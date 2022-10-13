No. 9 Griswold sweeps Waterford in girls volleyball: Top plays Wednesday

The Griswold girls volleyball team, which is ranked No. 9 in the state coaches poll, remained unbeaten with a 3-0 win against Waterford. Here are Wednesday's top performances.

Girls volleyball

Kuranda Ruggiero, Griswold: Senior collected 11 assists, seven digs, six kills and one block to lead the Wolverines (11-0, 3-0 ECC) to a 3-0 sweep over Waterford.

Abby Matheson, Griswold: Sophomore had six kills and four digs in a 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 victory over Waterford.

Gretta Dombkowski, Griswold: Junior had four aces, three digs and two kills in the Wolverines’ sweep over Waterford.

Makayla Neilson, Griswold: Senior had four kills and three blocks in a win over Waterford. The unbeaten Wolverines are ranked No. 9 in the state coaches poll.

Anna Williams, Plainfield: Senior had nine kills to lead the Panthers to a 3-0 non-league sweep against Ellis Tech.

Sydney Pye, Plainfield: Sophomore setter dished out 20 assists as the Panthers improved to 7-7 with a win against Ellis Tech.

Emily Smith, Plainfield: Senior defensive specialist had 19 digs in a sweep against Ellis Tech.

Stella Hogan, NFA: Sophomore had seven kills, seven digs and two aces but the Wildcats (3-8, 1-3) fell to Woodstock Academy, 3-0.

Kaylee Gray, Norwich Tech: Senior had 10 kills and two digs to lead the Warriors (8-5, 7-2 CTC) to a 3-0 sweep over Cheney Tech.

Autumn Hanks, Norwich Tech: Sophomore collected nine assists, four digs and three aces in a 25-14, 25-15, 25-22 win against Cheney Tech.

Abby Ulrich, Norwich Tech: Sophomore had six kills, six aces, and five digs in a sweep against Cheney Tech.

Girls soccer

Laura Farquhar, Killingly: Junior scored a goal less than five minutes into the game but Killingly (3-8-1) fell to Ledyard, 2-1.