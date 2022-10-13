ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

New Punk Rock Museum set to open in Las Vegas early next year

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas will soon be home to yet another one-of-a-kind museum beginning in 2023. The Punk Rock Museum recently announced its plans to bring the world's most comprehensive attraction dedicated to the history, culture, and absurdity of Rock' n' Roll's stepchild in Las Vegas.
New Gordon Ramsay restaurant on Las Vegas Strip now taking reservations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gordon Ramsay's newest dining experience on the Las Vegas Strip is now taking reservations. Guests looking to secure a table at Ramsay's Kitchen at Harrah's Las Vegas can now book a date at OpenTable, according to Caesars Entertainment. The restaurant is touted as taking patrons...
Glittering Lights returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway next month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One of the valley's most popular holiday attractions has released its opening day for the 2022 season. Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced on Monday that they would be back lighting up the valley on Thursday, November 10. Tickets are already on...
Kevin Hart to headline New Year's Eve at Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor and comedian Kevin Hart will headline the New Year's festivities for Resorts World Las Vegas. The resort announced that Hart will take the stage for two performances on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for "Reality Check: New Year's Eve Experience." Tickets for the new...
International Aviation Convention helps Las Vegas tourism

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The annual Routes World Convention kicked off Monday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and while it may not be the largest show this year, it is arguably one of the most important. Thousands of executives from major airlines and airports around the globe will attend Routes World, which exists to help the industry grow and play a larger role in tourism which is vital to Southern Nevada.
Mt. Charleston pop-up lodge Pine Dining offering weekday menu

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Weekday lunch is now being offered at the pop-up lodge experience on Mt. Charleston, but the experience is available for only one week for now. A spokesperson says Pine Dining, the culinary concept at the former site of the Mt. Charleston Lodge, has a weekday menu available from now until Sunday, Oct. 23.
Jazz, baby- A gala to benefit Baby's Bounty

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Southern Nevada's only consistent diaper resource will hold its annual gala later this week. Joining us now is the executive director of Baby's Bounty, Kelly Maxwell.
Grand re-opening of the East Las Vegas Community Center

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A celebration Saturday marked the re-opening of the East Las Vegas Community Center after being closed for six months for renovation. It's viewed by many as a life-changing facility for the Hispanic community. It offers a variety of courses, including dance and martial arts for all ages.
SWAT and CNT on-scene to get man off Binion's parking lot ledge

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — SWAT and CNT are on-scene attempting to persuade a man to come off the top ledge of the Binion’s parking garage. Roadways in the area are closed, and motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing. Officials said...
Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas to host Growl-o-ween

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab the pups, the costumes, and the treats. Three Dog Bakery Las Vegas invites all dogs and their human companions to get spooky during its celebration of Growl-o-ween. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Bruce...
Nevada Coin Mart hosts fundraiser for slain LVMPD officer

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Coin Mart hosted a fundraiser on Monday in honor of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officer Truong Thai, who was recently killed in the line of duty. The fundraiser had $20 t-shirts with Officer Thai’s name on them. The shirts also...
Candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai will be held Saturday night. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Sunset Park in Pavilion F. On Thursday, Officer Thai, 49, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic...
NASCAR races come to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The South Point 400 is the first of eight rounds for the NASCAR series. You might also notice the pink-colored start/finish line. It was painted pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness month. Las Vegas native Kurt Busch will be out for the rest of the...
Kids eat free this Halloween at Applebee's

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab the kids, and head down to Applebee's this Halloween. Kids will receive a free kid's meal, valid all-day Monday, Oct. 31. You must dine in and mention the offer to receive a free kid's meal. The free kid's meal must be accompanied by an...
Overnight closures through Friday morning

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The interchange at southbound I-15, where it crosses the 215, will be shut down. The shutdown will begin Monday night from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday morning. Traffic will be detoured onto the Tropical Parkway off-ramp. Crews will install a pedestrian fence on...
Mystic Mona hosts Night of the Witches benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Night of the Witches, hosted by Mystic Mona, is back. The sixth annual event benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada, a non-profit dedicated to assisting the local underserved community, will be held from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Grape Street Café in Downtown Summerlin.
NASCAR's Cole Custer visits local non-profit group

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NASCAR driver Cole Custer stopped by the Collaboration Center Foundation to shed a light on the non-profit in the team's partnership with Wow Wow Classic Waffles and Feeding America. The Collaboration Center Foundation helps people with physical, intellectual, and developmental challenges. Custer's Ford Mustang will...
