Pittsfield, NH

NECN

NH Man Arrested for Threats After Armed Standoff

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened several people with a gun and then was involved in a short standoff with responding police officers. Nashua police said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a disturbance in the area of Pine Street. When...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash

BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
BOW, NH
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Surrounded’: Police rescue dog walker from at least 9 aggressive coyotes

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A dog walker had to call the police in northeastern Massachusetts Saturday night after a group of coyotes refused to back down after surrounding them. A Swampscott resident was walking his dog in a suburban neighborhood when a large group of coyotes appeared. Unable to scare them away, he called the Swampscott Police Department to get help, according to WFXT-TV.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Daughter Picks Up Search for Missing Hampstead, NH Man

The daughter of a 79-year-old Hampstead man who went missing in July has resumed a search for him on her own with volunteers. A Silver Alert was issued by New Hampshire State Police for John Matson, who suffers from dementia, after he left his home on Amy Lane the afternoon of July 6 and did not return home. New Hampshire Fish & Game and Hampstead Police organized "an extensive and strategic search" using K9 units, State Police helicopter, drones, line searches, and ATVs," according to Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley at the time.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Salem man, killed in motorcycle crash in Beverly, was identified

BEVERLY, Mass. — A 41-year-old Salem man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Beverly on Sunday morning. According to Beverly Police Department, crews responded to the area of 46 Mckay Street just before 2 a.m. where they located the motorcycle on its side after it appeared to have struck the utility pole and the driver, Michael Abraham 41, of Salem, laying on the ground.
BEVERLY, MA
mynbc5.com

Man killed in fatal tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire

BOW, N.H. — A man died after a tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police found the man on Interstate 93 South around 6:30 a.m. after his pickup truck struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer. He was brought to Concord Hospital, where...
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Serious 4-vehicle collision Saturday on Spaulding Turnpike

DOVER, N.H. — Three people were hospitalized after four vehicles collided on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. State police said the "serious" crash around mile 7 near a construction zone shut the southbound highway for around 45 minutes starting around 10:33 a.m. Police said...
DOVER, NH

