Army football: Black Knights insist the season is not lost

WEST POINT – Army may be off to its worst start in seven years but all is not lost, the Black Knights insist.

"There’s still goals to be achieved here," defensive coordinator Nate Woody said. "We can turn this around."

Army fell to 1-4 with a 45-10 setback at Wake Forest on Saturday. It marked the Black Knights' worst record to start a season since they opened the 2015 season at 1-5 and finished 2-10.

The schedule makers did Army no favors this year. Included in their past opponents were Coastal Carolina (6-0), which leads the Sun Belt; Texas San Antonio (4-2), which leads Conference USA; and Wake Forest (5-1), which is ranked No. 14 in the latest AP poll.

A more forgiving schedule awaits in the second half of the season, though not a cakewalk. Army will host struggling Football Championship Subdivision member Colgate (1-4) and Louisiana Monroe (2-4) the next two weekends. Following are Air Force (4-2), Troy (4-2), Connecticut (3-4), Massachusetts (1-5) and Navy (2-3).

With seven games remaining, Army is still setting its sights on beating Air Force and Navy for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, achieving six Football Bowl Subdivision wins in order to qualify for the contracted Independence Bowl and, with a perfect finish, reaching eight regular-season wins.

“The guys still have a confidence that we’re going to do well,’’ Woody said. “We’ve got a lot of things that we are playing for: a bowl game, a CIC championship. And, to be honest, last year we were 9-4 (following a bowl win over Missouri). … We can still meet that same record this year. The losses are (just) coming a little bit different time of the year.

“So we’re excited. We’re ready to go,’’ Woody added.

Defensive strides?

The Army defense is not where Woody would like it to be but he said the unit has made progress each week.

“I talked to the defense a little bit about just fitting a little bit quicker, a little bit faster and I think they’re starting to see things better,’’ Woody said. “I can certainly help them with some calls that gives them a little bit better angles to the ball.’’

The continuity of units working together – the linebackers with the line and the secondary – is also improving, Woody said.

“That’s a huge part of it,’’ Woody said of the improvements. “Maybe a fit for a linebacker depends on what happens in front of them. And when that happens in front of them quicker then he’s able to fit his gap quicker and, likewise, when we draw the safety down to the box.’’

Kwabena Bonsu is the only lineman to start each game, as have linebackers Andre Carter, Jimmy Ciarlo and Leo Lowin, and Marquel Broughton and Quendrelin Hammonds in the secondary.

“It’s up to everybody to believe in one another,’’ Woody said, “and sort of pull up your britches and get to work. I feel good right now from a defensive standpoint that we’re going to get better in the last half of this season.’’

Battling on two fronts

Army head coach Jeff Monken said his recruiters have to go up against Colgate’s coaches every year since both schools excel in academics.

“(We recruited) several guys on their team," Monken said. "We know they’ve got good players."

Army is 23-5-2 all-time against Colgate and has won the last six meetings. The last time the two teams met was November 17, 2018, when Army prevailed 28-14.

Army is 14-2 against FCS foes during the Monken era (2014-present).

Extra points

Army still ranks No. 2 in the nation rushing offense at 298.8 yards per game. Air Force leads at 369.8 and Central Florida is No. 3 at 275.8 yards. … Army’s leading tacklers are Lowin (27 solo, 49 total), Broughton (24 solo, 39 total), Peyton Hampton (10 solo, 22 total) and Carter (12 solo, 21 total). Carter has 2 ½ sacks through five games, but none over the last three. He had 15 ½ in 2021. … Dressing for success: Army is 20-0 since 2017 when wearing this week’s combination of gold helmet, black jersey and gold pants.

