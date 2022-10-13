ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five votes for Arkansas, four for BYU: SEC Wire staffers pick Hogs vs. Cougars

By E. Wayne
 5 days ago

As much as the end-is-nigh folks may want to proclaim Arkansas’ season cooked, the professionals see it another way.

Five of the nine editors at USA TODAY Sports Wire sites in the SEC have picked Arkansas to beat Brigham Young on the road Saturday.

The Razorbacks have dropped three straight games to fall 3-3 after a perfect start saw them crack the Top 10 nationally. As of the most recent polls, Arkansas didn’t pick up a single vote .

BYU did. The Cougars are a de facto No. 26, one spot behind North Carolina, in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll . They’re 4-2, but their two losses came against Notre Dame and Oregon, not exactly small potatoes.

An Arkansas loss would put the team behind things when it comes to finishing above .500. The Razorbacks travel to Auburn after the ensuing bye week, then host Liberty, LSU and Ole Miss in Fayetteville before finishing at Missouri. It’s no guarantee Arkansas would be favored in any of those games, though the Liberty game seems almost a lock.

Still, national and regional folks aren’t giving up on the Razorbacks yet. Fans shouldn’t either.

