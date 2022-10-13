ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Maluma Is a Hopeless Romantic in ‘Junio’: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

There’s no doubt that Maluma is in love. Already known for making fans swoon with his romantic reggaeton-pop ballads, the Colombian star released another one titled “Junio.”

This R&B-funk song co-written by his go-to collaborator, Edgar Barrera , was released Sept. 29 and scored Maluma his 22nd No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Latin Airplay chart. (He performed it at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and right after, stepped down from the stage to give his girlfriend, Susana Gomez, a sweet kiss.)

It’s his first No. 1 debut in almost six years on the tally. While he’s scored 22 champs, he last debuted at No. 1 through his featured role in Shakira ’s “Chantaje” in November 2016. “Junio” storms in at No. 1 after its first official tracking week with 8.9 million in audience impressions earned in the week ending Oct. 9, according to Luminate.

Below, read the romantic lyrics translated into English:

The moon hid right when it saw you
Because you shine more than her
To me, she’s jealous of you
Because today she didn’t come out
Only the stars appeared
Speaking to them
They told me that you look beautiful
With that pretty little face, you’re beautiful
That’s what the stars and I say

There are no mistakes in the logic
You give me heat as if it was summer in June
How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend
If it’s not that way, then I’ll settle for a kiss
There are no mistakes in the logic
You give me heat as if it was summer in June
How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend
If it’s not that way, then I’ll settle for a kiss

For you, I’ll fight, I’ll look for an argument
Let’s go to the beach, I’ll oil you up
You tan while I watch
Celestial eyes, ocean of the Turks and Caicos, woah
With you, I don’t need the ocean
Ma, you are my sun
That panty never fails
Yellow sunflower
And that vibe of yours, that energy
Is connecting with mine
Hail Mary, who would say?
Baby, you put a spell on me
The stars say you’ll be mine

There are no mistakes in the logic
You give me heat as if it was summer in June
How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend
If it’s not that way, then I’ll settle for a kiss
There are no mistakes in the logic
You give me heat as if it was summer in June
How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend
If it’s not that way, then I’ll settle for a kiss

Yo,’ yo’
La-la-la-la-la-la (wuh)
Jaja, ey
Maluma, baby
La-la-la-la-la-la (okay)
La-la-la-la, la-la
Dímelo, Edge
Keityn, -TYN, -TYN

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Taylor Swift Unveils Her Second ‘Midnights’ Lyric in London & It’s ‘Real Nice’

We’re just days away from Taylor Swift‘s Midnights album release, and the star has been dropping hints about her 10th studio LP in very Taylor-ish ways. At the stroke of midnight (of course) in her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s home of London, England, a line of lyrics appeared on a billboard in the city. “I polish up real nice,” the lyric reads. “London, you polish up real nice,” the Taylor Nation Twitter account retweeted a fan photo of the lyrics. “#CountdownToMidnighTS Time to pre-save #TSmidnighTS on @Spotify and polish up on our track titles! http://taylor.lnk.to/taylorswiftmidnightspresave… In which song does this lyric belong?” The...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Is Going Big for Her ‘Midnights’ Lyric Reveals: Here’s the First One

Go big or go home! Taylor Swift‘s highly anticipated 10th studio album is just days away, and the pop superstar has more reveals planned leading up to the set’s release. Swifties got a taste of Midnights at — surprise — midnight Monday morning (Oct. 17) when a line of lyrics appeared in a very prominent spot: a giant billboard in New York City’s Times Square. At twelve on the dot, a dark and cloudy scene took over the massive billboard. At the top, it read “Taylor Swift Midnights.” Below that was the first set of lyrics: “I should not be left...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Is Now the Longest Charting Hot 100 Song of All Time

Glass Animals‘ former five-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Heat Waves” is now solely the longest charting song in the list’s 64-year history, as it tallies a record-breaking 91st week on the latest Oct. 22-dated survey. Ranking at No. 21 on the newest Hot 100, “Heat Waves” surpasses The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which logged 90 weeks on the chart in 2019-21. Over the course of its run on the chart, “Heat Waves” also broke the record for the steadiest climb to No. 1 when it reached the summit in its 59th week in March. “Wow, all I can say is wow,” Glass Animals...
Billboard

