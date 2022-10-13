ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba Gooding Jr. won’t serve jail time in forcible touching case

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will not serve jail time after pleading guilty earlier this year to a lesser charge in his forcible touching case in New York, according to The Associated Press.

Gooding pleaded guilty to a single count of forcible touching in April. He had been accused of touching three women at different Manhattan nightclubs in 2018 and 2019, the AP reported.

On Thursday, prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding, 54, has stayed out of trouble in recent months and completed alcohol and behavior modification counseling as required by an earlier conditional plea agreement, according to the AP. The agreement allowed Gooding to withdraw his misdemeanor plea and plead guilty instead to a harassment violation.

