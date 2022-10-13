Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Suspect in NH double-murder was investigated in Wash. stabbing death
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man arrested in Vermont who is suspected in a New Hampshire double-murder was previously investigated in connection with a stabbing death in the state of Washington. Police arrested Logan Clegg at the South Burlington Library last week. He’s a suspect in the murders last...
NECN
NH Man Arrested for Threats After Armed Standoff
A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened several people with a gun and then was involved in a short standoff with responding police officers. Nashua police said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a disturbance in the area of Pine Street. When...
WMUR.com
Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash
BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Burlington Police looking for owners of dog found near elementary school
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Burlington Police are looking for the owners of a small dog that was found wandering unattended in the area of Fox Hill Elementary school. “If you have any information that’ll help this pup get back to their family, call the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212,” police said in a tweet.
whdh.com
Trial set to begin for Lawrence officer accused of raping teen boy
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial is set to begin Monday for a Lawrence Police officer accused of raping a teen boy. Prosecutors allege that Carlos Vieira met a 13-year-old boy on a dating app in 2018, then had a sexual encounter with him at an area park. The teen...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game investigating after bear kills pet pig in Franklin
FRANKLIN, N.H. — A New Hampshire family is mourning the loss of their pet pig after a bear broke into its pen in Franklin. New Hampshire Fish and Game is investigating the incident. “We all became pretty attached to him in the short time we had him,” said owner...
‘Surrounded’: Police rescue dog walker from at least 9 aggressive coyotes
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A dog walker had to call the police in northeastern Massachusetts Saturday night after a group of coyotes refused to back down after surrounding them. A Swampscott resident was walking his dog in a suburban neighborhood when a large group of coyotes appeared. Unable to scare them away, he called the Swampscott Police Department to get help, according to WFXT-TV.
WGME
New Hampshire DOT message board altered with vulgar message about President Biden
Early risers in New Hampshire got an eyeful Sunday morning after a DOT board showed an expletive followed by the president's last name. According to officials, the four-letter vulgarity was up for about an hour and half on I-93 in Manchester. It was supposed to say, "shoulder closed." "Someone must...
Maine man falls from cliff in NH, hiker rescued from Mt. Cardigan
Both men were injured after slipping and falling. New Hampshire Fish and Game officers rescued a climber and a hiker over the weekend after they were injured from slips and falls in the White Mountains. The first rescue happened Saturday when a hiker slipped on wet rocks and moss on...
Daughter Picks Up Search for Missing Hampstead, NH Man
The daughter of a 79-year-old Hampstead man who went missing in July has resumed a search for him on her own with volunteers. A Silver Alert was issued by New Hampshire State Police for John Matson, who suffers from dementia, after he left his home on Amy Lane the afternoon of July 6 and did not return home. New Hampshire Fish & Game and Hampstead Police organized "an extensive and strategic search" using K9 units, State Police helicopter, drones, line searches, and ATVs," according to Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley at the time.
mynbc5.com
Utah city's assistant police chief gives new details about person of interest in killings of Concord couple
Utah police have revealed additional information about a man who investigators have called a person of interest in the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, earlier this year. Police in Logan, Utah, said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested in 2020 on accusations he stole two handguns...
WGME
Trial of mother accused of killing 3-year-old Maddox Williams expected to resume Monday
PORTLAND (WGME) – The murder trial of a Midcoast woman accused of killing her three-year-old son is expected to continue Monday. Jessica Trefethen of Stockton Springs, who also goes by Jessica Williams, is charged with depraved indifference murder for the death of her young son, Maddox. An autopsy found...
Niece stabilized Mass. hiker on Mt. Garfield as they awaited rescue
A Massachusetts hiker was seriously injured while hiking up Mount Garfield in New Hampshire last week. The hiker tripped and fell into a tree near the mountain’s peak, according to New Hampshire Fish & Game Department officials. Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury, was identified as the hiker that was...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire unsolved case file: Mary Harrison found dead in Hinsdale woods in 1981
HINSDALE, N.H. — The killing of a 22-year-old woman remains unsolved more than 40 years later. Mary Harrison was reported missing by her husband, Walter Harrison, on Oct. 15, 1981. Officials said Harrison's body was found by a hunter 15 days later in the woods near Monument Road in...
Salem man, killed in motorcycle crash in Beverly, was identified
BEVERLY, Mass. — A 41-year-old Salem man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a utility pole in Beverly on Sunday morning. According to Beverly Police Department, crews responded to the area of 46 Mckay Street just before 2 a.m. where they located the motorcycle on its side after it appeared to have struck the utility pole and the driver, Michael Abraham 41, of Salem, laying on the ground.
mynbc5.com
Man killed in fatal tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire
BOW, N.H. — A man died after a tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police found the man on Interstate 93 South around 6:30 a.m. after his pickup truck struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer. He was brought to Concord Hospital, where...
WMUR.com
Serious 4-vehicle collision Saturday on Spaulding Turnpike
DOVER, N.H. — Three people were hospitalized after four vehicles collided on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. State police said the "serious" crash around mile 7 near a construction zone shut the southbound highway for around 45 minutes starting around 10:33 a.m. Police said...
AG: Man arrested in Vermont is ‘person of interest’ in unsolved murder of New Hampshire couple
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A wanted fugitive who was arrested in Vermont is a “person of interest” in the unsolved murder of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, authorities said. Logan Clegg, a homeless man also wanted in Utah, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Chittenden...
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
Comments / 1