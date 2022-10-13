Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed multiple enforcement campaigns focused on construction zones and excessive speeding in several parts of the state. “These efforts are important, not only for the motoring public, but also for the crews working in these construction zones,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the summer driving season transitioned into fall driving across Nebraska, many construction projects remain ongoing. We urge all drivers to focus attention on the road at all times, avoid distractions, always drive sober, and wear your seatbelt.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO