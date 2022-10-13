Our good friend & neighbor, Montana Award Winner Lena Tronson, is running BINGO down at the Smile Shop.. Come on in anytime & mark your Smile Shop Bingo card with the numbers that have been drawn. There'll only be 1 winner per game with 28 games you can win. The Smile Shop Bingo game will run through this coming January 1st, with the drawing on January 3rd. Don't worry about a thing, if you win a game that's already been won, your name's put into a drawing for the end of the games. There's no obligation to purchase or by anything. "ME?" I just like to wonder down to the Smile Shop when Lena's real busy sewing & crafting & start jumping up & down & yelling "BINGO. BINGO" all over the store...

MONTANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO