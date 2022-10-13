A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Netflix serves up its third-quarter snapshot Tuesday. Wall Street predicts the streaming service pioneer will report that its earnings fell from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. Netflix is under pressure to retain or woo back users after losing 1.2 million subscribers in the first half of this year. The company is debuting a less expensive, ad-supported alternative to its commercial-free video streaming service next month.

1 DAY AGO