NCT 127 Talks ‘2 Baddies’ Album & Reconnecting With U.S. Fans on Tour

NCT 127‘s North American takeover continues, this time with a visit to Billboard News to discuss what its been like coming up during the K-pop boom as well as the success of the group’s recently released album, 2 Baddies. The K-pop stars sat down with Billboard News host Tetris Kelly and shared their thoughts on 2 Baddies cementing a new accolade for the group, making them the second K-pop group to have three top five albums in the United States. “‘2 Baddies’ is our fourth album, and within our company [SM Entertainment], there’s this legendary line of fourth albums,” rapper...
Billboard

Camila Cabello Faces ‘Most Terrible’ Decision During ‘The Voice’ Battles

The gloves are off, the Battles round is upon us on NBC’s The Voice, and the remaining contestants are wearing their big boy/girl pants. It’s no time for a slip-up. On Monday night (Oct. 17), Grace Bello went head-to-head with Reina Ley for a performance of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” a timeless gem that went all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1984. Ley, a 13-year-old hopeful from San Tan Valley, Ariz., is a member of Team Camila Cabello, catching the Cuba-born pop star’s attention in the Blind Auditions with a mariachi song titled “Cielito...
TEXAS STATE
Billboard

Stray Kids Return to No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘MAXIDENT’ Debut

Stray Kids re-enter the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Oct. 22) at No. 1, returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a second total week, thanks to the group’s new LP MAXIDENT. The set blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 117,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. It’s the group’s second leader on the chart, after mini album ODDINARY in April. Album sales comprise 110,000 of MAXIDENT‘s total sum, the fourth-largest sales week of any album this year. Stray Kids are the third K-pop group to rule the Artist 100 for multiple weeks, dating...
Billboard

Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ Tops Hot 100 for Third Week, Doja Cat’s ‘Vegas’ Hits Top 10

Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” notches a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, two weeks after it ascended to the summit. Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen achieves his first top five Hot 100 hit as “You Proof” rises from No. 7 to No. 5 and Doja Cat reaches the top 10 with “Vegas” (11-10). The latter samples Big Mama Thornton’s 1953 classic “Hound Dog,” which Elvis Presley famously covered in 1956, marking the latest chart success for the iconic song. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts...
Billboard

Here’s How Eminem Ended Up Producing Akon’s ‘Smack That’

It’s been 16 years since Akon unveiled his R&B hit, “Smack That,” and the 49-year-old star shared how Eminem came to be a producer as well as a featured artist on the track. While appearing on the Bootleg Kev podcast this week, Akon discussed his past collaborations with the superstar rapper. “It’s interesting because every record I ever put out, I actually produced, except ‘Smack That,'” he explained. “Eminem produced that record. Isn’t that crazy? He always had them small little sounds, it was something minute, but it felt like Eminem.” Akon went on to admit that he didn’t expect Em to be...
Billboard

Harry Styles & Lizzo Bring Their Sweet Friendship to Chicago

Harry Styles and Lizzo‘s tours both brought them to Chicago this weekend, leaving them with the perfect opportunity to reconnect in person. Lizzo attended Styles’ Love On Tour Saturday night (Oct. 15) and spent some time hand-in-hand with her friend backstage. She shared a couple photos of their happy meeting on Twitter on Sunday — with both artists showing off gleeful grins. “I had so much fun w Harry yesterday,” she tweeted with emojis. Styles performed at the city’s United Center, where Lizzo would be returning to headline her own concert on The Special Tour Sunday night. “ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE, YEAH! @Lizzo...
CHICAGO, IL
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Lyanno Arrives With Rauw Alejandro & Brray Collab ‘Lokera’

Puerto Rican singer Lyanno scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, as his new collaboration with Rauw Alejandro and Brray, “Lokera,” debuts at No. 99 on the Oct. 22-dated chart. The song, released in July via Duars/Sony Music Latin, debuts with 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions and 4.1 million U.S. streams (up 4%) in the Oct. 7-13 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also holds at its No. 16 high on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart, keeps at its No. 9 best on Latin Rhythm Airplay and rises 19-16 on Latin Airplay. Related Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' Tops Hot...
Billboard

Louis Tomlinson Unveils ‘Out of My System’: Listen

Louis Tomlinson is continuing the rollout for his highly anticipated new album, Faith in the Future, with a brand new single, “Out of My System,” which arrived on Friday (Oct. 14). “Out of My System” is the second track from the former One Direction member’s forthcoming LP. The album’s lead track, “Bigger Than Me,” arrived Sept. 1 and peaked at No. 35 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart. The track also found success on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, where it debuted at No. 14 on the chart dated Sept. 17. In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up last month, Tomlinson described infusing the album with both an emphasis on live...
Billboard

