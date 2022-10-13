Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rowan County man forced to find new shelter after arson destroys ‘home’ under Morehead bridge
Rowan County law enforcement are investigating, and area nonprofits are now looking to see how they can better serve the homeless after an act of arson wiped out a homeless camp under a bridge in Morehead.
fox56news.com
3 hurt in serious Nicholasville crash
The crash occurred on North Main Street at Orchard Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Monday. The three people involved are expected to survive. The crash occurred on North Main Street at Orchard Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Monday. The three people involved are expected to survive. Whitley County student arrested...
fox56news.com
Victim identified following Lexington's 38th homicide
The victim of Friday night's stabbing was identified by the Fayette County Coroner's Office as 53-year-old Robert Wallace Jr., of Lexington. Victim identified following Lexington’s 38th homicide. The victim of Friday night's stabbing was identified by the Fayette County Coroner's Office as 53-year-old Robert Wallace Jr., of Lexington. Whitley...
clayconews.com
Kentucky 'High Five' Rural Traffic Safety Project Launching in Richmond at Madison County Courthouse
RICHMOND, KY (October 17, 2022) –The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond, is participating in a news conference announcing the launch of the ‘High Five’ Rural Traffic Safety Project in Madison County. The event will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October...
fox56news.com
Bryan Avenue homicide breaks Lexington record
The Friday death makes the 38th homicide in Lexington this year, surpassing the 2021 record. The Friday death makes the 38th homicide in Lexington this year, surpassing the 2021 record. Whitley County student arrested for allegedly bringing …. An investigation is underway after an unloaded gun was located at a...
fox56news.com
3 injured in Nicholasville crash overnight
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Three individuals are in the hospital after an overnight crash in Nicholasville. The crash happened on North Main Street at Orchard Drive, according to authorities. Police told FOX 56 that a car and a pickup truck collided in the roadway, ultimately sending both drivers...
fox56news.com
Lexington leaders shining light on domestic violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington leaders and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are shining a light on domestic violence. The FCSO and city leaders went door to door holding on to purple lights. “When they see these lights, hopefully, this will maybe click off a switch...
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 10/17/22
Oct. 17: High heating costs, time off for a band, …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Monday, Oct. 17. Over-the-counter hearing aids hit Kentucky pharmacy …. American consumers can now purchase hearing aids without a prescription, and the over-the-counter versions can be found...
WTVQ
KSP launches seat belt usage program in 5 rural counties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police has launched a program with five rural counties to increase seat belt usage. The five counties selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety project are Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon. They were chosen based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest running festival wraps up in Mt. Sterling
MT. STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- It was a successful weekend in Montgomery County, where the annual October Court Day Festival continued in downtown Mount Sterling. It’s the oldest festival in Kentucky and brings thousands of visitors every year. “This festival is more than just a festival. It is actually, in...
fox56news.com
Best time to see fall colors in the Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The trees have changed in central Kentucky and it is time to explore the best fall has to offer in the Bluegrass. The Smokey Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction map and the FOX 56 Weather Authority have predicted peak fall color season will be around Oct. 31, but a drive around Lexington or on Interstate 75 will prove the colors are already enjoyable.
clayconews.com
FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY
LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
WKYT 27
Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Lexington Police Department has canceled a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, had been missing since the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022, when he left Albany, KY, to return to Lexington. He was located just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
WTVQ
Popular car show helps raise money for veteran’s center
LEXINGTON, ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington car club is using proceeds from an annual car show to give back to veterans. The Motorheads Car Club held its’ 5th annual Patriots Day Car Show Sunday at Fredrick Douglas High School. Organizers say the show was in honor of 9/11. It begins...
fox56news.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: Snow tapers, unseasonably cold
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The first snow of the season for some of us is in the books. Flurries and snow showers taper off this morning with lingering clouds this afternoon. While a few peeks of sun are possible late this afternoon, don’t expect to see much. Some locations may not make it out of the low 40s for highs. The record cold high temperature in Lexington is 47 set in 1989. Keep in mind, the average high is in the upper 60s for this time of year. BRRR! It will be a breezy day making it feel even colder.
WKYT 27
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead Fire Department was dispatched at around 5:20 pm on Saturday to a fire beneath the State route 519 bridge near Save-A-Lot. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen coming from beneath the bridge. This is where a homeless camp had been residing until the fire started. The fire was contained within 20 minutes with the assistance of 10 firefighters. Units cleared the scene at 6:40 pm. No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
WUKY
Five years on, what does Lexington's removal of Confederate statues mean for the city?
Following years of community debate, the removal of twin Confederate statues long overlooking the street adjacent to the city’s old courthouse happened with little advance notice – following an opinion by then-Attorney General Andy Beshear. Within hours, the controversial statues were being hoisted off their pillars and a...
WTVQ
FBI searching Bardstown farm in relation to Crystal Rogers case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville’s FBI is searching a 245-acre farm in Bardstown in relation to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. In a tweet, FBI Lousiville said it’s conducting “judicially authorized activity” in the 300 block of Paschal Ballard Lane. The agency confirmed to ABC affiliate WHAS that the search began around 7:30 a.m. The farm is known as the last place Rogers was seen alive.
WKYT 27
Student gets caught in school bus door
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
Comments / 0