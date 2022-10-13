Central Florida Veg Fest throws their 17th annual cruelty-free festival on October 22
How can you spot Central Florida vegans? Don't worry, they'll throw a party.
The largest vegan festival in the state returns on October 22. Now in its 17th year, Central Florida Veg Fest will bring nearly 30 food vendors and dozens more vendors to Orlando Festival Park. Cuisine ranges from meatless takes on barbecue to cruelty-free versions of bar food. Worldwide dishes on offer include everything from Ethiopian culinary creations to Brazilian churro stands.
Expect live music, yoga, and dance demonstrations in-between food stalls and Earth-friendly makers. The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. and is entirely free. For more info, head to cfvegfest.org .
