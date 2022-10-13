LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The first snow of the season for some of us is in the books. Flurries and snow showers taper off this morning with lingering clouds this afternoon. While a few peeks of sun are possible late this afternoon, don’t expect to see much. Some locations may not make it out of the low 40s for highs. The record cold high temperature in Lexington is 47 set in 1989. Keep in mind, the average high is in the upper 60s for this time of year. BRRR! It will be a breezy day making it feel even colder.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO