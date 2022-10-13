Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Related
myedmondsnews.com
High school sports roundup for Sept. 14, 2022
Here’s a link to all of Friday’s results. Next Event: Wesco Championships; Saturday, Oct. 22; 10:45 a.m. at the Arlington Ultralight Airport. Monroe quarterback Blake Springer threw two touchdown passes to Trent Bublitz and the Bearcats defense intercepted three passes in the second half as Monroe improved its overall season record to 7-0.
myedmondsnews.com
Diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition at Meadowdale HS Oct. 22
The Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the high school, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood. The organization, which assists homeless families in the Edmonds School District, needs diapers, wipes...
myedmondsnews.com
Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students
The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
myedmondsnews.com
Port of Edmonds offering public walking tour Oct. 26
Port of Edmonds Commissioner David Preston and Jay Grant will be offering a 45-minute walking tour at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 to anyone interested in learning more about the Port of Edmonds and its operations. In addition to managing the marina and various commercial properties, the port’s purpose is...
myedmondsnews.com
Jenna Nand appointed to Position 7 Edmonds City Council seat
Edmonds attorney Jenna Nand became the newest member of the Edmonds City Council Monday night. Compared to other council appointments in recent years, Nand was appointed quickly to the vacant Position 7 seat — receiving four of six council votes on the third ballot of the first round. Nand...
myedmondsnews.com
Travelogue: Greece 2022 — Seattle to Athens, by way of London
Publisher’s note: This is the first installment of Edmonds resident Nathaniel Brown’s travels to Greece. Three threads are woven into my life — each an enduring source of fascination, delight, joy and ongoing exploration and learning. The first is music. One of my earliest memories is of...
myedmondsnews.com
Reminder: Public invited to participate in ‘Great Shakeout’ exercise Thursday, Oct. 20
The City of Edmonds invites the public to join the Safety and Disaster Coordinator Chuck Wallace at the corner of Dayton Street and Sunset Avenue (147 Dayton St.), to monitor and listen to the actual three-minute wail of the Edmonds tsunami siren at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The third...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 27-Oct. 11, 2022
20300 block 81st Avenue West: A nuisance complaint led to two warrant arrests. 8400 block 191st Street Southwest: Checks stolen from a mail drop box were altered and deposited successfully. 500 block Elm Way: A victim reported computer fraud. 23200 block 100th Avenue West: A threat was written on a...
myedmondsnews.com
Five Corners food truck and street festival set for Oct. 23
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Edmonds Jazz Combo. 1 p.m. Pets in Costume Contest – prizes from All the Best Pets. 2:30 p.m. Kids in Costume Contest – prizes from assorted local businesses. Those unable to arrive on foot or bike are invited to park in the...
myedmondsnews.com
Cascade Symphony Orchestra to open 61st season with ‘Grieg Symphonic Dances’ concert Oct. 24 at ECA
The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will open its 61st season, performing its “Grieg Symphonic Dances” concert – which also includes some of the musical works of Beethoven, Prokofiev, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich — Monday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds.
myedmondsnews.com
Minor injuries as car flips on 100th Ave W Tuesday night
Edmonds police responded to this one-car rollover collision on 100th Avenue West north of the QFC at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday. EPD spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said the car, driven by a 22-year-old Edmonds man, struck a parked car and rolled over. The driver suffered minor injuries and there were no signs of impairment, McClure said.
myedmondsnews.com
British Bazaar set for Oct. 29 in Edmonds
The Daughters of the British Empire (DBE) is sponsoring a British Bazaar from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at St. Hilda & St. Patrick Episcopal Church, 15224 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds. Parking is available in the church parking lot. There will be craft items, a bake sale and a...
myedmondsnews.com
Sherwood Elementary holds double ribbon cutting for new mural and playground celebrating inclusion
It was an afternoon to celebrate under sunny October skies as Sherwood Elementary students and staff were joined by officials from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation to formally dedicate and cut the ribbon for two new installations — a mural and a playground — both of which underscore the school’s particular dedication to inclusion and diversity.
myedmondsnews.com
County Human Rights Commission seeks nominations for 2022 awards
The Snohomish County Human Rights Commission is now accepting nominations for candidates for recognition of their contribution to making the county a place that honors the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all people. Nominations are accepted and awards are presented in the following categories:. Human Rights...
myedmondsnews.com
Woodway mayor invites residents to coffee meetings Oct. 22, Nov. 19
Woodway Mayor Mike Quinn is hosting two Coffee with the Mayor meetings in the next month — on Oct. 22 and Nov. 19. Woodway residents who have a questions they’ve always wanted to ask, or who simply want to spend some time with their neighbors learning about town government or discussing new ideas, are welcome.
myedmondsnews.com
Budget presentations, Hwy 99 development among items on Oct. 18 city council agenda
The Edmonds City Council is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 18 to begin reviewing Mayor Mike Nelson’s proposed 2023 budget, with the first two city departments — administrative services and the municipal court — presenting their budget proposals during the council business meeting. The council is also set to...
Comments / 0