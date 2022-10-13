ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local and State Officals celebrate latest completion of the Heartland Expressway

By: Mike Glesinger Panhandle Post. Thanks to The Governors Office and Nebraska Dept of Transportation. Local and State Officals celebrated the completion of the latest segment of the Heartland Expressway on Monday morning. Governor Pete Ricketts, Alliance Mayor Mike Dafney, NDOT Director John Selmer and NDOT Dist. 5 Construction Engineer Doug Hoevet were in attendance at the ribbon cutting that was held north of Angora on the new southbound lanes of Highway 385.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska troopers identify body found in trunk

UPDATE 10/15/2022 10:10 p.m. The Nebraska State Patrol has been able to positively identify the deceased woman found inside the trunk of a car involved in a pursuit Friday afternoon. The female has been identified as Michelle Roenz, 49. Roenz has been the subject of a law enforcement alert issued...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities

Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Neb. troopers complete construction zone, speeding campaigns

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have completed multiple enforcement campaigns focused on construction zones and excessive speeding in several parts of the state. “These efforts are important, not only for the motoring public, but also for the crews working in these construction zones,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the summer driving season transitioned into fall driving across Nebraska, many construction projects remain ongoing. We urge all drivers to focus attention on the road at all times, avoid distractions, always drive sober, and wear your seatbelt.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
LINCOLN, NE
Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska's commitment to child welfare

Nebraska is the best place to raise a family. We have safe, supportive communities. We have great schools. We have world-class zoos, fantastic children’s museums, and beautiful state and local parks. And children in Nebraska benefit from our state’s strong culture of community involvement and mentorship. I may...
NEBRASKA STATE
Protesters disrupt Sasse’s public appearances in Florida

OMAHA — Hundreds of student protesters disrupted campus forums Monday with the U.S. senator from Nebraska who is the sole presidential finalist at the University of Florida. Sen. Ben Sasse made a joke at one point about the protesters, saying, “They have good rhythm,” the Independent Florida Alligator student newspaper reported.
FLORIDA STATE
Nebraska High School scores Saturday (Oct. 15)

Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-15, 25-13, 25-22 Bishop Neumann def. David City, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18 Lutheran High Northeast def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-18 Sutton def. David City, 18-25, 27-25, 25-16 Sutton def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-12, 22-25, 25-23 Sutton def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 25-19 Wood River def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23,...
NEBRASKA STATE
