and their families from COVID-19, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday while dismissing the bulk of the workers' 2020 lawsuit.
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
Amazon workers in upstate New York overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Tuesday, handing a second defeat to the labor group that's been attempting to drag the company to the negotiating table since its historic win earlier this year
Europe's STOXX 600 extends winning streak to fourth day; Avanza surges
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, building on the previous session's rally that was driven by Britain's reversal of its fiscal plan, with investors keeping a watch on earnings to gauge the economic outlook.
GE plans to wind down office space in Boston and some other corporate sites
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) plans to wind down physical office space in Boston and some other corporate sites as it prepares to split into three independent businesses, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.
What this mega supermarket merger could mean for your grocery bills
CNN — In a mega-deal that could have a huge impact on grocery shopping in America, Kroger and Albertsons announced Friday plans to merge. If approved by regulators, the nearly $25 billion deal would be one of the biggest in US retail history. The proposed merger, which the companies...
Tesla investors try to look past Elon Musk's many, many distractions
CNN — Elon Musk now wants to buy Twitter after all. While that's good news for Twitter's long-suffering shareholders, Tesla investors hope he still has some time for them. They need a little help, too. Sure, Musk still has many fans on Wall Street and behind the wheel. But...
UN refugee agency 'deeply distressed' by reports of nearly 100 stripped migrants at Greece-Turkey border
CNN — The United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) has said it is "deeply distressed" by reports of nearly 100 naked migrants at the border between Greece and Turkey. "UNHCR is deeply distressed by the shocking reports and images of 92 people, who were reported to have been found at the Greek-Turkish land border, stripped of their clothes," the agency tweeted Sunday.
This Week: Netflix earns, Tesla earns, US home sales
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Netflix serves up its third-quarter snapshot Tuesday. Wall Street predicts the streaming service pioneer will report that its earnings fell from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. Netflix is under pressure to retain or woo back users after losing 1.2 million subscribers in the first half of this year. The company is debuting a less expensive, ad-supported alternative to its commercial-free video streaming service next month.
China delays the release of GDP and other economic data without explanation amid Party Congress
CNN — China has abruptly delayed the publication of key economic data, one day before its scheduled release, as the ruling Communist Party gathers at a major political meeting against the backdrop of a faltering economy. The country's National Bureau of Statistics updated its schedule on Monday, with the...
Microsoft slashes some jobs amid slowing revenue growth
Microsoft has cut some jobs after it faced slower revenue growth last quarter. According to Axios, the tech giant slashed around 1,000 jobs across a variety of sectors. A spokesperson for Microsoft told The Hill that “like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly.”
Xi Jinping's speech: yes to zero-Covid, no to market reforms?
CNN — Even though China's economy is beset by problems ranging from a real estate crisis to youth unemployment, Xi Jinping did not offer any grand ideas to set the country back on track during his two-hour opening speech at the Communist Party Congress on Sunday. The Chinese leader...
First on CNN: Next spring the economy will sink into a 1990-style mild recession, Fitch says
CNN — Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve's jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday. In a report obtained first by CNN, Fitch slashed its US growth forecasts for this year and next...
Hong Kong seizes drugs hidden in electrical transformers
HONG KONG — A multimillion-dollar stash of methamphetamine hidden in electrical transformers being sent from Mexico to Australia has been intercepted at Hong Kong's airport, authorities said Tuesday. The 76 kilograms (168 pounds) of crystal meth was found Friday in false compartments in the three transformers, a Hong Kong...
