Maluma Is a Hopeless Romantic in ‘Junio’: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English
There’s no doubt that Maluma is in love. Already known for making fans swoon with his romantic reggaeton-pop ballads, the Colombian star released another one titled “Junio.”
This R&B-funk song co-written by his go-to collaborator, Edgar Barrera , was released Sept. 29 and scored Maluma his 22nd No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Latin Airplay chart. (He performed it at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and right after, stepped down from the stage to give his girlfriend, Susana Gomez, a sweet kiss.)
It’s his first No. 1 debut in almost six years on the tally. While he’s scored 22 champs, he last debuted at No. 1 through his featured role in Shakira ’s “Chantaje” in November 2016. “Junio” storms in at No. 1 after its first official tracking week with 8.9 million in audience impressions earned in the week ending Oct. 9, according to Luminate.
Below, read the romantic lyrics translated into English:
The moon hid right when it saw you
Because you shine more than her
To me, she’s jealous of you
Because today she didn’t come out
Only the stars appeared
Speaking to them
They told me that you look beautiful
With that pretty little face, you’re beautiful
That’s what the stars and I say
There are no mistakes in the logic
You give me heat as if it was summer in June
How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend
If it’s not that way, then I’ll settle for a kiss
There are no mistakes in the logic
You give me heat as if it was summer in June
How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend
If it’s not that way, then I’ll settle for a kiss
For you, I’ll fight, I’ll look for an argument
Let’s go to the beach, I’ll oil you up
You tan while I watch
Celestial eyes, ocean of the Turks and Caicos, woah
With you, I don’t need the ocean
Ma, you are my sun
That panty never fails
Yellow sunflower
And that vibe of yours, that energy
Is connecting with mine
Hail Mary, who would say?
Baby, you put a spell on me
The stars say you’ll be mine
There are no mistakes in the logic
You give me heat as if it was summer in June
How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend
If it’s not that way, then I’ll settle for a kiss
There are no mistakes in the logic
You give me heat as if it was summer in June
How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend
If it’s not that way, then I’ll settle for a kiss
Yo,’ yo’
La-la-la-la-la-la (wuh)
Jaja, ey
Maluma, baby
La-la-la-la-la-la (okay)
La-la-la-la, la-la
Dímelo, Edge
Keityn, -TYN, -TYN
