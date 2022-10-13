Read full article on original website
Local and State Officals celebrate latest completion of the Heartland Expressway
By: Mike Glesinger Panhandle Post. Thanks to The Governors Office and Nebraska Dept of Transportation. Local and State Officals celebrated the completion of the latest segment of the Heartland Expressway on Monday morning. Governor Pete Ricketts, Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney, NDOT Director John Selmer and NDOT Dist. 5 Construction Engineer Doug Hoevet were in attendance at the ribbon cutting that was held north of Angora on the new southbound lanes of Highway 385.
Nebraska troopers identify body found in trunk
UPDATE 10/15/2022 10:10 p.m. The Nebraska State Patrol has been able to positively identify the deceased woman found inside the trunk of a car involved in a pursuit Friday afternoon. The female has been identified as Michelle Roenz, 49. Roenz has been the subject of a law enforcement alert issued...
Nebraska motorists urged to use caution to avoid collisions with deer
Deer are more active this time of the fall. Crops are being harvested and deer breeding season is in full swing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has suggestions to help drivers avoid deer-vehicle accidents and lessen the risk of injury or vehicle damage. During the breeding season, bucks become...
Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities
Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
Neb. troopers complete construction zone, speeding campaigns
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed multiple enforcement campaigns focused on construction zones and excessive speeding in several parts of the state. “These efforts are important, not only for the motoring public, but also for the crews working in these construction zones,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the summer driving season transitioned into fall driving across Nebraska, many construction projects remain ongoing. We urge all drivers to focus attention on the road at all times, avoid distractions, always drive sober, and wear your seatbelt.”
Nebraska mountain lion lottery application period is Nov. 7 – Dec. 14
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept lottery applications for mountain lion permits Nov. 7 – Dec. 14, 2022, for the 2023 hunting season. Permits are available only to Nebraska residents, who may have one permit per calendar year. The bag limit for each permit is one mountain lion of either sex.
New York woman arrested after troopers find marijuana in western Neb. stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a New York woman after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sunol. At approximately 10:15 p.m. MT Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Mazda CX9 speeding on I-80 near mile marker 70....
Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives
KANSAS CITY (AP) — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska's commitment to child welfare
Nebraska is the best place to raise a family. We have safe, supportive communities. We have great schools. We have world-class zoos, fantastic children’s museums, and beautiful state and local parks. And children in Nebraska benefit from our state’s strong culture of community involvement and mentorship. I may...
Check boats, lifts, and docks for invasive aquatic hitchhikers as weather cools
Nebraskans are urged to check boats, boat lifts and docks for invasive species when removing them from water bodies for the winter. Aquatic hitchhikers like zebra mussels can live up to two weeks out of water, and several lakes across the Midwest are first noticed to be infested by people removing boats, lifts and docks for the winter.
Try these fall activities at Nebraska’s state parks
Fall is here, with limitless possibilities for outdoor fun. If you’re looking for ways to enjoy the autumn season, look no further than Nebraska’s state parks, which are perfect for recreation of all kinds. Here are just a few opportunities they hold this time of year. Fishing. Fall...
Nebraska ACT scores drop, but state ranks well among peers
LINCOLN — Average ACT composite scores by Nebraska students dropped slightly in 2022, from 20.0 in 2021 to 19.4 in 2022. But the state still ranked high among states where more than 90% of all high school students take the college entry test, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.
🎧Post Podcast: Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Sen. Carol Blood
Scotty was joined by candidate for Nebraska Governor Sen. Carol Blood on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1). Check out the conversation and visit www.electcarolblood.com to learn more.
Subway car takes win in 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
OMAHA — The winner, announced Tuesday, of the first-ever “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” competition by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a new technology subway car made in the Lincoln plant of Kawasaki Motors. The R211 subway car, which can be found running on...
Protesters disrupt Sasse’s public appearances in Florida
OMAHA — Hundreds of student protesters disrupted campus forums Monday with the U.S. senator from Nebraska who is the sole presidential finalist at the University of Florida. Sen. Ben Sasse made a joke at one point about the protesters, saying, “They have good rhythm,” the Independent Florida Alligator student newspaper reported.
Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing the fate of the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans following a court hearing on Wednesday. It's unclear when U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey will rule on the lawsuit...
🎥 Biden designates his 1st new national monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America. (Click below to watch the President's comments)
McConnell tells CNN he wants Ricketts to replace Sen. Sasse
OMAHA — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has a Republican favorite to replace U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse if the University of Florida taps the Nebraskan to lead its flagship university: Gov. Pete Ricketts. Kentucky’s McConnell told CNN for a story published Tuesday that he urged Ricketts to run for...
Nebraska High School scores Saturday (Oct. 15)
Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-15, 25-13, 25-22 Bishop Neumann def. David City, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18 Lutheran High Northeast def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-18 Sutton def. David City, 18-25, 27-25, 25-16 Sutton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-12, 22-25, 25-23 Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-19 Wood River def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23,...
