The daughter of a 79-year-old Hampstead man who went missing in July has resumed a search for him on her own with volunteers. A Silver Alert was issued by New Hampshire State Police for John Matson, who suffers from dementia, after he left his home on Amy Lane the afternoon of July 6 and did not return home. New Hampshire Fish & Game and Hampstead Police organized "an extensive and strategic search" using K9 units, State Police helicopter, drones, line searches, and ATVs," according to Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley at the time.

HAMPSTEAD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO