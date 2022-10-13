ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Column: Don't be misled by ballot language, say yes to the MCCSC referendum

By Valerie Pena
The Herald-Times
 5 days ago

When Monroe County voters go to the polls starting next month (early voting started Oct. 12!), they'll see language on their ballots that indicates that a "YES for MCCSC" vote will increase their property taxes by 35.24%.

That language is extremely confusing. More than that, it's "a lot misleading," as longtime local education reporter Steve Hinnefeld recently detailed in his School Matters blog .

Under a new state law , approved in 2021, school districts are required to state an operating levy tax increase as a percentage over the non-referendum tax rate. So while the ballot language might suggest a sizable increase in voters' property taxes, in more accurate, less confusing language, the MCCSC is asking voters to increase the original referendum tax rate to 18.5 cents per $100 of property value. The requested new rate represents an increase of 4.5 cents from the original rate approved by voters in 2010, and it closely reflects what the original rate would be if adjusted for inflation.

Currently, the MCCSC's overall tax rate is 63.3 cents per $100 of property with the 2016 referendum rate included. It is one of the lowest tax rates for any school district in the state, and it falls well below the average rate in Indiana of $1.10.

The MCCSC's requested referendum rate for 2022 would add another 9.5 cents to the overall tax rate for the district, increasing it to 72.8 cents per $100 of property – still significantly lower than the rest of Indiana's school districts. Put another way, an average home in Monroe County would see a $125 yearly increase above current property taxes, or about $10.40/month.

So what about that 35.24% language? As Hinnefeld notes, it appears unusually high because of the MCCSC's extremely low standard tax rate, and because the current approved referendum rate is not included in its calculation.

"That would be a hefty increase if it were accurate, but it's not. Not by a long shot," he writes.

Thankfully, voters reading their ballots this fall will be able to filter out the misleading language and vote YES for MCCSC, making it possible for our schools to provide the highest quality learning experiences for our students and preparing all of them for future success.

Valerie Pena is chair of the Yes for MCCSC Referendum PAC.

