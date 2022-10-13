ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1470 WFNT

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan woman receives $100K Airbnb Fund

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From tens of thousands of entries from around the world, Michigan native, Kimberly S. will receive up to $100,000 to make her design, Tire House, come to life. 100 aspiring designers, architects, DIYers, and makers hailing from more than 20 countries/regions have been chosen to bring...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

School attendance rates continue to fall in Michigan

Michigan students, and particularly those experiencing homelessness, continue to attend school at a lower rate than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide school attendance rate for the 2021-22 school year fell to 88%, down 4.1 percentage points from the previous school year, when attendance hovered at 92.9%. The decline marked...
MICHIGAN STATE
wgrt.com

Digital License Plates Now Available For Michigan Drivers

The future of license plates is here. Digital license plates are now approved for use in Michigan. The company responsible for the digital license plates goes by the name Reviver. Having their product approved in California, and Arizona, Michigan is just the third state to be granted the use of the digital plates. The state of Texas also allows use of the digital plates, but only for commercial use.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

2 Michigan Corn Mazes Among America’s Best

It’s corn maze season, which is always a good thing. Going to a corn maze is just an autumn appropriate-activity that is hard to pass up. As it turns out Michigan has two of the best corn mazes in all of America. The study was done by CountryLiving.com. Side...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Two Michigan Ski Resorts Named Best In the Nation

U.S. News ranked their list for the 22 best ski resorts in the U.S. in 2022 to 2023, and Crystal Mountain and Boyne Mountain made the list for the Midwest region. “It’s very, very exciting to be highlighted on such a big list. And yeah, top 22 in the nation and top three in the Midwest, which is super exciting. And it just goes to show that, you know, Midwest skiing is should really be on the map. I mean, we have a lot to offer that’s different than those you know, giant peaks and mountains out west,” Brittany Buti, who works Public Relations at Crystal Mountain, says.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

New poll shows Michigan governors race getting much tighter

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new poll shows some of Michigan's key ballot races may be tightening as the November general election gets closer. The Michigan Association of Broadcasters along with The White Law Firm asked 640 likely voters who they were choosing for Michigan's next governor. 48.7% chose Democrat...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

What Horror Movie Is Michigan Obsessed with?

Halloween? Hellraiser? Good guesses but the horror movie that Michigan is obsessed with goes back to the beginning of a new horror master. According to hotdog.com, Michigan is loving The Devil’s Backbone as of 2021. In 2018, Michigan liked Near Dark the best per soda.com (perhaps they should get together and I’d have lunch, soda and a hotdog). Michigan’s interest in Horror movies is average but not as high as Alaska and Oregon. I would have never guessed in a million years, Alaska or Oregon being so into horror movies. Two very popular movies, The Ring (takes place in Oregon) and 30 Days of Night (an area of Alaska that doesn’t have sun for months) take place in those states, so perhaps there is something to that).
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

