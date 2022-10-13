Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stagnant Airflow in Missoula Could Cause Breathing Problems
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the long-lasting high-pressure system that has been parked over western Montana for the past few weeks, the lack of air movement could bring some possible health problems for those with respiratory problems. KGVO News spoke to Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah...
Hunters Need to Beware of Bear Conflicts This Season
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 2022 archery and general rifle hunting seasons will be more dangerous this year due to the unusual amount of bear activity throughout Montana this year. KGVO News spoke to Vivaca Crowser, Education and Program Manager for Region 2 with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
Study Says Montana is the Deadliest State During COVID Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The state of Montana has the dubious distinction of having been found the deadliest state during the COVID pandemic, according to the financial website Wallet Hub. Out of 50 States and Washington, D.C. Montana Scored 51st. KGVO News reached out to Wallet Hub analyst Jill...
UM Ranks Fourth Out of Six Montana Colleges and Universities
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In a new study released over the weekend by the financial website Wallet Hub, the University of Montana only ranked fourth out of the six colleges and universities in the state. With the first “early decision” college application deadline on Nov. 1, and tuition and...
Commissioner Furious About Limiting Pharmacy Access to Military
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing issued a scathing letter on Wednesday to the U.S. Department of Defense and TRICARE drastically reducing the number of in-network pharmacies in Montana. KGVO News reached out to Commissioner Downing for more details of the action that...
Montana Congressional Candidate Tranel Accuses Zinke of Lying
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Democratic Congressional Candidate Monica Tranel appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners. Tranel began by decrying the confrontational atmosphere that now exists between parents, teachers, and public schools referencing a visit she had with a discouraged and now retired teacher who identified as a conservative.
There’s BINGO At The Smile Shop
Our good friend & neighbor, Montana Award Winner Lena Tronson, is running BINGO down at the Smile Shop.. Come on in anytime & mark your Smile Shop Bingo card with the numbers that have been drawn. There'll only be 1 winner per game with 28 games you can win. The Smile Shop Bingo game will run through this coming January 1st, with the drawing on January 3rd. Don't worry about a thing, if you win a game that's already been won, your name's put into a drawing for the end of the games. There's no obligation to purchase or by anything. "ME?" I just like to wonder down to the Smile Shop when Lena's real busy sewing & crafting & start jumping up & down & yelling "BINGO. BINGO" all over the store...
FWP Will Release Pheasants at Freezeout Lake Ahead of Season Opening
HELENA – Pheasant season opens this Saturday, Oct. 8. To increase hunters’ opportunity for success, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will release pheasants at four wildlife management areas (WMA): Warm Springs WMA near Deer Lodge, Canyon Ferry WMA and Lake Helena WMA near Helena, and at Freezout Lake WMA near Choteau.
Montana Highway Patrol Has Spent Over $1.6 Million on Fuel
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The price of gas is going up once again almost every week, but if it’s tough on your family, just imagine the extra burden on the Montana Highway Patrol as their over 250 troopers travel the long highways of the state seven days a week and 365 days a year.
Montana DOC: Millions in Federal Loans Available to Help Montana’s Small Businesses Expand, Create Jobs
HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced today the opening round of more than $60 million dollars in federal funds to assist small Montana businesses with expansion and job creation. The lending and financing funding is through Commerce’s Montana State Small Business Credit Initiative 2.0 Loan Participation Program (MT SSBCI 2.0 LPP), administered by Commerce’s Business MT Division.
Montana Gas Prices Will Rise Significantly in the Coming Weeks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the startling announcement this week that OPEC will cut oil production by two million barrels a day, the price of gas will rise to an undetermined level in the coming weeks and months. KGVO reached out to Patrick DeHaan, oil analyst for Gas Buddy...
KSEN AM 1150
Shelby, MT
619
Followers
2K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksenam.com
Comments / 0