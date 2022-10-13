Trimble gets revenge on Chillicothe with sweep

With the regular season winding down, now is when teams around the county hope to be at their best, peaking as they look toward bigger goals in the postseason.

The Trimble Lady Tomcats (15-4, 9-0 TVC – Hocking) continued to play well together and carried their dominance on the court into a three-set victory over Chillicothe (11-11, 7-3 Frontier Athletic) on Wednesday, making up for their loss to the Cavaliers earlier this season. They ultimately won with scores of 25-15, 25-12 and 25-17.

While coming out with a pretty lopsided sweep, Trimble struggled at the beginning of a couple sets that allowed Chillicothe to grab some confidence.

“It’s always defense and today you saw, when that ball comes over the net we were… our defense was attacking the ball as well as our hitters attack the ball.” Shelly Lackey, the head coach of the Lady Tomcats, said after the game about what they struggled with and how they bounced back.

Sitting at a score of 12-10 in the first set, Trimble was still looking to get in a groove. Luckily it didn’t take long, the Lady Tomcats were able to tighten up and jump out to an 19-11 lead before ultimately winning the set.

Faith Handley was able to grab the set point with a tip over opposing defenders at the net. On the night, the junior recorded 16 digs, 13 kills, four aces, three blocks and an assist.

The second set went far smoother for Trimble. They were able to quickly jump out to an 11-6 lead and never looked back. Looking far more dominant, they earned set point in the 25-12 win when the Cavaliers hit the ball out of bounds.

“I don’t think you could pick somebody today,” Lackey said when asked about who stood out on Wednesday in the win. “[Katleyn] Coey did her job. Faith Handley did her job, Brandis [Bickley] ended up with a couple kills. Jacie [Orsborne] is always stellar. Then you got Brianne Fraunfelter and you got Faith in the back row. You got Kennedy Kittle, Kennedy played amazing tonight. Our defense was just spot on.”

Coey was able to add 17 kills, 16 digs, three blocks and a couple of assists in the victory. Orsborne was up to her usual play, recording 30 assists to go along with five digs and a few blocks.

The third set was more back-and-forth than the previous one. The set was tied 15-15 before Trimble ultimately pulled away. The match point ended with an ace from Orsborne.

With one game left in the regular season, Trimble hosts Belpre on Thursday night for senior night with the chance to clinch an undefeated conference record. It’ll be a special night for the three seniors the Lady Tomcats carry.

“[Alexia Burnside] transferred here… and didn’t get to play because her hip was hurt. She doesn’t get a lot of time but the kid is a tremendous human. You’ve got to talk to Jacie so you know where she stands and Brianne Fraunfelter is just a tremendous human as well. So, our seniors are very, very special.”