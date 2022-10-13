ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stagnant Airflow in Missoula Could Cause Breathing Problems

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the long-lasting high-pressure system that has been parked over western Montana for the past few weeks, the lack of air movement could bring some possible health problems for those with respiratory problems. KGVO News spoke to Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah...
Hunters Need to Beware of Bear Conflicts This Season

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 2022 archery and general rifle hunting seasons will be more dangerous this year due to the unusual amount of bear activity throughout Montana this year. KGVO News spoke to Vivaca Crowser, Education and Program Manager for Region 2 with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
Commissioner Furious About Limiting Pharmacy Access to Military

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing issued a scathing letter on Wednesday to the U.S. Department of Defense and TRICARE drastically reducing the number of in-network pharmacies in Montana. KGVO News reached out to Commissioner Downing for more details of the action that...
Montana Congressional Candidate Tranel Accuses Zinke of Lying

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Democratic Congressional Candidate Monica Tranel appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners. Tranel began by decrying the confrontational atmosphere that now exists between parents, teachers, and public schools referencing a visit she had with a discouraged and now retired teacher who identified as a conservative.
There’s BINGO At The Smile Shop

Our good friend & neighbor, Montana Award Winner Lena Tronson, is running BINGO down at the Smile Shop.. Come on in anytime & mark your Smile Shop Bingo card with the numbers that have been drawn. There'll only be 1 winner per game with 28 games you can win. The Smile Shop Bingo game will run through this coming January 1st, with the drawing on January 3rd. Don't worry about a thing, if you win a game that's already been won, your name's put into a drawing for the end of the games. There's no obligation to purchase or by anything. "ME?" I just like to wonder down to the Smile Shop when Lena's real busy sewing & crafting & start jumping up & down & yelling "BINGO. BINGO" all over the store...
Montana DOC: Millions in Federal Loans Available to Help Montana’s Small Businesses Expand, Create Jobs

HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced today the opening round of more than $60 million dollars in federal funds to assist small Montana businesses with expansion and job creation. The lending and financing funding is through Commerce’s Montana State Small Business Credit Initiative 2.0 Loan Participation Program (MT SSBCI 2.0 LPP), administered by Commerce’s Business MT Division.
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

