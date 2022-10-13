Read full article on original website
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
What Robbie Anderson Said That Led To Panthers-Rams Ejection
Robbie Anderson was a relative afterthought in the Panthers’ decision-making Sunday afternoon, and that didn’t sit well with the veteran wide receiver. Anderson was told to hit the showers early in Carolina’s eventual 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The seventh-year pro could be seen trading verbal barbs with Panthers wide receivers coach Joe Dailey in the first half of the Week 6 game, and the two barked at each other some more in the third quarter. Interim head coach Steve Wilks eventually had enough, ordering Anderson to leave Carolina’s sideline before the start of the fourth frame.
Aaron Rodgers Toes Line On Coaching Criticisms After Packers’ Loss
Aaron Rodgers might be as complex as any player in the NFL, which is why it came off a bit ironic Sunday when the Packers quarterback called for the struggling Green Bay offense to be “simpler.”. Rodgers stressed it a dozen times during his postgame press conference after losing...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
NFL Rumors: Panthers Rejected Two Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers
The Panthers reportedly have opened the phone lines for one of the franchise’s best players. Carolina kicked off Week 6 by firing head coach Matt Rhule. Many thought the removal of Rhule would signal a firesale in Charlotte, and while that doesn’t appear to be the case, the Panthers reportedly are listening to offers for a top-tier trade asset: star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Convincing Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — The Patriots moved back to .500 Sunday afternoon with a 38-15 win over the Browns. It wasn’t pretty, as self-inflicted errors by the Patriots enabled the Browns to hang around for far too long and Bill Belichick’s team committed a whopping 12 penalties. But a win is a win.
As Bailey Zappe Impresses Again, How Will Patriots Proceed At QB?
CLEVELAND — Mac Jones traveled with the Patriots to Cleveland this weekend. He warmed up pregame, albeit not with anything approaching his usual intensity. He watched Sunday’s game from the sideline, the first time he’s done so since suffering his high ankle sprain three weeks earlier. By...
What Robert Kraft Told Bailey Zappe Inside Patriots Locker Room
Does Robert Kraft have “Zappe Fever” like the rest of New England?. That might be a stretch, but the Patriots owner clearly was pleased with how rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played in Sunday’s win over the Browns in Cleveland. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of...
How Patriots’ DeVante Parker Explained Sideline Argument Vs. Browns
CLEVELAND — Tempers flared on the Patriots’ sideline early in Sunday’s win over the Browns. After New England settled for a field goal on its opening drive, wide receiver DeVante Parker got into it with position coach Troy Brown. Parker remained visibly heated after the two were separated, and several Patriots could be seen attempting to calm him down on the sideline, including inactive running back Damien Harris, defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington and fellow wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
Popular NFL Trade Target Kicked Off Sideline By Own Team
Robbie Anderson’s days as a member of the Carolina Panthers could be numbered, as the popular NFL trade target was sent packing by his own team in the middle of a Week 6 game Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks booted Anderson from the sideline during Carolina’s matchup...
NFL Trade Rumors: These Teams Have Shown Interest In Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey might not be long for Carolina. The Panthers reportedly are listening to trade offers for McCaffrey, who is a blue-chip asset for an NFL team that probably should consider a rebuild. Carolina, now with an interim head coach at the helm, reportedly doesn’t have a firesale in the works but is at the very least taking calls on the superstar running back.
What Laughing Bill Belichick Said About Viral Brenden Schooler Moment
Sunday probably marked the last time Brenden Schooler ever tries to present a football to Bill Belichick. In case you missed it, Schooler attempted to give Belichick a ball after recovering a muffed punt late in the Patriots’ 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland. Belichick declined and seemed totally disinterested in the gesture, and the humorous moment immediately went viral.
Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move
The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Titans Release WR Josh Gordon
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans have released veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad. Signed by Tennessee following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs in September, Gordon appeared in two games for the Titans, failing to record a stat on 22 snaps.
Bailey Zappe Reveals When Patriots Told Him He’d Start Vs. Browns
Mac Jones wasn’t a game-time decision this past weekend in Cleveland, but he wasn’t far off. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe said the New England Patriots didn’t inform him that he’d be starting against the Cleveland Browns until Saturday. “To be quite honest with you, I think...
Nine Takeaways From Patriots’ Blowout Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — Don’t look now, but the New England Patriots are back to .500. The Patriots notched their second consecutive victory Sunday, holding off a late Cleveland Browns comeback bid to win 38-15 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Quarterback Bailey Zappe, starting his second straight game in place of the...
Twitter Praises Bill Belichick After Chargers Bench J.C. Jackson
Bill Belichick caught a lot of flak from Patriots fans when New England didn’t make much of an effort to retain J.C. Jackson. The ire toward the longtime head coach grew when a rookie cornerback was set to play a major role for the Pats in 2022. But as...
Patriots Rumors: New Details On DeVante Parker-Troy Brown Dustup
The Patriots’ feel-good win in Cleveland didn’t come without some drama. After New England settled for a field goal on its opening drive against the Browns, reporters at FirstEnergy Stadium spotted wideout DeVante Parker getting into a heated exchange with Patriots receivers coach Troy Brown. The two eventually were separated, and Parker remained visibly upset afterward with multiple teammates attempting to calm him down. He was back on the field for the next series, though, hauling in a 14-yard pass from quarterback Bailey Zappe on the first play.
