Columbia, TN

Vice mayoral candidates tip hats to growth and stronger infrastructure

By Dave Campbell, Special to the Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 5 days ago
Columbia vice mayoral candidates Bryant Jackson and Randy McBroom talked growth and strengthening infrastructure at Tuesday's forum hosted by Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance among other topics.

Jackson said he aims to make sure Columbia residents know he is listening to their most important priorities.

Originally from Arkansas, Jackson said he recognizes Columbia’s current growth track and what it can do to a small town, and hopes to “protect what makes Columbia great.”

Believing the vice mayor job would allow him to listen to all Columbia concerns, Jackson said he would focus on listening and learning what matters to residents and then finding common ground.

When asked the greatest opportunity for Columbia, Jackson said it’s the people of Columbia.

“There are groups within our community that are ready to go,” he said. “They have plans for their neighborhoods and projects they want to see implemented to make the city better.”

Jackson mentioned the Columbia Arts District as one example of how the community is thriving.

“I would definitely look at the growth we’re seeing and ask questions about it,” Jackson said. “How does it serve us?

Columbia’s “existing footprint” is one way he wants to address the city’s expansion going forward, making use of buildings already built and having an open mind for redevelopment instead of land grabs, Jackson said.

Candidate McBroom began by mentioning his native community ties, his move into the family business of building and a desire to represent all residents of the city.

His government experience includes him serving on the architectural review board and planning commission.

“I decided it was time to step up,” McBroom said. “Go to the next level.”

McBroom leaned into advice from former Mayor Dean Dickey and current Vice Mayor Christa Martin, who told him everyone should run for office at least once to see what it’s like.

As for priorities the big one is the “dreaded growth,” McBroom said. “We all want to talk about growth … What is growth? What makes Columbia better now and 10 years from now?”

Behind the talk of “smart growth,” McBroom called to attention the infrastructure, mentioning specifics like water, sewer and roads.

“We’re worried about the water. City has a plan for the water,” McBroom said, adding that checks on road work come with the suggestion “instead of every two years, it will be every year.”

Fire and police departments were also among McBroom’s focused areas of attention, mentioning the importance of all departments having the resources they need.

“I feel like I’ve developed relationships with the people in town to be able to get things done,” McBroom said. “They can come to me and feel comfortable, because we’ll have an open door.”

Columbia Daily Herald