First Stream Latin: New Music From Piso 21, Silvestre Dangond, Paty Cantú & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Piso 21, 777 (Warner Music Mexico) Piso 21 has gifted fans their fourth studio album, 777, home to 16 tracks that continue to consolidate their title as Latin music’s most prolific pop group right now. The set kicks off with the Manuel Turizo-assisted “Los Cachos,” which can be considered the sequel to their 2018 banger “Dejala Que Vuelva.” Unlike “Dejala,” which is about a guy convinced his ex will come back, “Los Cachos” is about a girl who has officially moved on...
Billboard

Cardi B Shares Sweet Birthday Gift From Beyonce

Beyoncé sent a beautiful birthday card and gift to Cardi B, who celebrated her 30th birthday this week. Cardi B shared a look at some pretty flowers to her Instagram Stories on Friday (Oct. 14), a few days after her Oct. 11 birthday. On top of the gift was a card opened to reveal a sweet message inside, which Beyoncé simply signed with “B.” Bey’s note on the card said: “Cardi, Happy Birthday! I hope you had a beautiful day. All my love. God Bless, B.” “B—!!! Thank you @beyonce,” wrote Cardi, who rang in her 30th on Tuesday night with a burlesque-themed...
Billboard

10 Cool Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Girl In Red, Mykki Blanco, Nessa Barrett & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists such as Nessa Barrett, Girl In Red, Mykki Blanco, Fujii Kaze and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10 Jacob Latimore, “Selfish” Actor Jacob Latimore (who stars in the upcoming remake of Kid ‘n Play’s classic 1990 comedy House Party) is...
Billboard

Here’s Why Nicki Minaj & Latto Are Beefing

Nicki Minaj‘s frustrations regarding her Grammy genre shuffle have resulted in the latest rap beef. During an Instagram Live on Thursday, Minaj voiced her concerns over “Super Freaky Girl” being moved from the rap category to pop on the 2023 Grammy ballet, deeming it unfair. Minaj — who despite countless hit singles and albums and 10 nominations over the years has yet to win a Grammy — is not the first artist to raise questions about the Recording Academy’s categorizing methods. In the video, she mentions Drake’s best rap song win with “Hotline Bling” at the 2017 Grammys (a point of...
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Says After ‘SNL’ ‘I Really Gotta Take a Break’

Megan Thee Stallion is “excited AF” for her SNL gig, but planning to take some time off after it’s done. The rapper is in New York City, pulling double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday night’s (Oct. 15) episode. The day before, TMZ reported that her Los Angeles home was broken into and more than $300,000 worth of personal property was stolen. “Wow,” she wrote on Twitter Friday night, presumably responding to the alleged burglary. “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.”“Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so...
Billboard

‘The Voice’s Cara Brindisi & Jay Allen Armor Up in ‘Leather & Lace’ for Battle Round: Watch

The Voice‘s season 22 lineup continues to be whittled down during the Battle Rounds, which saw contestants Cara Brindisi and Jay Allen going head to head on Monday night’s (Oct. 17) episode for a spot on coach Gwen Stefani‘s team. The two performed a stunning duet of Stevie Nicks and Don Henley‘s 1981 track, “Leather and Lace.” After Brindisi and Allen took turns singing pairs of lines from the song — which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1982 — the duo employed a fitting country twang for the track that soared as the chorus rolled around. “Lovers...
Billboard

Here’s Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift’s Second ‘Midnights’ Single & Music Video Is ‘Vigilante S–t’

There are just four days left to go until Taylor Swift‘s Midnights arrives, and Swifties are burning the midnight oil trying to decipher every last possible clue dropped by the famously cryptic pop star. And now that Tay has revealed “Anti-Hero” to be the lead single off her fast-approaching tenth studio album, they’re certain they’ve uncovered a pattern proving which track will be next in line. Related Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' So Far 10/17/2022 The news about “Anti-Hero” came Monday morning (Oct. 17 at the stroke of 12 a.m., of course), when Swift posted an animated video to her socials revealing...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Midnights’ Music Videos Release Schedule

After weeks and months of drip feeds, easter eggs, and product launches, we’ve officially reached Midnights week. For Swifties, the finishing line is in sight. Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album, Midnights, is due to arrive this Friday (Oct. 21). Release day, however, isn’t where the action ends. Related Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' So Far 10/17/2022 In a brief new video posted to her social channels, Swift gives us a glimpse at her busy diary, which includes TV stints on both sides of the Atlantic, music video drops, teasers and more. “Mark your calendars! Meet the Midnights Manifest,” reads Taylor’s latest post, which walks...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy