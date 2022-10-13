ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Idaho Adventure: celebrate fall by helping rake-up Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) - It's the time of year when leaves begin to fall. The City of Nampa is looking Nampa residents who need help and volunteers who are willing to help those in need. Rake-up Nampa is taking place Saturday, November 12th. There will be a kick-off party in...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Saint Alphonsus and Albertsons offering mobile and drive-through clinics

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Saint Alphonsus Health System is teaming up with Albertsons pharmacies throughout southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon to offer flu shot clinics. Albertsons will also conduct mobile clinics at Saint Alphonsus facilities in Nampa, Boise, Fruitland, Baker City and Ontario. Patients in Meridian can visit a...
NAMPA, ID
multihousingnews.com

PEG Acquires 40 Acres for Idaho BTR Community

Plans for the site include the $150 million development of patio homes and duet townhomes. PEG Cos. has acquired 40 acres of land in Caldwell, Idaho. The firm will develop 419 build-to-rent homes. The site was purchased through the PEG Capital Partners Fund IV Build for Rent LP (PEG Fund IV). Alante Homes at Spring Run is set to break ground in November.
CALDWELL, ID
lbmjournal.com

AZEK opens new $140 million Boise facility

CHICAGO — The AZEK Company Inc., a manufacturer of environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech decking, Versatex, and AZEK Trim and StruXure pergolas, recently unveiled its newest manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho – AZEK’s first in the Western part of the United States. The 350,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility further advances AZEK’s strategy to drive material conversion to its types of sustainable, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, providing capacity that will allow the company to scale to market demand for its products.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Fish and Game Investigating Two Waste Cases

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say two large game animals were left to waste in late September and earlier this month in east Idaho. Conservation officers are looking into two cases, one that happened around October 11 and one around September 30. Idaho Fish and Game got a tip of either a small elk or deer left to waste near Rockland in Power County. Conservation officers found skinned and quartered remains of the animal just west of Big Canyon Road without a head, making it impossible to identify. Leaving a game animal to waste is punishable of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, including the loss of hunting privileges.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Ag in Idaho is facing challenges

Each year, Idaho agriculture generates over $20 billion in value for our economy. Our farmers, ranchers and processors invest significant resources to produce crops and livestock that help feed millions of people worldwide. As this harvest season wraps up, we need to talk about the future of ag in Idaho. Like other industries, we’re facing challenges that need our attention. I want to highlight two that impact agriculture and eastern Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Idaho resumes radioactive waste shipments to New Mexico

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Shipments of nuclear waste from the U.S. Department of Energy’s site in eastern Idaho to a nuclear waste repository in New Mexico have resumed following three episodes that caused New Mexico officials to suspend them. An Energy Department official told Idaho officials Tuesday that...
IDAHO STATE
etxview.com

Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District

Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
IDAHO STATE
WGAU

Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Over 200 tons of hay burned in fire near Maple Grove

BOISE, Idaho — A fire burned over 200 tons of hay Saturday night, before Boise Fire firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and finally extinguished. According to a post on Boise Fire's Twitter account, the late burning fire was located at the end of Maple Grove, just south of Lake Hazel Rd.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Missing 20 year-old man from New Plymouth

BOISE, ID (CBS2) — 20 year old Colin Markley went missing late Saturday night near New Plymouth, Idaho. Family says he is without his phone and not thinking clearly. His mother says he could be in southwest Idaho, Eastern Oregon or up near McCall, ID. He is driving a...
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID

