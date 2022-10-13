Read full article on original website
Post Register
Idaho Adventure: celebrate fall by helping rake-up Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) - It's the time of year when leaves begin to fall. The City of Nampa is looking Nampa residents who need help and volunteers who are willing to help those in need. Rake-up Nampa is taking place Saturday, November 12th. There will be a kick-off party in...
Post Register
Saint Alphonsus and Albertsons offering mobile and drive-through clinics
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Saint Alphonsus Health System is teaming up with Albertsons pharmacies throughout southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon to offer flu shot clinics. Albertsons will also conduct mobile clinics at Saint Alphonsus facilities in Nampa, Boise, Fruitland, Baker City and Ontario. Patients in Meridian can visit a...
South Idaho Farmer Paid For Separate Burial For Amputated Leg
Some things in life you just can't make up. A deceased, south Idaho farmer who lost a leg in an accident apparently paid for it to be buried separately from the rest of his body on the opposite side of the cemetery. This story is one of those "only in...
multihousingnews.com
PEG Acquires 40 Acres for Idaho BTR Community
Plans for the site include the $150 million development of patio homes and duet townhomes. PEG Cos. has acquired 40 acres of land in Caldwell, Idaho. The firm will develop 419 build-to-rent homes. The site was purchased through the PEG Capital Partners Fund IV Build for Rent LP (PEG Fund IV). Alante Homes at Spring Run is set to break ground in November.
Is Idaho One of the Most Hated States in America?
If you were to select an Idahoan at random and ask them, “do you love Idaho or hate Idaho?” What do you think they’ll say? I’m thinking they'll tell you they love Idaho!. Most people are very proud to live in Idaho, and thankfully, I don’t...
etxview.com
Idaho wolf population stable one year after looser hunting, trapping rules started
Idaho’s overall wolf population has remained stable despite liberalized hunting and trapping laws that went into effect last year. That was Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever’s message to Gem State lawmakers last week. “What I do know is that human-caused mortality and natural-cause mortality...
lbmjournal.com
AZEK opens new $140 million Boise facility
CHICAGO — The AZEK Company Inc., a manufacturer of environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech decking, Versatex, and AZEK Trim and StruXure pergolas, recently unveiled its newest manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho – AZEK’s first in the Western part of the United States. The 350,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility further advances AZEK’s strategy to drive material conversion to its types of sustainable, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, providing capacity that will allow the company to scale to market demand for its products.
Idaho Fish and Game Investigating Two Waste Cases
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say two large game animals were left to waste in late September and earlier this month in east Idaho. Conservation officers are looking into two cases, one that happened around October 11 and one around September 30. Idaho Fish and Game got a tip of either a small elk or deer left to waste near Rockland in Power County. Conservation officers found skinned and quartered remains of the animal just west of Big Canyon Road without a head, making it impossible to identify. Leaving a game animal to waste is punishable of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, including the loss of hunting privileges.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Ag in Idaho is facing challenges
Each year, Idaho agriculture generates over $20 billion in value for our economy. Our farmers, ranchers and processors invest significant resources to produce crops and livestock that help feed millions of people worldwide. As this harvest season wraps up, we need to talk about the future of ag in Idaho. Like other industries, we’re facing challenges that need our attention. I want to highlight two that impact agriculture and eastern Idaho.
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
KIVI-TV
Idaho resumes radioactive waste shipments to New Mexico
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Shipments of nuclear waste from the U.S. Department of Energy’s site in eastern Idaho to a nuclear waste repository in New Mexico have resumed following three episodes that caused New Mexico officials to suspend them. An Energy Department official told Idaho officials Tuesday that...
'A gray area': What happened after Boise City Council read nine BPD officer complaints
BOISE, Idaho — Oct. 14 was the first time a Boise city council member like Patrick Bageant has spoken out after reading the Office of Police Accountability intake of complaints, where nine officers from BPD came forward to share their claims of a hostile work environment allegedly initiated by their police chief Ryan Lee, who later resigned.
Five men from southwest Idaho charged with over 50 wildlife violations
BOISE, Idaho — Five southwest Idaho men were charged with over 50 wildlife violations stemming from a 2021 hunting incident, which resulted in more than $21,000 in fines, 15 years in license revocations, 34 years of probation, 330 hours of community and the forfeiture of their kill. An investigation...
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
KTVB
Nampa students get a special surprise
A member of Idaho's armed forces has been away from her kids for seven months. Yesterday she returned home and surprised her step sons.
etxview.com
Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
Over 200 tons of hay burned in fire near Maple Grove
BOISE, Idaho — A fire burned over 200 tons of hay Saturday night, before Boise Fire firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and finally extinguished. According to a post on Boise Fire's Twitter account, the late burning fire was located at the end of Maple Grove, just south of Lake Hazel Rd.
Post Register
Missing 20 year-old man from New Plymouth
BOISE, ID (CBS2) — 20 year old Colin Markley went missing late Saturday night near New Plymouth, Idaho. Family says he is without his phone and not thinking clearly. His mother says he could be in southwest Idaho, Eastern Oregon or up near McCall, ID. He is driving a...
