WRAL

Trains canceled and schools affected as nationwide strikes hit France

CNN — Only about half the trains on regional and intercity lines were running Tuesday in France and Eurostar canceled some services between London and Paris, as a strike by energy workers spilled over into other sectors of the economy. One in two trains were canceled on some suburban...
WRAL

New UK finance minister rips up Truss' economic plan in stunning policy reversal

CNN — Britain's new finance minister announced a comprehensive retreat on the UK government's tax-and-spending plans on Monday in a frantic effort to calm jittery markets and restore the government's credibility. Just four days into the job, Jeremy Hunt said he would reverse "almost all" tax measures announced three...
WRAL

What this mega supermarket merger could mean for your grocery bills

CNN — In a mega-deal that could have a huge impact on grocery shopping in America, Kroger and Albertsons announced Friday plans to merge. If approved by regulators, the nearly $25 billion deal would be one of the biggest in US retail history. The proposed merger, which the companies...
WRAL

Tesla investors try to look past Elon Musk's many, many distractions

CNN — Elon Musk now wants to buy Twitter after all. While that's good news for Twitter's long-suffering shareholders, Tesla investors hope he still has some time for them. They need a little help, too. Sure, Musk still has many fans on Wall Street and behind the wheel. But...
WRAL

UN refugee agency 'deeply distressed' by reports of nearly 100 stripped migrants at Greece-Turkey border

CNN — The United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR) has said it is "deeply distressed" by reports of nearly 100 naked migrants at the border between Greece and Turkey. "UNHCR is deeply distressed by the shocking reports and images of 92 people, who were reported to have been found at the Greek-Turkish land border, stripped of their clothes," the agency tweeted Sunday.
WRAL

This Week: Netflix earns, Tesla earns, US home sales

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Netflix serves up its third-quarter snapshot Tuesday. Wall Street predicts the streaming service pioneer will report that its earnings fell from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. Netflix is under pressure to retain or woo back users after losing 1.2 million subscribers in the first half of this year. The company is debuting a less expensive, ad-supported alternative to its commercial-free video streaming service next month.
The Hill

Microsoft slashes some jobs amid slowing revenue growth

Microsoft has cut some jobs after it faced slower revenue growth last quarter. According to Axios, the tech giant slashed around 1,000 jobs across a variety of sectors. A spokesperson for Microsoft told The Hill that “like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly.”
WRAL

Xi Jinping's speech: yes to zero-Covid, no to market reforms?

CNN — Even though China's economy is beset by problems ranging from a real estate crisis to youth unemployment, Xi Jinping did not offer any grand ideas to set the country back on track during his two-hour opening speech at the Communist Party Congress on Sunday. The Chinese leader...
WRAL

Hong Kong seizes drugs hidden in electrical transformers

HONG KONG — A multimillion-dollar stash of methamphetamine hidden in electrical transformers being sent from Mexico to Australia has been intercepted at Hong Kong's airport, authorities said Tuesday. The 76 kilograms (168 pounds) of crystal meth was found Friday in false compartments in the three transformers, a Hong Kong...

