Seattle, WA

High school sports roundup for Sept. 14, 2022

Here’s a link to all of Friday’s results. Next Event: Wesco Championships; Saturday, Oct. 22; 10:45 a.m. at the Arlington Ultralight Airport. Monroe quarterback Blake Springer threw two touchdown passes to Trent Bublitz and the Bearcats defense intercepted three passes in the second half as Monroe improved its overall season record to 7-0.
EDMONDS, WA
Diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition at Meadowdale HS Oct. 22

The Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the high school, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood. The organization, which assists homeless families in the Edmonds School District, needs diapers, wipes...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students

The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
EDMONDS, WA
Port of Edmonds offering public walking tour Oct. 26

Port of Edmonds Commissioner David Preston and Jay Grant will be offering a 45-minute walking tour at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 to anyone interested in learning more about the Port of Edmonds and its operations. In addition to managing the marina and various commercial properties, the port’s purpose is...
EDMONDS, WA
Jenna Nand appointed to Position 7 Edmonds City Council seat

Edmonds attorney Jenna Nand became the newest member of the Edmonds City Council Monday night. Compared to other council appointments in recent years, Nand was appointed quickly to the vacant Position 7 seat — receiving four of six council votes on the third ballot of the first round. Nand...
EDMONDS, WA
Travelogue: Greece 2022 — Seattle to Athens, by way of London

Publisher’s note: This is the first installment of Edmonds resident Nathaniel Brown’s travels to Greece. Three threads are woven into my life — each an enduring source of fascination, delight, joy and ongoing exploration and learning. The first is music. One of my earliest memories is of...
SEATTLE, WA
Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 27-Oct. 11, 2022

20300 block 81st Avenue West: A nuisance complaint led to two warrant arrests. 8400 block 191st Street Southwest: Checks stolen from a mail drop box were altered and deposited successfully. 500 block Elm Way: A victim reported computer fraud. 23200 block 100th Avenue West: A threat was written on a...
EDMONDS, WA
Five Corners food truck and street festival set for Oct. 23

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Edmonds Jazz Combo. 1 p.m. Pets in Costume Contest – prizes from All the Best Pets. 2:30 p.m. Kids in Costume Contest – prizes from assorted local businesses. Those unable to arrive on foot or bike are invited to park in the...
EDMONDS, WA
Minor injuries as car flips on 100th Ave W Tuesday night

Edmonds police responded to this one-car rollover collision on 100th Avenue West north of the QFC at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday. EPD spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said the car, driven by a 22-year-old Edmonds man, struck a parked car and rolled over. The driver suffered minor injuries and there were no signs of impairment, McClure said.
EDMONDS, WA
British Bazaar set for Oct. 29 in Edmonds

The Daughters of the British Empire (DBE) is sponsoring a British Bazaar from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at St. Hilda & St. Patrick Episcopal Church, 15224 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds. Parking is available in the church parking lot. There will be craft items, a bake sale and a...
EDMONDS, WA
Sherwood Elementary holds double ribbon cutting for new mural and playground celebrating inclusion

It was an afternoon to celebrate under sunny October skies as Sherwood Elementary students and staff were joined by officials from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation to formally dedicate and cut the ribbon for two new installations — a mural and a playground — both of which underscore the school’s particular dedication to inclusion and diversity.
EDMONDS, WA
County Human Rights Commission seeks nominations for 2022 awards

The Snohomish County Human Rights Commission is now accepting nominations for candidates for recognition of their contribution to making the county a place that honors the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all people. Nominations are accepted and awards are presented in the following categories:. Human Rights...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Woodway mayor invites residents to coffee meetings Oct. 22, Nov. 19

Woodway Mayor Mike Quinn is hosting two Coffee with the Mayor meetings in the next month — on Oct. 22 and Nov. 19. Woodway residents who have a questions they’ve always wanted to ask, or who simply want to spend some time with their neighbors learning about town government or discussing new ideas, are welcome.
WOODWAY, WA

Community Policy